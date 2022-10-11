Best West Virginia Sportsbooks For UFC Betting Odds | How To Bet On UFC Fight Night In West Virginia

Alexa Grasso takes on Viviane Araujo this weekend in the UFC fight night main event. Using BetOnline, you can make a $1000 free bet this weekend by using your first deposit on any UFC market on the sportsbook.

Best West Virginia Sportsbooks For UFC Betting Odds

Above are the best West Virginia Sportsbooks which have the best UFC betting odds for Saturday’s Fight Night. Claim their welcome offers below which give you free bets to use on UFC markets.

How To Bet On UFC Fight Night In West Virginia

Follow the steps below and you can claim your $1000 free bet from BetOnline and start placing your bets on UFC Fight Nights in West Virginia.

Click here to get your UFC betting bonus Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of up to $2000 Get $1,000 for UFC Fight Night bets Place your free UFC bets on Fight Night

UFC Betting Odds For Fight Night

Alexa Grasso (-225) vs Viviane Araujo (+190)

Brandon Royval (+200) vs Askar Askarov (-235)

Cub Swanson (+182) vs Jonathan Martinez (-212)

Raphael Assuncao (+270) vs Victor Henry (-330)

Misha Cirkunov (+170) vs Alonzo Menifield (-200)

Jacob Maikoun (+119) vs Nick Maximov (-139)

Brandon Davis (+132) vs Mana Martinez (-152)

Jordan Wright (+175) vs Dusko Todorovic (-205)

CJ Vergara (+182) vs Tatsuro Taira (-212)

Sam Hughes (+140) vs Piera Rodriguez (-160)

Mike Jackson (+500) vs Pet Rodriguez (-700)

UFC Betting Odds: Grasso vs Araujo

Grasso won her last match by submission, which is a byproduct of her improved grappling game. Araujo will look to do most of the damage while on ground but she’s going through a hard time and this match-up doesn’t seem ideal.

UFC Fight Odds for Grasso vs Araujo

Alexa Grasso is the -225 betting favorite in this match-up, with the Brazilian lined at underdog odds of +190.

Moneyline Odds Play Alexa Grasso -225 Viviane Araujo +190

How to Watch UFC Fight Night in West Virginia

🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, October 15th, 2022

🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 7:00 pm ET

🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

UFC Apex, Las Vegas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo 📊 UFC Records: Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3)

Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Grasso -225 | Araujo +190

The Best West Virginia Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night

The best MMA sportsbooks are offering free bets and West Virginia sports betting offers for UFC Fight Night which you can claim and boost your bankroll by claiming below. Below, we’ll break down the best West Virginiasports betting sites and what they have to offer for UFC Fight Night.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + Free Bets on Grasso vs Araujo

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in West Virginia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Free UFC bets and $1,000 in free West Virginia betting offers can be used by MMA fans to boost their bankroll ahead of the action-filled UFC Fight Night at BetOnline. MMA fans that sign up today will receive three free UFC bets including a free player prop bet, a free in-play wager, and a matched free mobile bet.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – $750 Bonus to Bet on UFC Fight Night In West Virginia

🏆 Founded 1996 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in West Virginia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Kahnawake 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Everygame’s $750 deposit bonus offer on the UFC Fight Night in West Virginia can be availed in the form of three 100% deposit match bonuses. The first of the three deposits will be given as bonuses with a maximum of $250.

Promo Code Terms and Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

Bovada – Up To $750 Bonus On UFC Fight Night In West Virginia

🏆 Founded 2011 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in West Virginia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bovada’s array of markers and bets for UFC Fight Night this weekend are fantastic. You can bet on all of them with the INSIDERS promo code. Use the code to get a 75% deposit match bonus of upto $750. By making an initial deposit of $1000, you will get that amount in bets.

Bovada Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 UFC Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

West VirginiaSportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

BetUS – Up To £2,500 Bonus On UFC Fight Night In West Virginia

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #4 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer Upto $2500 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in West Virginia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

A deposit of just $100 can get you a $2500 bonus on BetUS when betting on the UFC Fight Night in West Virginia.

BetUSOffer Terms And Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

West VirginiaSportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

MyBookie West VirginiaSportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on UFC Fight Night In West Virginia

🏆 Founded 2014 ⭐ Expert Ranking #5 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in West Virginia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is offering a great 100% deposit match bonus of upto $1,000 on the UFC Fight Night in West Virginia. See below for more information.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum West VirginiaSports Betting Bonus of $1,000

West VirginiaSportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets