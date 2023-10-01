Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Sunday – USA Sports Betting Sites

See below as we’ve explored the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL Sunday football betting. You can then use these USA sports betting sites to claim over $8,000 in free bets and also use them to bet in ANY US State across America – banned or not.



Bet In ANY US State With The Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Sunday

When joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL Sunday they also allow you to bet in ANY US State – if you live in a banned state like Florida or Texas it’s fine – they will still allow you to place bets.

US Sports Betting Update For NFL Sunday ‘Week 4’

Looking to place NFL bets within the USA? Is so, this may not always be a simple task as it can be due to where you live or are trying to place a bet in the US – as not all states are legalized yet.

However, there is a way around this – as we’ve researched the top 8 NFL betting sites for bonuses which let you to bet on the NFL in ANY US State ahead of today’s NFL Sunday matches.



Therefore, if you live in a banned area like California or Texas you can join one of the featured offshore NFL betting sites on this page and still legally place wagers on the American Football.

Add that to quick, no-stress sign up with no KYC checks, and less betting restrictions overall – it’s not hard to see why they offer a better all-round service to US NFL lovers to bet on NFL Sunday this week (Sept 24).

NFL Sunday Football Betting Options (Commanders @ Eagles)

Many games on NFL Sunday ‘week 4’ but one of the highlights is the Washington Commanders on the road to the Philadelphia Eagles, in what will be the 177th times the sides have played.

Last year’s Super Bowl runners-up, the Eagles will be the big betting favorites here but a small word of caution as they’ve lost 2 of their last 3 home games vs the Commanders.

It’s also a close-run thing in the overall series, with Washington just edging it 89-83 (5 ties).

So, will the betting prove right with an Eagles win? Or, will Washington cause the upset?

Met: 176 times

Commanders Wins: 89

Eagles Wins: 82

Tied: 5

Last Played: Nov 14, 2022: Commanders 32 @ Eagles 21

Stat: Philadelphia has lost two of their last three home matches against Washington

Bet Money Line Play Philadelphia Eagles

-450 Washington Commanders +350

NFL Week 4 Full Schedule

20:15 Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers Thurs 28 Sep

13:00 Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers Sun 1 Oct

13:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns Sun 1 Oct

16:05 Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 1 Oct

16:25 Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers Sun 1 Oct

16:25 New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 1 Oct

20:20 Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets Mon 2nd Oct

21:15 Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants Mon 2nd Oct

