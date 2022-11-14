Best Soccer Betting Sites For England vs Iran: World Cup Bonuses, Betting Offers & Promos

We’ve the very best soccer betting sites for England vs Iran as the two nations play their opening Group B World Cup match on Monday November 21. Join up with them and you can ‘kick-off’ with up to $6000 in World Cup bonuses, betting offers and promos with our leading soccer betting sites.
Best Soccer Betting Sites For England vs Iran: World Cup Betting Offers
Anyone in the US can sign-up to our soccer betting sites for England v Iran plus all the FIFA World Cup matches, land a bundle of free bets and use these to punt on the top-class soccer action over the next four weeks – including the opening fixture for both England and Iran on Monday Nov 21 (match betting on this game below).
You can also see our best USA sports betting apps for World Cup promo codes here – meaning you can place bets on the World Cup on the move and keep up with the games.
We can get going with a tasty $1000 free bet with BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus which can be used on ANY of the 2022 FIFA World Cup games – just following the steps below.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Create an account and deposit up to $2000
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000
DON’T WORRY IF YOU CAN’T DEPOSIT THE FULL $2000? If you can’t deposit the full $2000, this is fine too as you can still claim this offer. Just deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. This means if you deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. But, note this offer is only valid on your FIRST deposit.
RELATED: What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?
Five Leading Soccer Betting Sites For England v Iran
We’ll back up our opening statement, by bringing you the best soccer betting sites for England v Iran that you can use our World Cup promo code ‘INSIDERS‘ and in the process claim up to $6000 in soccer free bets.
You can also use ALL the soccer betting sites featured on this page to bet in ANY US State in America including the Lone State of Texas.
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting OfferAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
How Can I Watch England v Iran and The Rest Of The World Cup In USA?
- 📅 FIFA World Cup START Date: Sunday Nov 20, 2022
- 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date: Sunday Dec 18, 2022
- 🕙 World Cup England v Iran Match Time (CT): 7am (Mon, Nov 21)
- 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar
- 📺 Watch: FOX Sports & JazzSports
- 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds England v Iran Match Betting: England -300 | Draw +395 | Iran +1100
Group Stage Kick-off Times in USA and Canada: Time Difference Helper
See below our table that will give you a better idea when USA and Canada are playing their matches at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. With Qatar being ahead of the US and Canada, then we’ve listed the scheduled the kick-off times for the Group Stage matches in ‘Qatar time’ and you can work back from there.
We’ve also got the match betting and Eastern Times for the USA and Canada group games below – for example, if a game kicks-off in Qatar at 10pm, then it will be broadcast at 2pm Eastern Time.
|Qatar
|Newfoundland
|Atlantic
|Eastern
|Central
|Mountain
|Pacific
|Alaska
|Hawaii
|1pm
|6:30am
|6am
|5am
|4am
|3am
|2am
|1am
|Midnight
|4pm
|9:30am
|9am
|8am
|7am
|6am
|5am
|4am
|3am
|7pm
|12:30pm
|Noon
|11am
|10am
|9am
|8am
|7am
|6am
|10pm
|3:30pm
|3pm
|2pm
|1pm
|Noon
|11am
|10am
|9am
England v Iran Match Betting Odds
England and Iran start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaigns in Group B, with USA and Wales also in the same section.
England are the favorites to come out on top in the group at -260, with the USA second best in the betting – you can see more on the USA’s chances of qualifying from their group here.
England and Iran will be making a bit of history here as the nations have NEVER played before. The Three Lions start the World Cup as one of the main fancies after reaching the Euro 2020 final and getting to the World Cup semi-final stage in 2018. Brazil are the market leaders at +400, with England priced in the top four in the futures market at +875.
The final top two teams in each group will then go through to the knockout stage (The 32 teams that started, become 16 teams at this point), you can find more top soccer picks 2022 and expert soccer predictions here.
Monday Nov 21: ENGLAND v IRAN (7am CT)
|England v Iran: World Cup
|Odds
|Play
|ENGLAND
|+155
|DRAW
|+210
|IRAN
|+213
Note: Odds are subject to change
Odds To Group B
|World Cup Group B Betting
|Odds
|Play
|ENGLAND
|-260
|USA
|+475
|WALES
|+550
|IRAN
|+1800
Note: Odds are subject to change
The Best Soccer Sportsbooks For The World Cup: US Sports Betting Sites
There is a lot to bet on at the upcoming FIFA World Cup and you can make sure your soccer bets are placed by joining our top USA sports betting sites on this page.
USA Sportsbooks For The World Cup Markets
See below a list with definitions of what each of the markets are on our USA soccer betting sites for the World Cup.
- Money Line Match Betting: Back a team to win a match (or the tie/draw)
- Under/Over 2.5 Goals: How many goals will be scored in a game
- World Cup Match Spreads: Bet on teams with goal handicaps
- World Cup Group Betting: Which team will win their respective group
- World Cup Futures: Back a team (country to win the 2022 World Cup)
- World Cup Top Goalscorer Betting: Select a player to score the most World Cup goals
BetOnline – $1000 In Free Bets With Top Soccer Betting Site For England v Iran
BetOnline are one of the leading soccer betting sites in the US and can get your World Cup going in style with a cracking joining free bet and they also allow you to place soccer bets in ANY US State.
New customers with BetOnline will be rewarded with a 50% matched bonus for joining and this is available on your first deposit (up to $1000) when you use our special World Cup bonus code INSIDERS.
In short, if you deposited $100, you will get a $50 bonus, while the minimum to claim the offer is only $55 – which will secure you a $27.50 FIFA World Cup free bet.
But note, this BetOnline offer is only in play on your FIRST DEPOSIT – so, if you can, the advice is to try and hit the maximum $2000 deposit, to get the full $1000 free bet, if you can.
See below our table with some deposit examples when joining BetOnline.
|Deposit
|Promo Code
|Matched %
|Free Bet
|Sportsbook
|$2000
|INSIDERS
|50%
|$1000
|$1000
|INSIDERS
|50%
|$500
|$500
|INSIDERS
|50%
|$250
|$250
|INSIDERS
|50%
|$125
BetOnline 2022 World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Soccer Sportsbooks bonus of $1,000
- England v Iran World Cup Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bovada – $750 World Cup Bonus With Leading Soccer Betting Site
Bovada are another of the best US soccer betting sites that will allow you to bet on the England v Iran World Cup opening game and claim up to $750 in betting offers with them.
Sign-up and you’ll be on your way to getting an extra $750 added to your betting funds courtesy of their 75% matched bonus offer – up to a maximum of $1000.
PROMO CODE INSIDERS is in play again here, so just remember to use this code when making your first deposit to get the soccer World Cup free bets
Here’s an example – if you deposit $1000 with Bovada, you will get a World Cup free bet worth $750 and a juicy starting betting bank to use at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
And don’t worry if you can’t outlay the full $1000 – even a $250 deposit gets you a $187.50 World Cup soccer free bet to use.
See below our table with some deposit examples when joining Bovada.
|Deposit
|Promo Code
|Matched %
|Free Bet
|Sportsbook
|$1000
|INSIDERS
|75%
|$750
|$500
|INSIDERS
|75%
|$375
|$250
|INSIDERS
|75%
|$187.50
|$125
|INSIDERS
|75%
|$93.75
Bovada 2022 World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 World Cup Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- England v Iran World Cup Free Bets expire in 30 days
Everygame – Claim $750 In World Cup Free Bets For England v Iran Match
Everygame are another US soccer betting site if you are looking to bet on the FIFA World Cup this month. Not only do they have a stack of markets to choose from, but you can place your soccer bets with them if you live in ANY US State.
Everygame have a maximum of $750 in free bets on the table to claim too – made up of three $250 free bets on you opening trio of deposits.
Just make a deposit of up to $250 and then Everygame will match that 100% – meaning an $250 extra in your new Sportsbook account. Lovely!
Then, at Everygame, they will allow you to repeat this free bet offer two more times. So, this means you can score a HAT-TRICK of World Cup $250 free bets to enjoy on the top-class soccer action over the next four weeks.
Use our World Cup PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ when you sign-up and for your first THREE deposits to get the Everygame free bets.
Everygame 2022 World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be claimed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
MyBookie – $1,000 World Cup Soccer Bonus to Bet On England v Iran
MyBookie have a very nice 50% first deposit match bonus offer on the table for new players. So, whatever your opening deposit is just divide it by two and that’s your World Cup free bet to use on another of the top soccer betting sites.
For example, if you want to get their maximum $1000 World Cup free bet you will have to deposit $2000 – or don’t worry if you have to begin with a lower amount as the minimum is only $50 – so, a $25 soccer bonus. But this is only available with your first outlay, so if you can try and take full advantage.
It’s our dedicated PROMO CODE INSIDERS again with MyBookie and they are another of the best soccer betting sites for the England v Iran match and for all of the World Cup, plus are another Sportsbook that you can place bets anywhere in the US or in fact on the globe!
See below our table with some deposit examples when joining MyBookie
|Deposit
|Promo Code
|Matched %
|Free Bet
|Sportsbook
|$2000
|INSIDERS
|50%
|$1000
|$1000
|INSIDERS
|50%
|$500
|$500
|INSIDERS
|50%
|$250
|$250
|INSIDERS
|50%
|$125
MyBookie 2022 World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- USA v Wales World Cup Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
BETUS – Claim Your £2,500 World Cup Matched Bonus For England v Iran
BetUS are the last soccer betting site for the England v Iran fixture to sign-up with. They are labelled as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’, so their reputation speaks for itself and also have one of the top World Cup free bet offers around.
There’s a big selection of markets on their site that includes betting on the FIFA World Cup, it’s very easy to see why they are so popular with their customers across the US.
As mentioned, BetUs also have a generous joining offer for new customers to claim with a staggering 125% matched bonus (up to $2500) waiting for you – again, if you use our Promo Code INSIDERS.
That’s right, a 125% bonus is not the easiest maths sum to get your head around – so here are some examples.
Deposit $2000 and you will receive their maximum $2500 in soccer free bets that you can use when placing bets on the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Or if you can’t deposit the full amount? This is fine too – even a $500 opening deposit gets you a $625 free bet, or $250 will get you $312.50 in World Cup free bets.
See below our table with some deposit examples when joining BetUS
|Deposit
|Promo Code
|Matched %
|Free Bet
|Sportsbook
|$2000
|INSIDERS
|125%
|$2500
|$1000
|INSIDERS
|125%
|$1250
|$500
|INSIDERS
|125%
|$625
|$250
|INSIDERS
|125%
|$312.50
BetUS 2022 World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- England v Iran World Cup Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
$6,000 In 2022 World Cup Cash Bonuses | Join The Best Soccer Betting Sites For England v Iran With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS
See listed below our best soccer betting sites in the US, that will allow you to place bets on the World Cup game between England and Iran in ANY US state.
You don’t have to deposit the full amounts with our leading soccer betting sites to get the offers (just make sure it’s their minimum), but if you can ‘GO LARGE’ with them all then you’ll be sitting on a whopping $6000 in free bets that you can then use to bet on the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
HINT – Use our unique World Cup promo code INSIDERS with ALL of our soccer betting sites for the World Cup to make sure your free bets are credited to your accounts. Claiming these World Cup offers means soccer fans can place bets on the FIFA World Cup in any US state and score a winning goal before kick-off time ahead of this England v Iran Group B game.
|Operator
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Everygame
|$750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|MyBookie
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|Bet US
|$2,500: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
Content You May Like
- Best Soccer Sites In The US – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on soccer
- Top 10 Soccer Betting Apps – That Have The Best USMNT World Cup Offers
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your World Cup soccer bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top-rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting.