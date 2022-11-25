Best Soccer Bet & World Cup Betting Picks For Today – Friday 25th November

The second round of World Cup fixtures kicks off on Friday, and with 4 games including USA vs England, we have picked out our best bets for todays matches.

World Cup Best Bets For Friday 25th November 2022

World Cup Best Bet 1: Senegal to win to nil +140 @ BetOnline

Senegal take on Qatar in their second group A fixture on Friday and we are backing the African side to come out on top and keep a clean sheet.

Qatar really struggled on the opening day against Ecuador and the big occasion got to the host nation who lost 2-0 and now sit bottom of the group.

Senegal looked bright against the Netherlands and were unlucky to lose late on courtesy of a Cody Gakpo goal, against weaker opposition Senegal should be able to secure a win however and with Qatar’s attack lacking in the opening game, it would be no surprise should Senegal keep a clean sheet.

World Cup Best Bet 2: Netherlands and Ecuador BTTS -110 @ BetOnline

Our second tip of the day sees both teams to score between the Netherlands and Ecuador in group A’s second game of the tournament.

Netherlands took their time to get into the game against Senegal however when they did eventually get going they looked sharp going forward.

Ecuador made light work of Qatar on day one and with an Enner Valencia brace securing a 2-0 win, we are confident Ecuador can snatch a goal against the Dutch in a clash that could decide the winner of group A.

World Cup Best Bet 3: England to win and BTTS +250 @ BetOnline

Our final tip of the day comes in the USA game and we are backing England to win and BTTS in what is expected to be a crunch match in group B.

Having thrashed Iran 6-2 in their opening game, England will be confident that they can get the job done against USA who struggled in the second half of their 1-1 draw with Wales.

The two goals conceded by England will be a concern to Gareth Southgate and his men however, which is why we are taking both teams to score with the USMNT’s lightning quick attack expected to cause problems.

