Best Offshore Sportsbooks For Ryder Cup Betting Offers

Kyle Curran
Check out the best offshore sportsbooks for Ryder Cup betting ahead of this weekend’s competition in Rome, Italy. Team USA will go head-to-head with Team Europe for the first time in two years in a bid for glory at the Marco Simone Golf Club.

  1. BetOnline – Best offshore sportsbooks for Ryder Cup betting with $1000 welcome offer
  2. Everygame – $500 Welcome offer for Ryder Cup betting
  3. BetNow – Top Golf USA sports betting site with $1000 in free bets
  4. Bovada – Crypto and USD supported Ryder Cup offshore sportsbook
  5. MyBookie – Leading offshore sportsbook with a 50% reload bonus
  6. BetUS – Industry leading $2500 sign-up offer to claim for Ryder Cup betting
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – $500 x 2 golf free bets for Ryder Cup
  8. JazzSports – Ryder Cup free bets for existing players and deposit bonus

Bet In ANY US State With The Best Offshore Sportsbooks For Ryder Cup Betting Offers

Placing golf bets in the USA can often be a hard task – based on what state you live in, as some regions still have betting restrictions.

However, the big bonus when joining-up with the best offshore sportsbooks for the Ryder Cup on this page is that they have no regional restrictions – this means you can bet with ALL of them no matter what state you live in, anywhere in the US.

Better yet, competitive golf betting odds, no KYC checks when joining, a simple and fast sign-up process and then many existing customer offers – there is hardly any negatives with our featured offshore sportsbooks.

US Sports Betting Update For 2023 Ryder Cup Golf Betting

Golf betting fans will be excited ahead of this weekend as after a two-year wait it’s the return of the prestigious Ryder Cup.

The event will take place back in Europe this time, with the three-day competition being staged at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

The action tees-off on Friday 29 Sept and will run through until Sunday Oct 1, with the 12 singles matches.

However, betting on the Ryder Cup in the USA can be tricky sometimes. This can often be due to where you live as not all states have legalized sports betting yet.

However, the GOOD NEWS is by using these trusted and fully regulated offshore sportsbooks for Ryder Cup betting listed on this page – You can place your golf bets hassle-free!

Ryder Cup Betting Options With Best Offshore Sportsbooks For Golf

This weekend’s tournament is the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup and it will be played in Rome, Italy, with the sides switching the hosting duties with this return to European soil.

Two years ago in the 2021 Ryder Cup the USA put up an almighty performance to win 19-9 at Whistling Straits, which was one of the highest winning margins in recent times.

This time around, the US team captain is the former Masters champion Zach Johnson, while the Europeans are led by the 2011 world number one Luke Donald.

It’s as tight as it gets in the Ryder Cup betting market with the best US offshore sportsbooks (see betting below) – so who do you fancy to take home the prize?

Ryder Cup Betting Odds

  • Team USA @ -115
  • Team Europe @ -105
  • Tie @ +1100

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Arrow to top