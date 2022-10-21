Best UFC Betting Sites & MMA Sportsbooks For Oliveira vs Makhachev UFC 280 Fight Card

UFC 280 gets going on Saturday night with two title fights on the main card as well as some highly competitive match-ups on the undercard and prelims. The UFC Lightweight Title is on the line in the main event, so who wins it? Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev? We can help too, with $6,500 in free bets from the best MMA Sportsbooks on the market.

Good news – this only takes a few minutes to claim your free bets. We have six of the best MMA Sportsbooks to join and for your efforts you’ll be rewarded with a tasty $6,500 in UFC free bets – just like finding some free dollars down the back of the sofa!

Let’s Get Cracking! First-up – just head over to one of the best MMA Sportsbooks around – BetOnline. Sign-up and if you deposit a maximum of $2,000, you will receive your 50% deposit bonus and your first $1,000 in MMA Sportsbook free bets!

Then, why not use these MMA free bets on Saturday’s huge UFC 280 card, live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. – One more thing, just remember to use our unique Promo Code ‘INSIDERS’ to make sure you get your UFC free bets.



Best MMA Sportsbooks For UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev

Join BetOnline HERE Deposit up to $2,000 with our code INSIDERS after registering your account Get a 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 You can now start to bet on any MMA market at UFC 280 this weekend

Let’s recap. Head over to one of the best MMA Sportsbooks around – BetOnline – and once you’ve signed up (this only takes a few minutes) and deposited the full amount ($2,000), you will receive $1,000 in UFC free bets to your new account ahead of this weekends stellar UFC card from the United Arab Emirates – Just use our unique promo code – INSIDERS – when making your opening deposit.

$2,000 too much to deposit? Fear not. If you can’t deposit the full $2,000 – BetOnline will still match you to 50%. So even a $500 first deposit gets you a $250 free MMA bet, but as this offer is only available on your opening deposit, then you might as well take full advantage and deposit as much as you can!

Best MMA Sportsbooks For UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev Free Bets

RELATED: UFC Betting Promos & Free Bets for UFC 280| Best Offshore UFC Betting Sites

UFC 280 – Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev: The Stats That Matter



Ahead of the main event of UFC 280 this weekend between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira for the UFC Lightweight Title, get to know a bit more about both fighters before you go placing your bets. At the end of the day, the more knowledgeable you are about a fighter, the more chance you have of placing a winning bet with an informed decision.

Here are some betting trends and stats of both fighters ahead of the main event this weekend:

Charles Oliveira Betting Trends

The Brazilian is on an 11 fight win streak, winning seven of these by submission

Oliveira has never gone five rounds in his professional MMA career

Charles Oliveira — Record and Bio

Rank: #1 Lightweight

Age: 32

Country: Brazil

Height: 5’10″ (178 cm)

Reach: 74” (188 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 33-8

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 9

Fights Won by Submission: 21

Fights Won by Decision: 3

Islam Makhachev Betting Trends

Makhachev is on a 10 fight winning streak since his TKO loss to Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in October 2015

None of Makhachev’s last four fights have gone the distance (3 submission wins and one TKO)

Islam Makhachev — Record and Bio

Rank: #4 Lightweight

Age: 31

Country: Russia

Height: 5’10” (178 cm)

Reach: 70 1/2” (179 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 22-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4

Fights Won by Submission: 10

Fights Won by Decision: 8

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev Betting Odds

Note: Visit BetOnline for many more UFC match markets for Oliveira vs Makhachev

Best MMA Sportsbooks With $6,500 In UFC 280 Free Bets For Oliveira vs Makhachev



Claim the best MMA Sportsbooks free bets and use them on this weekend’s huge UFC card including Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev, Sean O’Malley vs Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw.

See below our best UFC sportsbooks for to use on this huge card on Saturday night from the Middle East. If you reside in a state which has not legalized gambling as of yet, don’t fear! You can still sign up to place bets on the sportsbooks on this page and land a ‘Knockout Blow’ with $6,500 in MMA free bets to use on this incredible UFC 280 card.

1. BetOnline: Best Sportsbook Cash Bonus, Claim $1,000 In UFC Free Bets



Deposit up to $2,000 and BetOnline will match it 50% as a Sportsbook bonus, which will give you $1,000 in UFC free bets to use on the weekend’s fighting action. Alternatively, if you can’t afford to deposit the full amount, then even a $1,000 initial deposit gets you $500 in UFC free bets. Just be sure to use our promo code ‘INSIDERS‘ to get this mouth-watering bonus added to your new BetOnline account.

BetOnline UFC Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada: Best UFC Sportsbook $750 Cash Bonus For UFC 280 Card This Weekend



Use our promo code ‘INSIDERS‘ on Bovada once more when signing up and making a deposit, and they will match your initial outlay to 75%, up to $750. You can then use this on any of the UFC action this weekend from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Bovada UFC Betting Bonus Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 UFC Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. Everygame: $750 In MMA Sportsbook Free Bet Cash Bonuses Ahead Of UFC 280





Everygame is another ‘must-have’ Sportsbook to have up your sleeve if you’re looking to bet on the UFC action this weekend. The team at Everygame will give you three free bets worth up to $250 on your first three deposits – that’s a tasty $750 if you ‘max-out’ and take full advantage on your first three deposits.

All you have to do is use our dedicated promo code – INSIDERS – once more.

Everygame UFC Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

4. MyBookie: $1,000 Best Sportsbook MMA Bonus – UFC 280 Free Bets For Weekend Fight Card





Use MyBookie’s $1,000 free bet on any of the upcoming UFC 280 fights – including the main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for 155-pound UFC gold – with the minimum deposit requirement only $50. Just remember to, once again, use our promo code ‘INSIDERS‘ to get this offer and in the process add another $1,000 in UFC Sportsbook cash bonuses to your account.

MyBookie UFC Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

5. BetUS: A Huge $2,500 In MMA Sportsbook Free Bet Bonuses To Claim For UFC 280





BetUS will match your deposit up to a whopping $2,500, which you can use to your hearts content this weekend on the stellar UFC 280 card from the United Arab Emirates! Again, simply use our promo code ‘INSIDERS‘ to get this offer with ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

BetUS UFC 280 Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

6. XBet: $500 MMA Free Bet For This Weekend’s Pay-Per-View UFC 280 Card



XBet are running a 100% deposit match promo up to $500 to help you get ahead of the game for UFC 280 this weekend. Our dedicated promo code ‘INSIDERS‘ can be used again to unlock this offer.

All you have to do is sign up, deposit $500 to receive the maximum bonus reward, then place your UFC 280 bets with the bookmakers money! It doesn’t get any better than that!

XBet UFC 280 Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play

100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus

The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500