Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

The NHL Conference Finals have arrived, and they will feature some of the top players in the game. Continue reading for our best NHL player props on Tuesday, which feature two picks with good odds.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, bettors can find the best sportsbook for parlay betting and any other types of sports betting.

RELATED: Best NHL Sportsbooks

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over our two-player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 31): Connor McDavid Over 1.5 Points (-120)

Connor McDavid has an incredible 26 points in the first 12 games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and there’s no reason to believe that this won’t continue. Throughout the playoffs, he had at least two points in practically every game, and in the one game where he didn’t have more than 1.5, he still scored the game-winning goal to send his squad to the Conference Finals.

McDavid and the Oilers have waited a long time to be in this position, and he’ll be looking to lead his squad to a Stanley Cup. The Oilers have had a few unsuccessful postseasons in the past, but with Connor McDavid in charge and his team looking different this time around, let’s go with him continuing to be the top player in the world and having over 1.5 points.

Take McDavid to have over 1.5 points.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Connor McDavid -120 +100

RELATED: 11 Americans Reach 100 Points in NHL Season

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 31): Cale Makar Over 0.5 Assists (-155)

This Western Conference Finals series between the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche is shaping up to be one of the best we’ve seen in a long time. Both of these teams have two of the strongest attacks in hockey, so each game should be a high-scoring affair.

Throughout the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Makar and the Avalanche have looked impressive, defeating a tough Nashville Predators squad and the St. Louis Blues. Makar has 13 points in 10 games and 10 assists in those two series. In 77 games during the regular season, he tallied 58 assists.

Take Makar to have an assist.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Cale Makar -155 +105

RELATED: Rangers Fight Back Against Hurricanes With Game 3 Win

More Player Prop Betting Offers for the NHL Games Today