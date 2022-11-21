News

Best Soccer Bet & World Cup Betting Picks For Today – Monday 21st November

Olly Taliku
4 min read
USMNT
After Ecuador kicked off the World Cup with a 2-0 win over Qatar last night, all eyes now turn to day two of the tournament with three games on show over group A and B throughout the day and we have selected the best bets for today’s soccer action, including a pick in every game!

World Cup Best Bets For Monday 21st November 2022

For more soccer betting sites in the US – compare the best World Cup betting sites and claim up to $6000 in free bets.

World Cup Best Bet 1: England to win to nil -125 @ BetOnline

The Three Lions get their tournament underway on Monday with a tricky test against Iran and we are backing England to win to nil against a side that struggles to find the net.

Forgetting about England’s torrid time in the Nations League earlier this year is easier said than done and the players will have a point to prove this month after what has been a very difficult year for English football.

Having conceded only three times in qualifiers and scoring 39, we are backing a young English side with a point to prove to win to nil on Monday, as Gareth Southgate’s men look to right wrongs early in the tournament

Back England to win to nil -125 @ BetOnline

World Cup Best Bet 2: USA-Wales draw +200 @ BetOnline

Wales will be making their first appearance at a world cup in 64 years this year and we are backing Rob Page’s men to draw with USA in their opening group B fixture on Monday.

With most seeing England as clear favourites for the group, the lower ranked Wales (19) and USA (16) are expected to fight it out for the second qualifying spot, alongside England’s first opposition Iran (20), making the opening game a crucial one for the Welsh Dragons.

The USMNT have drawn 3 of their last 5 matches coming into Qatar and with a low scoring game expected, we think the result will end in a stalemate in a pivotal opener to group B.

Back USA-Wales draw +200 @ BetOnline

World Cup Best Bet 3: Netherlands to win -167 @ BetOnline

Our final bet for Monday’s fixture’s is a very simple one, as we are taking the Netherlands to beat a weakened Senegal side in the opening group A match.

All eyes have been on Sadio Mane’s fitness for Senegal building up to the tournament, however it was confirmed earlier this week that the Bayern star would not feature in Qatar which will be an insurmountable loss for the African side, who we think will struggle against a powerful Dutch side.

The Netherlands are clear group favourites coming into the tournament according to most bookmakers and with Senegal likely the biggest danger in the early stages of the tournament, the Oranje will be looking for a statement victory in their first game.

Back Netherlands to win -167 @ BetOnline

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
Arrow to top