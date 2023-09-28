NFL News and Rumors

Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Week 4 – USA Sports Betting Sites

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
4 min read
NFL money

Here at TheSportsDaily we’ve explored the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL week 4 betting that have up to $8,750 in free bets to claim with these USA betting sites.

Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Week 4 With Top USA Sports Betting Sites

Top 8 Offshore Sportsbooks Listed For NFL Week 4

We’ve handpicked the leading offshore sportsbooks ahead of the NFL week 4 action. These will afford new users the best NFL odds for all 16 games this weekend, plus top ongoing offers for existing customer and being situated offshore will allow bets from any US state.

  1. BetOnline – Best offshore sportsbooks for NFL week 4 with $1000 welcome offer
  2. Everygame – $500 Welcome offer for NFL week 4 betting
  3. BetNow – Top NFL USA sports betting site with $1000 in free bets
  4. Bovada – Crypto and USD supported NFL offshore sportsbook
  5. MyBookie – Leading offshore sportsbook with a 50% reload bonus
  6. BetUS – Industry leading $2500 sign-up offer to claim for NFL week 4
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – $500 x 2 football free bets for NFL week 4
  8. JazzSports – NFL free bets for existing players and deposit bonus

Bet In ANY US State With The Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Week 4

Placing NFL bets in the USA can often be tricky – based on what state you live in.

However, the big plus when joining-up with the best offshore sportsbooks for NFL week 4 on this page is that they have no regional restrictions – meaning you can bet with ALL of them no matter where you live in the US.

Add in, competitive NFL betting odds, no KYC checks when joining, a simple and fast sign-up process and then many existing customer offers – then it really is hard to find many (if any) negatives with our featured offshore sportsbooks.

RELATED: NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Who Is The Best Team In The NFL?

NFL Week 4 Football Betting Options (Dolphins @ Bills)

The Miami Dolphins have hit the ground running this NFL season with wins over the Chargers, New England and last week with a stonking 70-20 win over the Broncos.

However, the best NFL offshore sportsbooks feel that this run might come to an end on week 4 as they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

This is because the Bills seem to be a bit of a bogey team for the Dolphins as Miami has only tasted victory once in their last 10 games vs Buffalo.

The Bills suffered a week 1 loss to the Jets, but since then have bounced back with convincing wins over Washington and Las Vegas so come into their latest Dolphins clash in decent form.

So, do you agree with the US offshore sportsbooks, who make the Bills the favorites here, or do you think the Dolphins, who scored a monster 70 points in their last game, can end their poor record vs Buffalo?

  • Met: 119
  • Dolphins Wins: 62
  • Bills Wins: 56
  • Tied: 1
  • Last Played: Jan 15, 2023: Dolphins 31 @ Bills 34
  • Stat: Miami have won just one of their last ten matches against the Bills
Bet Money Line Play

Buffalo Bills

 -155 Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Week 4 - USA Sports Betting Sites

Miami Dolphins

 +135 Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Week 4 - USA Sports Betting Sites

NFL Week 4 Full Schedule

  • 20:15 Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers Thurs 28 Sep
  • 13:00 Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers Sun 1 Oct
  • 13:00 Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns Sun 1 Oct
  • 16:05 Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun 1 Oct
  • 16:25 Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers Sun 1 Oct
  • 16:25 New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys Sun 1 Oct
  • 20:20 Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets Mon 2nd Oct
  • 21:15 Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants Mon 2nd Oct

Andy Newton



