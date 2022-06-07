How to Bet on Belmont Stakes 2022 | West Virginia Horse Racing Betting Sites

West Virginia sports betting fans have benefited from living in a state with some of the best wagering options for horse racing and online sports betting in the United States.. The 2022 Belmont Stakes is one of the biggest annual thorough horse races of the year and is the third jewel of the American Triple Crown.

The 154th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place this Saturday, June 11th from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. One and a half million dollars is up for grabs as a field of the top thoroughbreds on the continent will contend for a chance to be draped in the coveted blanket of carnations in the winner’s circle on Saturday.

West Virginia sports betting fans can bet on the 2022 Belmont Stakes from the comfort of their own homes while cashing in on great offers from the top sportsbooks in the Mountain State. To learn more about how to bet on Belmont Stakes 2022 in West Virginia continue reading now.

How to Bet on Belmont Stakes 2022 in West Virginia

Betting on the biggest horse races of the year in West Virginia has never been easier. If you’re looking to bet on fixed odds for this year’s Belmont Stakes 2022, you’ve come to the right place. After extensive research, we’ve compiled the top fixed-odds horse racing betting sites available for sports betting fans in West Virginia.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Belmont Stakes 2022 in West Virginia, check out the instructions below.

Sign up to BetOnline and make a qualifying deposit of $55

The Best West Virginia Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Below we have listed the top West Virginia sports books available for the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes.

West Virginia Belmont Stakes Betting Guide — How to Watch Belmont Stakes 2022 in West Virginia

🏇 Triple Crown Race: Belmont Stakes 2022

Belmont Stakes 2022 📅 Belmont Stakes Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 🕙 Belmont Stakes 2022 Post Time: 6:45 pm ET

6:45 pm ET 💰 Belmont Stakes 2022 Purse: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 💸 Belmont Stakes 2022 Payout: $800,000

$800,000 🏟 Where is the Belmont Stakes: Belmont Park | Elmont, New York

Belmont Park | Elmont, New York 📺 Belmont Stakes TV Coverage: NBC

NBC 🏆 Who Won the Belmont Stakes 2021: Essential Quality

Essential Quality 🎲 Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds: Mo Donegal +230 | We The People +375 | Rich Strike +550

Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds | Belmont Stakes Odds

The third and final Triple Crown race of the year, the Belmont Stakes will take place at Belmont Park on Saturday, June 11.

After skipping the Preakness, Kentucky Derby 2022 winner Rich Strike is among the horses in the field at Belmont Park but won’t be the favorite to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Instead, Mo Donegal (+230), who had a strong race but did not finish in the top-3 at the Kentucky Derby, comes in with the best odds to win the Belmont Stakes in 2022.

Despite being the favorite, he won’t have history on his side, as the chalk has not been friendly to bettors at Belmont Park. In fact, only four post-time favorites have won the Belmont Stakes since 1996 (Point Given, Afleet Alex, American Pharoah and Justify) and 7 of the last 14 (50%) Belmont Stakes winners have started with odds of 11-1 or higher.

After a shocking 80-1 win at the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike will be trying to prove that he can win away from Churchill Downs. The colt has two first-place finishes at Churchill Downs but is 0-for-6 away from his favorite race track.

The second-biggest longshot to ever win the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike (+550) will square off against a talented field with some talented new shooters in the Belmont Stakes.

We The People (+375) and Nest (+800) are also among the horses with the best Belmont Stakes odds.

Meanwhile, Creative Minister (+1000) will be looking to build on his third-place finish at the 2022 Preakness Stakes. Creative Minister has placed in the top three in all four of his career starts and owns a top Equibase Speed Figure of 108, the highest of any horse in the field.

Only three of the last 35 winners in the Belmont Stakes have led at every call. While wire-to-wire winners aren’t common, Belmont Park is also known to be tough on late closers. Since the course layout changed at Belmont Park in 1926, only five of the 89 winners were more than two lengths behind at the top of the short, 366-yard stretch.

Below, we’ll go over the Belmont Stakes 2022 odds for all of the entries in the $1.5 million, Grade 1 Stakes race at Belmont Park on Saturday night.

Check out the table below for a complete list of Belmont Stakes 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites in West Virginia.

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds Play Mo Donegal +230 We The People +375 Rich Strike +550 Creative Minister +650 Nest +800 Ethereal Road +1000 Barber Road +1400 Skippylongstocking +1600 Golder Glider +1600 Kuchar +2500 Howling Time +3300

The Best West Virginia Sports Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Not everyone will be able to make it to Belmont Park this weekend but West Virginia horse racing fans can still bet on the 2022 Belmont Stakes with the best online sportsbooks. In fact, residents can boost their bankroll and back their favorite Belmont Stakes horses for free at the best West Virginia horse racing betting sites.

The Belmont Stakes is part of a magnificent day of horse racing at “Big Sandy”, which will also feature eight other graded stakes, including three “Win-and-You’re-In” qualifying races for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships

As a result, the best West Virginia sportsbooks are giving away free bets and horse racing betting offers for Belmont Stakes 2022. New members can claim free horse racing bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing horseplayers to minimize their risk when betting on the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Read on to learn more about the best West Virginia sports betting sites and the Belmont Stakes betting offers available for the horse races at Belmont Park this week.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Horse Racing Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for Belmont Stakes 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Belmont Stakes Bets in West Virginia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best Belmont Stakes odds, BetOnline has everything that horse racing bettors want in an online racebook.

At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free horse racing bet worth $25. That means West Virginia horse racing fans can cash in the best horse racing odds and back their favorite Belmont Stakes horses for free at Belmont Park.

Bettors can also receive up to 9% cash back in horse racing betting rebates on their Belmont Stakes bets.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum West Virginia Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets expire in 30 days



2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the Belmont Stakes in 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Belmont Stakes Betting Offer in West Virginia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the Belmont Stakes online, BetUS has more to offer than most West Virginia online casinos and sportsbooks.

For Belmont Stakes 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free horse racing bets.

Not only can players cash in on competitive Belmont Stakes betting odds but they can also bet on other races at Belmont Park this week.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum West Virginia Horse Betting Bonus of $2500

West Virginia Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Belmont Stakes 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Belmont Stakes Betting Odds In West Virginia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the Belmont Stakes online has never been easier.

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park this weekend.

At MyBookie, residents can bet on horse races from the best tracks around the world, making it one of the top West Virginia racebooks.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum West Virginia Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000

West Virginia Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



Belmont Stakes 2022 Expert Picks and Predictions | 2022 Belmont Stakes Best Bets

#3 Nest comes in as the only filly in the field for Saturday’s test of champions. Nest was the runner-up in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks and has won two of her three showings in 2022, good enough for over $600k in winnings this year.

In the current position sided along with #4 Rich Strike, Nest may have a positional advantage racing along with the Kentucky Derby winner. Rich Strike will have to be a front runner in order to win this race, as the smaller field means it’s highly unlikely the colt pulls ahead late as he did at the Derby last month.

The far more likely scenario is an eight wide dash for the finish line on Saturday, in which the long-shot filly has a great chance to pull through. With this in mind, bet on Nest at 8-1 fixed odds via BetOnline for this Saturday’s 2022 Belmont Stakes.