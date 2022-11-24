Best Soccer Bet & World Cup Betting Picks For Today – Thursday 24th November

With the penultimate day of the first group stage games kicking off on Thursday, we have picked out our best bets for all of the soccer action, including a pick in tournament favourites Brazil’s match against Serbia.

World Cup Best Bets For Thursday 24th November 2022

World Cup Best Bet 1: Switzerland to win -140 @ BetOnline

Switzerland open their world Cup campaign against an opposition they have never faced in their history on Thursday, as they take on Cameroon in the early kickoff.

The Swiss haven’t lost their opening game at a World Cup in any of their past five appearances and we are backing them to come out on top on Thusday in the group G clash.

Having crashed out in the last 16 in 2018, Switzerland will be keen to get all three points against Cameroon who are the lowest ranked side in the group, with the daunting prospect of Brazil and Serbia to follow.

World Cup Best Bet 2: Uruguay to win to nil +150 @ BetOnline

Our second bet of the day sees Uruguay winning and keeping a clean sheet aghainst South Korea in their first game of the tournament.

These sides have met twice in the past at World Cups, with Uruguay winning both encounters 1-0 in 1990 as well as 2-1 when the side’s met in the round of 16 in 2010.

Uruguay come into the tournament in red hot form and having won 5 of their last 7 to nil against higher ranked opponents than South Korea, La Celeste will be confident they can cruise to victory on Thursday.

World Cup Best Bet 3: Portugal to win by 2+ goals +120 @ BetOnline

We are backing Portugal to win by two or more goals on Thursday when they face Ghana and with one of the best attacks in the tournament this year, Cristiano and co should make light work of their African opposition.

Ronaldo has been in the news for all the wrong reasons running up to the World Cup however the former United star is expected to lead the line on Thursday against Ghana.

With Ronaldo up top and Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao in support, there should be plenty of goals in the group H opener.

World Cup Best Bet 4: Brazil to score over 1.5 goals -200 @ BetOnline

The World Cup favourites begin their Qatar campaign on Thursday, as Brazil take on a resilient Serbia side in the late game.

We are backing Brazil to score over 1.5 goals in their first game of the tournament, a selection that has come in for 6 of their last 7 games.

With Neymar leading the line, we can expect some typical samba magic from the Brazilians, who should be able to find the back of the net at least once if they are on top of their game.

