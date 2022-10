Best Wyoming Sportsbooks For UFC Betting Odds | How To Bet On UFC Fight Night In Wyoming

It’s time for UFC fight night, with a high-octane main event between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo, scheduled for this weekend. If you sign up on BetOnline and make your first deposit, you can get a $1000 free bet to use on any UFC market on the sportsbook this weekend.

UFC Betting Odds For Fight Night

Alexa Grasso (-225) vs Viviane Araujo (+190)

Brandon Royval (+200) vs Askar Askarov (-235)

Cub Swanson (+182) vs Jonathan Martinez (-212)

Raphael Assuncao (+270) vs Victor Henry (-330)

Misha Cirkunov (+170) vs Alonzo Menifield (-200)

Jacob Maikoun (+119) vs Nick Maximov (-139)

Brandon Davis (+132) vs Mana Martinez (-152)

Jordan Wright (+175) vs Dusko Todorovic (-205)

CJ Vergara (+182) vs Tatsuro Taira (-212)

Sam Hughes (+140) vs Piera Rodriguez (-160)

Mike Jackson (+500) vs Pet Rodriguez (-700)

UFC Betting Odds: Grasso vs Araujo

Grasso’s grappling isn’t her strong suit, but there has been improvement lately. Her last win was via submission. Araujo is probably the better fighter on the ground, but can be outstruck when she’s on her feet – which is what Grasso will attempt to do. Araujo has lost her last two fights and this could be a third in a row.

UFC Fight Odds for Grasso vs Araujo

Alexa Grasso is the -225 betting favorite in this match-up, with the Brazilian lined at underdog odds of +190.

Moneyline Odds Play Alexa Grasso -225 Viviane Araujo +190

How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Wyoming

🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, October 15th, 2022

🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 7:00 pm ET

🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

UFC Apex, Las Vegas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo 📊 UFC Records: Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3)

Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Grasso -225 | Araujo +190

