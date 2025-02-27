Best Trade Destinations for Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel has been the subject of many trade rumors recently. The San Francisco 49ers are entering this offseason with plenty of uncertainty and it is looking more and more like they will move on from the gadget wide receiver after he requested a trade on February 9th. As a result, plenty of teams have expressed interest in Deebo Samuel’s services. Especially teams in need of a number two receiver to take some pressure off of their number one target.

Samuel had a down year last season, but still has plenty of capability to thrive in the right environment. The 49ers simply have too much money tied up in other key players such as Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle. Not to mention, they will need to find a way to retain quarterback, Brock Purdy. Considering this, there are at least three teams who would be an ideal fit for the one-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Best Trade Destinations for San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver, Deebo Samuel

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills already have the reigning league MVP in Josh Allen. Ever since Stefon Diggs departed, many have felt they have needed another alpha at the wideout position. Even with guys like Khalil Shakir and Amari Cooper filling their roles well. Adding Deebo Samuel could elevate their offense to even greater heights by adding a true playmaker who can thrive in both the air and on the ground. His ability to line up in various positions and his physicality after the catch would make him an ideal weapon in the red zone. The Bills already have a potent offense, but Samuel could make them even more dangerous by contributing in multiple ways, whether as a receiver, a ball carrier, or a decoy to open up opportunities for others.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have one of the best quarterbacks in Justin Herbert, and adding a player like Deebo Samuel could significantly enhance their offensive attack. Samuel’s unique skill set, which includes the ability to dominate in the receiving game as well as the ground game, aligns well with Herbert’s style of play. Herbert is a strong-armed quarterback who thrives when given a diverse set of weapons, and Deebo would provide him with just that. Not to mention, head coach, Jim Harbaugh, could utilize him in a multitude of ways, especially on the ground.

Houston Texans

Houston’s offense took a step back this past year. Deebo Samuel’s dual-threat ability could provide a necessary spark. His ability to run between the tackles and create mismatches as a receiver would give the Texans a dynamic element to work with in both the short and long term. Putting Samuel with a promising young talent like wide receiver Nico Collins and another star veteran wideout in Stefon Diggs could create a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Especially if quarterback, C.J. Stroud, bounces back after a bit of a sophomore slump.