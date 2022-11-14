Best Soccer Betting Sites For England vs Iran: World Cup Bonuses, Betting Offers & Promos

We’ve the very best soccer betting sites for England vs Iran as the two nations play their opening Group B World Cup match on Monday November 21. Join up with them and you can ‘kick-off’ with up to $6000 in World Cup bonuses, betting offers and promos with our leading soccer betting sites.



Best Soccer Betting Sites For England vs Iran: World Cup Betting Offers



Anyone in the US can sign-up to our soccer betting sites for England v Iran plus all the FIFA World Cup matches, land a bundle of free bets and use these to punt on the top-class soccer action over the next four weeks – including the opening fixture for both England and Iran on Monday Nov 21 (match betting on this game below).

You can also see our best USA sports betting apps for World Cup promo codes here – meaning you can place bets on the World Cup on the move and keep up with the games.

We can get going with a tasty $1000 free bet with BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus which can be used on ANY of the 2022 FIFA World Cup games – just following the steps below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Create an account and deposit up to $2000

Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1000

DON’T WORRY IF YOU CAN’T DEPOSIT THE FULL $2000? If you can’t deposit the full $2000, this is fine too as you can still claim this offer. Just deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. This means if you deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. But, note this offer is only valid on your FIRST deposit.

RELATED: What Are The World Cup 2022 Kick-off Times In USA and Canada?

Five Leading Soccer Betting Sites For England v Iran



We’ll back up our opening statement, by bringing you the best soccer betting sites for England v Iran that you can use our World Cup promo code ‘INSIDERS‘ and in the process claim up to $6000 in soccer free bets.

You can also use ALL the soccer betting sites featured on this page to bet in ANY US State in America including the Lone State of Texas.

How Can I Watch England v Iran and The Rest Of The World Cup In USA?



📅 FIFA World Cup START Date : Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Sunday Nov 20, 2022 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date : Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Sunday Dec 18, 2022 🕙 World Cup England v Iran Match Time (CT): 7am (Mon, Nov 21)

7am (Mon, Nov 21) 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar

Qatar 📺 Watch : FOX Sports & JazzSports

FOX Sports & JazzSports 🎲 FIFA World Cup Odds England v Iran Match Betting: England -300 | Draw +395 | Iran +1100

Group Stage Kick-off Times in USA and Canada: Time Difference Helper



See below our table that will give you a better idea when USA and Canada are playing their matches at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. With Qatar being ahead of the US and Canada, then we’ve listed the scheduled the kick-off times for the Group Stage matches in ‘Qatar time’ and you can work back from there.

We’ve also got the match betting and Eastern Times for the USA and Canada group games below – for example, if a game kicks-off in Qatar at 10pm, then it will be broadcast at 2pm Eastern Time.

Qatar Newfoundland Atlantic Eastern

Central Mountain Pacific Alaska Hawaii 1pm 6:30am 6am 5am 4am 3am 2am 1am Midnight 4pm 9:30am 9am 8am 7am 6am 5am 4am 3am 7pm 12:30pm Noon 11am 10am 9am 8am 7am 6am 10pm 3:30pm 3pm 2pm 1pm Noon 11am 10am 9am

England v Iran Match Betting Odds



England and Iran start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaigns in Group B, with USA and Wales also in the same section.

England are the favorites to come out on top in the group at -260, with the USA second best in the betting – you can see more on the USA’s chances of qualifying from their group here.

England and Iran will be making a bit of history here as the nations have NEVER played before. The Three Lions start the World Cup as one of the main fancies after reaching the Euro 2020 final and getting to the World Cup semi-final stage in 2018. Brazil are the market leaders at +400, with England priced in the top four in the futures market at +875.

The final top two teams in each group will then go through to the knockout stage (The 32 teams that started, become 16 teams at this point), you can find more top soccer picks 2022 and expert soccer predictions here.

Monday Nov 21: ENGLAND v IRAN (7am CT)

England v Iran: World Cup Odds Play ENGLAND +155 DRAW +210 IRAN +213

Note: Odds are subject to change

Odds To Group B

World Cup Group B Betting Odds Play ENGLAND -260 USA +475 WALES +550 IRAN +1800

Note: Odds are subject to change

The Best Soccer Sportsbooks For The World Cup: US Sports Betting Sites

There is a lot to bet on at the upcoming FIFA World Cup and you can make sure your soccer bets are placed by joining our top USA sports betting sites on this page.

USA Sportsbooks For The World Cup Markets



See below a list with definitions of what each of the markets are on our USA soccer betting sites for the World Cup.

Money Line Match Betting: Back a team to win a match (or the tie/draw)



Back a team to win a match (or the tie/draw) Under/Over 2.5 Goals: How many goals will be scored in a game



How many goals will be scored in a game World Cup Match Spreads: Bet on teams with goal handicaps

Bet on teams with goal handicaps World Cup Group Betting: Which team will win their respective group



Which team will win their respective group World Cup Futures: Back a team (country to win the 2022 World Cup)

Back a team (country to win the 2022 World Cup) World Cup Top Goalscorer Betting: Select a player to score the most World Cup goals

BetOnline – $1000 In Free Bets With Top Soccer Betting Site For England v Iran

BetOnline are one of the leading soccer betting sites in the US and can get your World Cup going in style with a cracking joining free bet and they also allow you to place soccer bets in ANY US State.

New customers with BetOnline will be rewarded with a 50% matched bonus for joining and this is available on your first deposit (up to $1000) when you use our special World Cup bonus code INSIDERS.

In short, if you deposited $100, you will get a $50 bonus, while the minimum to claim the offer is only $55 – which will secure you a $27.50 FIFA World Cup free bet.

But note, this BetOnline offer is only in play on your FIRST DEPOSIT – so, if you can, the advice is to try and hit the maximum $2000 deposit, to get the full $1000 free bet, if you can.

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining BetOnline.

Deposit

Promo Code

Matched %

Free Bet

Sportsbook $2000 INSIDERS 50% $1000 $1000 INSIDERS 50% $500 $500 INSIDERS 50% $250 $250 INSIDERS 50% $125

BetOnline 2022 World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Soccer Sportsbooks bonus of $1,000

England v Iran World Cup Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bovada – $750 World Cup Bonus With Leading Soccer Betting Site

Bovada are another of the best US soccer betting sites that will allow you to bet on the England v Iran World Cup opening game and claim up to $750 in betting offers with them.

Sign-up and you’ll be on your way to getting an extra $750 added to your betting funds courtesy of their 75% matched bonus offer – up to a maximum of $1000.

PROMO CODE INSIDERS is in play again here, so just remember to use this code when making your first deposit to get the soccer World Cup free bets

Here’s an example – if you deposit $1000 with Bovada, you will get a World Cup free bet worth $750 and a juicy starting betting bank to use at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

And don’t worry if you can’t outlay the full $1000 – even a $250 deposit gets you a $187.50 World Cup soccer free bet to use.

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining Bovada.

Deposit

Promo Code

Matched %

Free Bet

Sportsbook $1000 INSIDERS 75% $750 $500 INSIDERS 75% $375 $250 INSIDERS 75% $187.50 $125 INSIDERS 75% $93.75

Bovada 2022 World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 World Cup Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

England v Iran World Cup Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Claim $750 In World Cup Free Bets For England v Iran Match

Everygame are another US soccer betting site if you are looking to bet on the FIFA World Cup this month. Not only do they have a stack of markets to choose from, but you can place your soccer bets with them if you live in ANY US State.

Everygame have a maximum of $750 in free bets on the table to claim too – made up of three $250 free bets on you opening trio of deposits.

Just make a deposit of up to $250 and then Everygame will match that 100% – meaning an $250 extra in your new Sportsbook account. Lovely!

Then, at Everygame, they will allow you to repeat this free bet offer two more times. So, this means you can score a HAT-TRICK of World Cup $250 free bets to enjoy on the top-class soccer action over the next four weeks.

Use our World Cup PROMO CODE ‘INSIDERS‘ when you sign-up and for your first THREE deposits to get the Everygame free bets.

Everygame 2022 World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be claimed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

MyBookie – $1,000 World Cup Soccer Bonus to Bet On England v Iran

MyBookie have a very nice 50% first deposit match bonus offer on the table for new players. So, whatever your opening deposit is just divide it by two and that’s your World Cup free bet to use on another of the top soccer betting sites.

For example, if you want to get their maximum $1000 World Cup free bet you will have to deposit $2000 – or don’t worry if you have to begin with a lower amount as the minimum is only $50 – so, a $25 soccer bonus. But this is only available with your first outlay, so if you can try and take full advantage.

It’s our dedicated PROMO CODE INSIDERS again with MyBookie and they are another of the best soccer betting sites for the England v Iran match and for all of the World Cup, plus are another Sportsbook that you can place bets anywhere in the US or in fact on the globe!

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining MyBookie

Deposit

Promo Code

Matched %

Free Bet

Sportsbook $2000 INSIDERS 50% $1000 $1000 INSIDERS 50% $500 $500 INSIDERS 50% $250 $250 INSIDERS 50% $125

MyBookie 2022 World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

USA v Wales World Cup Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS – Claim Your £2,500 World Cup Matched Bonus For England v Iran

BetUS are the last soccer betting site for the England v Iran fixture to sign-up with. They are labelled as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’, so their reputation speaks for itself and also have one of the top World Cup free bet offers around.

There’s a big selection of markets on their site that includes betting on the FIFA World Cup, it’s very easy to see why they are so popular with their customers across the US.

As mentioned, BetUs also have a generous joining offer for new customers to claim with a staggering 125% matched bonus (up to $2500) waiting for you – again, if you use our Promo Code INSIDERS.

That’s right, a 125% bonus is not the easiest maths sum to get your head around – so here are some examples.

Deposit $2000 and you will receive their maximum $2500 in soccer free bets that you can use when placing bets on the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Or if you can’t deposit the full amount? This is fine too – even a $500 opening deposit gets you a $625 free bet, or $250 will get you $312.50 in World Cup free bets.

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining BetUS

Deposit

Promo Code

Matched %

Free Bet

Sportsbook $2000 INSIDERS 125% $2500 $1000 INSIDERS 125% $1250 $500 INSIDERS 125% $625 $250 INSIDERS 125% $312.50

BetUS 2022 World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

England v Iran World Cup Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$6,000 In 2022 World Cup Cash Bonuses | Join The Best Soccer Betting Sites For England v Iran With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

See listed below our best soccer betting sites in the US, that will allow you to place bets on the World Cup game between England and Iran in ANY US state.

You don’t have to deposit the full amounts with our leading soccer betting sites to get the offers (just make sure it’s their minimum), but if you can ‘GO LARGE’ with them all then you’ll be sitting on a whopping $6000 in free bets that you can then use to bet on the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

HINT – Use our unique World Cup promo code INSIDERS with ALL of our soccer betting sites for the World Cup to make sure your free bets are credited to your accounts. Claiming these World Cup offers means soccer fans can place bets on the FIFA World Cup in any US state and score a winning goal before kick-off time ahead of this England v Iran Group B game.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

Content You May Like