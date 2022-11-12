Best UFC Betting Sites In Tennessee | How To Bet On UFC 281 On TN Sports Betting Sites

How does $6,000 in UFC free bets by joining the best UFC betting sites in Tennessee or ANY US state sound? Yes, if you want to have a bet on UFC 281 this Saturday, which is showcased with the Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira fight for the UFC Middleweight Title, then just read on below.



Best Tennessee UFC 281 Sportsbooks For Betting On Adesanya vs Pereira

These are the top Tennessee MMA Sportsbooks which allow you to bet on UFC 281 this coming weekend. In fact, anybody in the USA can use these UFC betting sites in Tennessee on UFC 281. Click below to sign up and claim your Adesanya vs Pereira free bets.

How To Bet On UFC 281 With The Best UFC Betting Sites In Tennessee

Anyone in Tennessee can sign up to our offshore sportsbooks and bet on UFC 281 this weekend. Follow the instructions below and you can claim up to $1,000 in free bets with BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus which can be used on MMA.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Create an account and deposit up to $2,000

Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1,000

NOTE: Don’t worry if you can’t deposit the full $2,000 – You can still claim this offer. Just deposit any amount over $55 to qualify for this promotion. This means if you deposit $55, you will receive a 50% deposit bonus of $27.50. But, note this offer is only valid on your FIRST deposit.

Tennessee UFC Betting — How To Watch UFC 281 Adesanya vs Pereira In SD



🥊 UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Details

📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (23-1, 15 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (6-1, 5 KO’s)

Israel Adesanya (23-1, 15 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (6-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: November 12, 2022

November 12, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN PPV | UK: BT Sport Box Office

US: ESPN PPV | UK: BT Sport Box Office 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

Madison Square Garden | New York, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Israel Adesanya -175 | Alex Pereira +150

UFC 281 | Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Odds

Israel Adesanya will be the huge attraction this weekend as all eyes will be on him to see if he can rack-up 13 straight wins in the middleweight division and enhance himself as the best at middleweight and one of the best ‘pound-for-pound’ UFC fighters around. Or will Alex Pereira beat him for the third time and spoil the party?

The UFC Middleweight Title is on the line on Saturday night for that is the UFC 281 main event as ‘The Last Stylebender’ aims to make his sixth successful defence. His latest contender is a familiar face in Pereira, who has previously beaten the Nigerian/New Zealand MMA star on twice back in their days as kickboxers.

Adesanya is arguably the greatest middleweight there has been, or at least is in shake-up with the likes of Anderson Silva. A victory on Saturday night will see him add to his legacy as one of the best fighters on earth and a certain future UFC Hall Of Famer.

Despite having only three fights in the UFC to date, Alex Pereira gets his chance at UFC gold and has a big chance of taking full advantage. He knows how to beat ‘Izzy’ having done so in both 2016 and 2017, one by decision and the other by knockout. He knows he can get the better of the long-reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, but that was in a different sport altogether.

Middleweight dominance in the UFC is on the line this weekend as Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira battle it out for UFC top honours at 185-pounds.

Adesanya is eyeing his 13th straight win in the middleweight division since joining the UFC and eyes a sixth successful title defence after winning the belt in 2019 after his top KO win over Robert Whittaker.

The 33-year-old can already claim to being one of the greatest middleweight fighters in UFC history along with Anderson Silva. Another title defence this weekend and he is definitely on a par with the legend ‘Spider’.

However, Saturday night will be far from a walk in the park for ‘Izzy’ as he takes on a man in Alex Pereira who has beaten Adesanya twice before in the world of kickboxing. He deserves a shot at the UFC Middleweight Title in just his fourth fight in the organisation, but is one of the only live challengers remaining who the Nigerian/New Zealander hasn’t already defeated.

Pereira knows what it takes to defeat the long-reigning champion, having beaten him on points once and having knocked him out cold with a devastating left hook once too. Adesanya will need to bring his top-game to see off a fighter who could well just be his nemesis.

‘The Last Stylebender’ comes in as the -175 betting favorite in this clash. For Alex Pereira, he will be hopeful of landing a hat-trick of victories over Adesanya in their careers. The long-reigning champion against the fighter who has the credentials to beat him. This is such a top bout on paper and one that is much closer than the UFC Sportsbooks have it!

There is also a cracking stacked undercard with the likes of Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili for the Women’s Strawweight Title, Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler in a ‘must-see’ lightweight contest and Frankie Edgar making his last ever walk to the UFC octagon as he takes on Chris Gutiérrez at 135-pounds. It goes without saying, if you are a big UFC fan – then Saturday’s card has to be on your radar!

When betting on the UFC, it’s very important to get the best fight odds. Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the UFC betting odds for the Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira fight via BetOnline, one of the best UFC offshore sportsbooks.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Plus, see our expert’s UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira betting picks and predictions ahead of a huge night of MMA action this Saturday night at MSG.

Full UFC 281 Fight Card & Schedule

UFC 281 Full Card Main Card Division Title Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Middleweight UFC Middleweight Title Carla Esparza vs Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight UFC Women’s Strawweight Title Duston Poirier vs Michael Chandler Lightweight N/A Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutiérrez Bantamweight N/A Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles Lightweight N/A Preliminary Card Division Title Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano Lightweight N/A Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight N/A Molly McCann vs Erin Blanchfield Women’s Flyweight N/A Andrew Petroski vs Wellington Turman Middleweight N/A Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar Lightweight N/A Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Silvana Gómez Juárez Women’s Strawweight N/A Michael Trizano vs Choi Seung-woo Featherweight N/A Julio Arce vs Montel Jackson Bantamweight N/A Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight N/A

The Best Tennessee UFC Sportsbooks For UFC 281: TN Sports Betting Sites

There is stacks to bet on at UFC 281 with our Tennessee UFC Sportsbooks. You can bet on markets such as the outright fight winner, as well as plenty of markets such as number of knockdowns, amount of takedowns and over/under rounds amongst many more. To make things even better, you can use your exclusive UFC 281 free bets!

Tennessee UFC Sportsbooks Adesanya vs Pereira Betting Markets

There are plenty of different UFC 281 markets to pick from. Yes, the standard ‘win’ bet is the most popular, but if you’re new to betting on mixed martial arts there are several other ways to enjoy having a bet on the stacked UFC 281 card in Tennessee. Here are just a few different markets to bet on when scouring various UFC Sportsbooks and betting apps:

Fight Outcome: Pick a fighter to win the bout

Round Betting: Bet on which round the fight will end in

Method of Victory: Will the fight end in KO/TKO, submission, DQ or via decision

Total Rounds: Bet on how many rounds the fight will last

Fight To Go The Distance?: Bet on whether or not the fight will go the full scheduled distance

BetOnline – $1,000 In Tennessee MMA Sportsbooks UFC 281 Free Bets

By using our BetOnline bonus code INSIDERS, you can get 50% of your first deposit when signing up for UFC 281 this weekend, including the main event for the UFC Middleweight Title between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Deposit $100, you will get a $50 bonus. Deposit $2,000 and you will get the maximum $1,000 UFC 281 bonus. Available to all Tennessee residents and ANYONE who lives in the US.

BetOnline UFC 281 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Racebook bonus of $1,000

Tennessee UFC Sportsbooks Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Get $750 In Tennessee MMA Sportsbooks UFC 281 Free Bets

Everygame are offering new customers the chance of earning up to $750 in UFC 281 free bets. Deposit up to $250 and Everygame will match the deposit with a bonus of an equal amount. You can do this three times for a maximum $750 in UFC 281 Adesanya vs Pereira bonuses when betting in Tennessee or any state in the US.

Everygame UFC 281 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

Bovada – $750 In Tennessee MMA Sportsbooks Free Bets For UFC 281

Join Bovada today using the bonus code INSIDERS and you can get up to $750 in UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira free bets. Bovada will match your deposit by 75%, which means that if you deposit $1,000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on the big MMA action this weekend from the famous Madison Square Garden in New York.

Bovada UFC 281 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 UFC 281 Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Tennessee UFC Sportsbooks Free Bets expire in 30 days

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus To Bet On UFC 281 In Tennessee

You can get a generous 50% first deposit match by signing up to MyBookie today. That means if you click the link below, sign-up and deposit $2,000 you can get $1,000 in UFC 281 free bets to use on fights such as Adesanya vs Pereira, Esparza vs Zhang and Poirier vs Chandler. You can do this if you live in Tennessee or ANY US State.

MyBookie UFC 281 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Tennessee UFC Sportsbooks Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Tennessee MMA Sportsbooks UFC 281 Free Bets

The BetUS UFC 281 betting offer is as easy as you joining and depositing cash and they will give you a 125% bonus. In a nutshell, deposit $2,000 upon signing up below – again using our promo code INSIDERS and you will receive $2,500 in UFC 281 free bets. This is the single biggest cash bonus around ahead of the Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira UFC 281 card from New York this weekend.

BetUS UFC 281 Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Tennessee UFC Sportsbooks Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$6,000 In UFC 281 Cash Bonuses | Join Our Leading Tennessee UFC Betting Sites With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best UFC betting sites in Tennessee where you can place your UFC 281 free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. As we have outlined above, you can claim up to $6,000 in cash bonuses to use on the upcoming UFC 281 card from Madison Square Garden, New York on Saturday November 12. All you’ve got to do is sign-up, deposit and then ‘It’s Time’ for your various UFC 281 free bets and cash bonuses!

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

