Best Soccer Bet & World up Betting Picks For Today – Tuesday 22nd November

Olly Taliku
4 min read
Mbappe
The third day of the World Cup kicks off on Tuesday and we have selected our best bets for all the soccer action today, including picks in both Group C and D.

World Cup Best Bets For Tuesday 22nd November 2022

World Cup Best Bet 1: Denmark to win and under 2.5 match goals +200 @ BetOnline

Denmark open their 2022 World Cup with a game against Tunisia and having come into the tournament in top form, the Dane’s will be confident they can get the job done against a much lower ranked opposition.

In 14 of Tunisia’s last 15 games both teams didn’t score, while the under 2.5 goal selection came in for 8 of their previous 11.

We are backing Denmark to win and under 2.5 match goals on Tuesday and having won 5 of their last 7, they’ll be confident they can win and shut Tunisia out. This selection also came in for 2/3 of Denmark’s game’s running up to the tournament.

Back Denmark to win and under 2.5 goals +200 @ BetOnline

World Cup Best Bet 2: Poland vs Mexico over 2.5 goals +140 @ BetOnline

Our second bet of the day sees over 2 goals scored in the Poland-Mexico game, with the group C opener proving to be a must win game for both sides, as Argentina are expected to cruise through top of the group.

Plenty of attacking talent will be on display in Stadium 974 on Tuesday, with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raul Jiminez potentially taking to the pitch (should the latter return from injury in time) and with such top-quality forwards on the pitch – there is bound to be goals.

This section came in for all three of Mexico’s most recent games prior the World Cup and with the Poland game already viewed as a must win for the North American’s, we are expecting an open affair.

Back Poland vs Mexico over 2.5 goals +140 @ BetOnline

World Cup Best Bet 3: France vs Australia over 2.5 goals -140 @ BetOnline

France kick off their Qatar tournament on Tuesday in the late kickoff, as Les Bleus take on the side ranked 38th in the world according to the FIFA rankings – Australia.

We are backing over 2.5 goals in this match, as we expect France to make lightwork of a much less experienced and weaker side.

Despite the obvious loss of Karim Benzema, France still have a full artillery of attackers at their disposal and with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele all expected to feature, we think that the over 2 goals selection is more than achievable.

Back France vs Australia over 2.5 goals [email protected] BetOnline

Olly Taliku

Aspiring writer currently studying Football Journalism at the University of Derby, class of 2023. I take an interest in writing about all sports but I am most interested in football and horse racing.
