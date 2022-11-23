Soccer

Best Soccer Bet & World Cup Betting Picks For Today – Wednesday 23rd November

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter
4 min read
Croatia
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

There was plenty of drama throughout all of Tuesday’s World Cup fixtures and with four more games to get stuck into today, we have picked out our best bets for each one of Wednesday’s matches in group E and F.

World Cup Best Bets For Wednesday 23rd November 2022

Best World Cup Betting Sites 

$1000 World Cup Free Bets For New Customers
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

World Cup Best Bet 1: Croatia to win +115 @ BetOnline

Our first bet for Wednesday’s games comes in the early kickoff, as we are backing Croatia to come out on top against Morocco in the opening group E match.

Croatia come into the World Cup in top form, having won their last five in a row before coming to Qatar including two wins over Denmark and a close 1-0 win over current world champions France in the Nations League.

Morocco also boast good form coming into their first match of the tournament, however having played much easier opposition we are backing Croatia to take all three points.

Back Croatia to win +115 @ BetOnline

World Cup Best Bet 2: Germany to win and BTTS +200 @ BetOnline

Germany begin their 2022 World Cup campaign with a tricky fixture against Japan, however we are backing the Germans to come out on top in our second tip of the day.

Having arguably been drawn in the group of death, Japan will be looking to cause an upset on Wednesday against a side ranked 13 places above them in the FIFA rankings.

Both teams have scored in 6 of Germany’s last 8 games and so we are backing BTTS and Germany to win, as we believe they will just edge the Samurai Blue in the group E opener.

Back Germany to win and BTTS +200 @ BetOnline

World Cup Best Bet 3: Spain to win by 2 or more goals -200 @ BetOnline

We are backing Spain to win by 2 or more goals on Wednesday, as they take on the lowest ranked side in their group in Costa Rica.

Spain are the favourites for group E and they should make lightwork of Costa Rica if they are on top of their game.

Having only conceded 3 goals in their last 5 before the World Cup and with Costa Rica could be tricky to break down, but there is certainly no better side to do that than La Roja’s.

Back Spain to win by 2 or more goals -200 @ BetOnline

World Cup Best Bet 4: Belgium to win and over 2.5 goals +130 @ BetOnline

Our final pick of the day comes in the final game of the day, as Belgium take on Canada in group F. We are backing Belgium to win and over 2.5 goals to be scored in what is Canada’s first game at a World Cup in 36 years.

Belgium have seen over 2.5 goals in 6 of their 9 games so far this year, with the Red Devils coming out on top in 3 of those fixtures.

Having not featured at the World cup in so long there is a lot of pressure on the Canada squad to perform in Qatar, however we think that Belgium will prove to be too strong for the Maple Leaf’s who may just crumble under the pressure.

Back Belgium to win and over 2.5 goals +130 @ BetOnline

Content You May Like

  • Best Soccer Sites In The US – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on soccer
  • Top 10 Soccer Betting Apps – That Have The Best USMNT World Cup Offers
  • Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
  • Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
  • Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your World Cup soccer bets.
  • Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top-rated betting apps available in the US.
  • Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting.
Topics  
Soccer Soccer Picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Related To Soccer

Soccer
USA Men's National Soccer Team - World Cup

How Far Have The USMNT Team Reached In The FIFA World Cup Before

Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Soccer
Canada National Football Team - World Cup
Best Canada Betting Sites For Belgium vs Canada: World Cup Bonuses, Betting Offers & Promos
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo first-ever to surpass 500 M Instagram followers
Cristiano Ronaldo first-ever to surpass 500 million Instagram followers
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
Soccer
Canada National Football Team - 2022 World Cup
How To Watch Belgium vs Canada Live Stream: Free World Cup 2022 Soccer Streams
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Soccer
Canada National Football Team - World Cup
Belgium vs Canada Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds For World Cup 2022 Group F
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Soccer
Canada National Football Team - World Cup
What Is Canada’s Route To The 2022 World Cup Final In Qatar?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Soccer
Saudi Fans Celebration
The Wildest Celebrations From Saudi Arabia Fans After They Defeated Argentina
Author image Kyle Curran  •  17h
More News
Arrow to top