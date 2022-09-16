Week 2 of the NFL season is here and will bring a big selection of exciting bets – and we’re here to show you how you can get in on them with more than $750 in free bets across different sportsbooks with our NFL promo code INSIDERS.

Best Week 2 NFL Betting Promo Codes & Betting Offers

How To Use The Best NFL Betting Promo Codes

When it comes to betting on the NFL, very few sportsbooks can match up to what Bovada offers. They are the best in the business, and you can claim up to $750 in free bets – on us – by using our exclusive Bovada promo code INSIDERS.

Here’s how to use the Bovada promo code:

Sign-up with Bovada HERE Create account and deposit $1000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $750 in Free Bets to use on the NFL week 2 games

NFL Betting Promo Codes For Free Bets Explained

Bovada NFL Betting Promo Code: $750 Free Bet

The Bovada $750 NFL free bet for week 2 is a 75% match deposit bonus that you get while signing up, and goes upto a limit of $750.

This means that you will need to make a new Bovada account and deposit $1000 to claim the full $750 free NFL bet. For any other amount, your bonus will be 75% of the amount. A $500 deposit will give you a $375 bonus, a $100 deposit will give you a $75 bonus and so on.

To use this promo, make sure to type in our exclusive promo code INSIDERS when you’re making a deposit after signing up for your new account. Once your deposit is processed, your bonus will be available for wagering within 30 minutes.

Bovada NFL Promo Code Key Terms

75% Matched Deposit up to $750 Bonus

This Bonus can only be redeemed on your FIRST DEPOSIT

Bonus is credited within 30mins of first deposit

Everygame NFL Betting Promo Code: $750 Free Bet

Our Everygame $750 NFL free bet for week 2 is a 100% match deposit bonus which you can claim over your first three deposits up to a limit of $750.

This promo code is valid on new Everygame accounts. Once you have signed up, your first deposit will be matched 100% upto $250, and you can then redeem the same match deposit bonus upto $250 on your next two deposits. In short, you can get a total of upto $750 in NFL free bets for your first three bets that are placed within 100 days of signing up.

Use our exclusive promo code INSIDERS when you make your first deposit to claim this free bet.

Everygame NFL Promo Code Key Terms

100% up to $250 Bonus (This $250 bonus can be claimed on first three deposits)

This offer is available for new customers from North America only.

The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up

within 100 days of the sign-up The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

BetOnline NFL Betting Promo Code: $1000 Free Bet

The BetOnline $1000 NFL free bet for week 2 is a 50% match deposit bonus that you get on your first deposit, upto a maximum limit of $1000.

You will have to make a new BetOnline, and enter our exclusive promo code INSIDERS to claim this NFL Free Bet.

After you’ve entered the code, BetOnline will match 50% of your first deposit upto a maximum of $1000. You will have to make a deposit of $2000 to claim the full $1000 bonus. A $1000 deposit will get you $500 in free bets, a $100 deposit will get you $50, and so on.

BetOnline NFL Promo Code Key Terms