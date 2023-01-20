NFL picks

Best Texas Sports Gambling Sites For NFL Divisional Round Betting This Weekend

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
3 min read
NFL Will Crack Down on Obscure Special Teams Rule
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Join the best Texas sports gambling sites for the NFL Divisional Round and these sportsbooks will allow you to place bets on the NFL in Texas or ANY US State this weekend. There’s also $2,750 in free bets to claim.

We’ll show you how simple this is to do.

The NFL Divisional Round this weekend sees four games for Texas sports gambling fans to enjoy – including the 5-time Super Bowl winners, the Dallas Cowboys heading to the Levi’s Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

There are a lot of alternatives for anyone hoping to bet on the NFL Divisional Round matches in Texas – including with some of the top Offshore Texas Sports Gambling Sites showcased on this page.

Our leading tip, if hoping to bet on the NFL weekend Divisional Round with the best Texas sports gambling sites, is to create an account with BetOnline – a leading pick for US and Texas residents.

How To Bet on NFL Divisional Round with Texas Sports Gambling Sites

Having sat out the Wild Card matches last weekend, the top two seeds – the Eagles and Chiefs – have been freshened up and are back this weekend for the Divisional Round games that sees just eight teams left in the hope of reaching the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.

So, despite the Texas sports gambling market still shut, there is top news for NFL bettors as they don’t have to drive out of the Lone State to bet on their side the NFL Divisional Round fixtures this weekend.

As, the solution here is that you can bet on any of the NFL games, including the Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers in Texas by using the top NFL offshore sports gambling sites below.

Just whizz through the four simple steps for new customers to open an account and also receive up to $1,000 in free bonus cash. There is also two free bets to use for NFL Divisional Round games.

Then, if creating accounts with all three of the featured Texas sports gambling sites on here, you can land a total of $2,750 in NFL Divisional Round free bets.

See our step-by-step guide on how to bet on NFL Divisional Round fixtures in Texas.

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Complete the joining process by filling in your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Begin betting on the NFL Divisional Round games in Texas

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Best Texas Sports Gambling Sites for NFL Divisional Round Betting

$1000 Welcome Bonus
Available In ALL US States, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
Available In ALL US States, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on TheSportsDaily, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on US horse racing, NFL and soccer, plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on TheSportsDaily, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on US horse racing, NFL and soccer, plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
Kansas City

Best South Carolina Sports Gambling Sites For NFL Divisional Round Betting This Weekend

Author image Andy Newton  •  12min
NFL picks
How To Bet On The NFL Playoffs In NY | New York Sports Betting Sites
Best Kentucky Sports Gambling Sites For NFL Divisional Round Betting This Weekend
Author image Andy Newton  •  16min
NFL picks
How To Bet On The NFL Playoffs In MI | Michigan Sports Betting Sites
Best Canada Sports Gambling Sites For NFL Divisional Round Betting This Weekend
Author image Andy Newton  •  46min
NFL picks
Jaguars’ Comeback Costs One Bettor $1.4 Million at DraftKings Sportsbook
Best Florida Sports Gambling Sites For NFL Divisional Round Betting This Weekend
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
NFL picks
BNG-L-49ERS-0813-03
Best California Sports Gambling Sites For NFL Divisional Round Betting This Weekend
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
NFL picks
San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs To Beat Jacksonville Jaguars In MO | Sports Gambling Missouri
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
NFL picks
How To Bet On The NFL Playoffs in CA | California Sports Betting Sites
NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records | Money Line Betting, Schedule & H2H Stats
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top