The NFL Playoffs are coming to an end as we are up to the Conference Championship round. The four best teams in the NFL battle it out to see who gets their spot in the Super Bowl. Before it is all said and done, let’s take a look at the best prop bets for the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

The road to the Super Bowl continues this weekend with the AFC and NFC Championship. The Chiefs, Bengals, Eagles, and 49ers were all well ahead of the pack down the stretch of the season and are now just one win away from the big game.

Check out our best prop bets for the NFL Conference Championship games this weekend:

Joe Burrow Over 277.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Joe Burrow has been on fire over the later portion of the season and the Bengals have been riding him to the championship round yet again. He put on a dominant performance against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs even in the rough climate conditions. He passed for 242 yards, 2 touchdowns, and a 101.9 passer rating in a blizzard.

Now, Burrow gets to face a team that he is all too familiar with. He is 3-0 in his career when facing the Kansas City Chiefs and he has a ton of success on the road in a place that people call “Burrowhead” stadium. Against the Chiefs, in his career, he is averaging 327.3 passing yards per game, 3 touchdowns, and a passer rating of 121 which are all career bests against any team.

In the only game that the Bengals played the Chiefs during the regular season, Burrow was able to have 286 yards, 80.7 completion %, 2 touchdowns, and a 126.6 passer rating stat line. With the Chiefs’ pass defense being middling all season long, expect Burrow to play like the MVP candidate that he is and soar over this 277.5 mark.

Brock Purdy Over 0.5 Interceptions (-170)

Brock Purdy has been the cinderella story once he obtained the starting job for the San Francisco 49ers after Jimmy Garapolo got injured. He has amassed a 9-0 record as the starter leading them to the NFC title game and he has been efficient in doing so thanks to his supporting cast surrounding him.

Purdy has yet to have to face adversity, thanks to the 49ers’ defense, which has kept opposing offenses in check. He just has to manage the game on offense and the defense does the rest. It’s hard to expect the 49ers’ to keep one of the more prolific offenses in the Eagles in check for the majority of the game.

This will make Purdy have to fight through the adversity and pass more than he is used to in this matchup. The Eagles defense is the best at getting after the quarterback averaging 4.2 sacks per game and they are also top 5 in the league with 1 interception per game. Expect the Eagles to get after Purdy, forcing errant throws and multiple interceptions in this game.

Jalen Hurts Over 249.5 Passing Yards (-108)

Jalen Hurts is one of the finalists for the MVP and rightfully so. Even with missing multiple games this season Hurts was in the top half of all statistical categories. He finished the regular season with 3,701 passing yards (10th), 22 touchdowns (14th), 6 interceptions (4th), and 66.3 QBR (4th).

This is a game where Hurts will need to put the team on his back if he wants to get his first trip to the Superbowl. Luckily for him, the 49ers defense is the most vulnerable through the air as they are 19th against the pass giving up 222.3 yards per game. Seeing as the 49ers boast the second-best rush defense only allowing 79 rushing yards per game, the best avenue is for the Eagles to soar through the air. It may be a sweat until the very end but Hurts will go over this mark.