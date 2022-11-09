News

Best UFC Betting Sites In New Mexico | How To Bet On UFC 281 On New Mexico Sports Betting Sites

Joe Lyons
10 min read
If you’re in New Mexico and want to bet on Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira at UFC 281 this weekend, then sign-up to our top five UFC Sportsbooks and get a stack of free bets for the full card that can also be claimed in ANY US state.

Best New Mexico UFC 281 Sportsbooks For Betting On Adesanya vs Pereira

These are the top New Mexico MMA Sportsbooks which allow you to bet on UFC 281 this weekend. In fact, anybody in the USA can use these UFC betting sites on UFC 281. Click below to sign up and claim your Adesanya vs Pereira free bets.

How To Bet On UFC 281 In New Mexico

Anyone in New Mexico can sign up to our offshore sportsbooks and bet on UFC 281 this weekend. Follow the instructions below and you can claim up to $1,000 in free bets with BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus which can be used on MMA.

NOTE: Don’t worry if you can’t deposit the full $2,000 – You can still claim this offer. Just deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. This means if you deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. But, note this offer is only valid on your FIRST deposit.

New Mexico UFC Betting — How To Watch UFC 281 Adesanya vs Pereira In New Mexico

🥊 UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Details

  • 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (23-1, 15 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (6-1, 5 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: November 12, 2022
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN PPV | UK: BT Sport Box Office
  • 🏟  Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Israel Adesanya -175 | Alex Pereira +150

UFC 281 | Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Odds

Israel Adesanya comes in as the -175 betting favorite in this match-up. For Alex Pereira, he will be hopeful of making it a hat-trick of victories over Adesanya in their fighting careers. The long-reigning champion against the man who has beaten ‘Izzy’ twice. This is such a great fight on paper and one that is a lot closer than the bookmakers have it!

UFC Gold in the 185-pound division is on the line this weekend as Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira clash for middleweight supremacy. The fight headlines a stellar card at UFC 281, in which there is another title fight with a stacked undercard of talent on show too.

This fight is absolutely compelling. On paper, you have a man competing in just his fourth UFC fight, with an opponent who is arguably the best UFC middleweight of all time. You can most certainly make a case for both men. Despite being far less experienced and never having fought the best of the best in the division, Alex Pereira has beaten Israel Adesanya on two occasions before, so knows how to get the job done.

Israel Adesanya UFC Belt - UFC 281

On the other hand, Israel Adesanya fights in his seventh successive UFC title fight, having won the previous four and boasting a 12 fight winning streak at middleweight. He is without a doubt the best middleweight on the planet right now, as well as being arguably one of the best pound-for-pound fighter on planet earth.

Can Adesanya make it 13 straight wins in the middleweight division and solidify himself as the best at middleweight and arguably one of the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet? Or will the Brazilian former kickboxing star prove to be Adesanya’s kryptonite and defeat him for the third time?

When betting on the UFC, it’s important to get the best fight odds. Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the UFC betting odds for the Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira fight via BetOnline, one of the best UFC offshore sportsbooks.

Bet Odds Play
Moneyline Israel Adesanya -175 | Alex Pereira +150 Best UFC Betting Sites In New Mexico | How To Bet On UFC 281 On New Mexico Sports Betting Sites
Total Rounds Over 3.5 (-200) | Under 3.5 (+150) Best UFC Betting Sites In New Mexico | How To Bet On UFC 281 On New Mexico Sports Betting Sites

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Be sure to check out our expert’s UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira betting picks and predictions ahead of a hug night of MMA action this Saturday night at MSG.

Full UFC 281 Fight Card & Schedule

UFC 281 Full Card
Main Card Division Title
Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Middleweight UFC Middleweight Title
Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight UFC Women’s Strawweight Title
Duston Poirier vs Michael Chandler Lightweight N/A
Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutiérrez Bantamweight N/A
Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles Lightweight N/A
Preliminary Card Division Title
Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano Lightweight N/A
Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight N/A
Molly McCann vs Erin Blanchfield Women’s Flyweight N/A
Andrew Petroski vs Wellington Turman Middleweight N/A
Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar Lightweight N/A
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Silvana Gómez Juárez Women’s Strawweight N/A
Michael Trizano vs Choi Seung-woo Featherweight N/A
Julio Arce vs Montel Jackson Bantamweight N/A
Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight N/A

The Best New Mexico UFC Sportsbooks For UFC 281: New Mexico Sports Betting Sites

There is plenty to bet on at UFC 281 with these New Mexico UFC Sportsbooks. You can bet on markets such as the outright fight winner, as well as plenty of markets such as number of knockdowns, amount of takedowns and over/under rounds amongst many more. To make things even better, you can use your exclusive UFC 281 free bets!

New Mexico UFC Sportsbooks Adesanya vs Pereira Betting Markets

There are plenty of different UFC 281 markets to pick from. Yes, the standard ‘win’ bet is the most popular, but if you’re new to betting on mixed martial arts there are several other ways to enjoy having a bet on the stacked UFC 281 card in New Mexico. Here is just a few different markets to bet on when scouring various UFC Sportsbooks and betting apps:

Fight Outcome: Pick a fighter to win the bout

Round Betting: Bet on which round the fight will end in

Method of Victory: Will the fight end in KO/TKO, submission, DQ or via decision

Total Rounds: Bet on how many rounds the fight will last

Fight To Go The Distance?: Bet on whether or not the fight will go the full scheduled distance

BetOnline – $1,000 In New Mexico MMA Sportsbooks UFC 281 Free Bets

Best UFC Betting Sites In New Mexico | How To Bet On UFC 281 On New Mexico Sports Betting Sites

By using our BetOnline bonus code INSIDERS, you can get 50% of your first deposit when signing up for UFC 281 this weekend, including the main event for the UFC Middleweight Title between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Deposit $100, you will get a $50 bonus. Deposit $2,000 and you will get the maximum $1,000 UFC 281 bonus. Available to all New Mexico residents and ANYONE who resides in the US.

BetOnline UFC 281 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Racebook bonus of $1,000
  • New Mexico UFC Sportsbooks Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline UFC 281 Offer

Everygame – Claim $750 In New Mexico MMA Sportsbooks UFC 281 Free Bets

Best UFC Betting Sites In New Mexico | How To Bet On UFC 281 On New Mexico Sports Betting Sites

Everygame are offering new customers the chance of earning up to $750 in UFC 281 free bets. Deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match the deposit with a bonus of an equal amount. You can do this three times for a maximum $750 in UFC 281 Adesanya vs Pereira bonuses.

Everygame UFC 281 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Everygame UFC 281 Offer

Bovada – $750 In New Mexico MMA Sportsbooks Free Bets For UFC 281

Best UFC Betting Sites In New Mexico | How To Bet On UFC 281 On New Mexico Sports Betting Sites

Join Bovada today using the bonus code INSIDERS and you can get up to $750 in UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira free bets. Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1,000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on the big MMA action this weekend from the famous Madison Square Garden.

Bovada UFC 281 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 UFC 281 Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • New Mexico UFC Sportsbooks Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada UFC 281 Offer

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus To Bet On UFC 281 In New Mexico

Best UFC Betting Sites In New Mexico | How To Bet On UFC 281 On New Mexico Sports Betting Sites

You can get a huge 50% first deposit match by signing up to MyBookie today. That means if you click the link below, sign-up and deposit $2,000 you can get $1,000 in UFC 281 free bets to use on fights such as Adesanya vs Pereira, Esparza vs Zhang and Poirier vs Chandler.

MyBookie UFC 281 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • New Mexico UFC Sportsbooks Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie UFC 281 Offer

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For New Mexico MMA Sportsbooks UFC 281 Free Bets

Best UFC Betting Sites In New Mexico | How To Bet On UFC 281 On New Mexico Sports Betting Sites

The BetUS UFC 281 betting offer is as simple as you signing up and depositing cash and they will give you a 125% bonus. In short, deposit $2,000 upon signing up below – again using our promo code INSIDERS and you will receive $2,500 in UFC 281 free bets. This is the single biggest cash bonus on the market ahead of the Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira UFC 281 card from the ‘Big Apple’ on Saturday night.

BetUS UFC 281 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500
  • New Mexico UFC Sportsbooks Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS UFC 281 Offer

$6,000 In UFC 281 Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading New Mexico UFC Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below our top New Mexico UFC Sportsbooks where you can place your UFC 281 free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. As we have outlined above, you can claim up to $6,000 in cash bonuses to use on the upcoming UFC 281 card from Madison Square Garden, New York on Saturday November 12. All you’ve got to do is sign-up, deposit and then ‘It’s Time’ for your various UFC 281 free bets and cash bonuses!

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 30 days Best UFC Betting Sites In New Mexico | How To Bet On UFC 281 On New Mexico Sports Betting Sites
Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to
INSIDERS -200 None Best UFC Betting Sites In New Mexico | How To Bet On UFC 281 On New Mexico Sports Betting Sites
Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Best UFC Betting Sites In New Mexico | How To Bet On UFC 281 On New Mexico Sports Betting Sites
MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None Best UFC Betting Sites In New Mexico | How To Bet On UFC 281 On New Mexico Sports Betting Sites
Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days Best UFC Betting Sites In New Mexico | How To Bet On UFC 281 On New Mexico Sports Betting Sites

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
