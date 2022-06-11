How to Bet on Belmont Stakes 2022 | Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites

Horse racing fans can bet on the Belmont Stakes 2022 in Wisconsin this weekend as the 154th Run for the Carnations takes place this Saturday, just before 7 PM ET from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is among the top favorites in the field of eight horses that will race with $1.5 million dollars on the line, and a chance to step into the winner’s circle on Saturday at Belmont.

Wisconsin sports betting fans can bet on the 2022 Belmont Stakes this Saturday while taking advantage of a number of great betting offers from the top sportsbooks in the Badget State. To learn more about how to bet on the Belmont 2022 in Wisconsin, continue scrolling through this article as we explore the best betting options for Wisconsin residents looking to bet on one of the biggest horse racing events of the year.

How to Bet on Belmont Stakes 2022 in Wisconsin

Wisconsin sports betting has recently been legalized and regulated as state law, but only at select retail locations around the state. Even still, residents in the Badger State can still bet on fixed odds for the Belmont Stakes 2022, with just a few added steps needed along the way.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Belmont Stakes 2022 in Wisconsin, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your horse racing betting offers for Belmont Stakes 2022

The Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Below we have listed the top Wisconsin sports books available for the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes.

Wisconsin Belmont Stakes Betting Guide — How to Watch Belmont Stakes 2022 in Wisconsin

🏇 Triple Crown Race: Belmont Stakes 2022

Belmont Stakes 2022 📅 Belmont Stakes Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 🕙 Belmont Stakes 2022 Post Time: 6:45 pm ET

6:45 pm ET 💰 Belmont Stakes 2022 Purse: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 💸 Belmont Stakes 2022 Payout: $800,000

$800,000 🏟 Where is the Belmont Stakes: Belmont Park | Elmont, New York

Belmont Park | Elmont, New York 📺 Belmont Stakes TV Coverage: NBC

NBC 🏆 Who Won the Belmont Stakes 2021: Essential Quality

Essential Quality 🎲 Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds: We The People +250 | Mo Donegal +265 | Rich Strike +550

Belmont Stakes 2022 Cheat Sheet: Post Position, Horses, Trainers, Jockeys, Owner, Earnings, Pedigree, and Running Style

The Belmont Stakes post positions are set for the third jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday.

We The People has emerged as the morning line favorite at Belmont Park after drawing the rail with gate No. 1. One of the only horses in the Belmont Stakes with a lot of early speed, We The People will have a chance for a rare gate-to-wire victory if he can set the pace early.

The first post position has produced a winning horse 24 times in Belmont Stakes history. While the rail appears to give We The People an advantage, 11 of the last 15 betting favorites have failed to reach the winner’s circle in the Triple Crown race at Belmont Park.

Belmont Stakes longshot Skippylongstocking will follow in gate No. 2 while Nest, Rich Strike and Creative Minister should all be able to stay near the front of the pack after drawing posts 3, 4, and 5, respectively.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Nest is the only filly in the Belmont Stakes but has a pedigree built for the extra distance at Belmont Park. Pletcher will be seeking his fourth win at the Belmont Stakes and his first since winning with another filly, Rags to Riches, in 2007.

Nest won’t be Pletcher’s only horse in the race. Also trained by Pletcher, early betting favorite Mo Donegal slid down the odds board after earning post 6 in Tuesday’s draw.

On the outside, Golden Glider and Barber Road will have a wider trip at Belmont Park. Golden Glider will race out of post 7 while Barber Road will try to use his late closing speed out of gate No. 8.

Below we’ll go over everything that you need to know about the Belmont Stakes horses, including their post position, jockey, trainer, owner, career earnings, past performances, pedigree, and running style.

Check out our Belmont Stakes 2022 cheat sheet below.

Post Position Horse Belmont Stakes Odds Jockey Trainer Owner(s) Career Record Career Earnings Earnings Per Start Top Equibase Speed Figure Pedigree & Breeder Running Style 1 We The People +250 Flavien Pratt Rodolphe Brisset WinStar Farm, CMNWLTH, and Siena Farm 4 starts = (3) wins | (0) 2nd place | (0) 3rd place $230,250 $57,563 101 Constitution – Letchworth by Tiznow Pacesetter 2 Skippylongstocking +2500 Junior Alvarado Saffie Joseph Jr. Daniel Alonso 10 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (2) 3rd place $214,600 $21,460 100 Exaggerator – Twinkling by War Chant Closer 3 Nest +700 Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, and Michael House 6 starts = (4) wins | (1) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $850,550 $141,758 106 Curlin – Marion Ravenwood by A.P. Indy Stalker 4 Rich Strike +550 Sonny Leon Eric Reed RED TR-Racing 8 starts = (2) wins | (0) 2nd place | (3) 3rd place $1,971,289 $246,411 106 Keen Ice – Gold Strike by Smart Strike Closer 5 Creative Minister +650 Brian Hernandez Jr. Ken McPeek Fern Circle Stables, Back Racing, and Magdalena Racing 4 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $322,095 $80,524 108 Creative Cause – Tamboz by Tapit Stalker/Closer 6 Mo Donegal +250 Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd Pletcher Donegal Racing and Repole Stable 6 starts = (3) wins | (0) 2nd place | (2) 3rd place $711,800 $118,633 103 Uncle Mo – Callingmissbrown by Pulpit Closer 7 Golden Glider +2800 Dylan Davis Mark Casse Gary Barber, Manfred Conrad, and Penny Conrad 6 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (0) 3rd place $159,122 $26,250 99 Ghostzapper – Golden Scarf by Orientate Closer 8 Barber Road +1400 Reylu Gutierrez John Ortiz WSS Racing 9 starts = (2) wins | (4) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $655,720 $72,302 100 Race Day-Encounter by Southern Image Closer

Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds | Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

The third and final Triple Crown race of the year, the Belmont Stakes will take place at Belmont Park on Saturday, June 11.

After skipping the Preakness, Kentucky Derby 2022 winner Rich Strike is among the horses in the field at Belmont Park but won’t be the favorite to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Instead, Mo Donegal (+265), who had a strong race but did not finish in the top-3 at the Kentucky Derby, comes in with some of the best odds to win the Belmont Stakes in 2022. However, early money has poured in on We The People (+250), who is now the morning line favorite following the post position draw.

We the People will have the advantage of being on the rail at Belmont Park after drawing post 1 while Mo Donegal has a less favorable position on the outside with post 6.

Despite being the favorite, the horse won’t have history on his side, as the chalk has not been friendly to bettors at Belmont Park. In fact, only four post-time favorites have won the Belmont Stakes since 1996 (Point Given, Afleet Alex, American Pharoah and Justify) and 7 of the last 14 (50%) Belmont Stakes winners have started with odds of 11-1 or higher.

After a shocking 80-1 win at the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike will be trying to prove that he can win away from Churchill Downs. The colt has two first-place finishes at Churchill Downs but is 0-for-6 away from his favorite race track.

The second-biggest longshot to ever win the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike (+550) will square off against a talented field with some talented new shooters in the Belmont Stakes.

Barber Road (+1200) and Nest (+750) are also among the horses with the best Belmont Stakes odds.

Meanwhile, Creative Minister (+650) will be looking to build on his third-place finish at the 2022 Preakness Stakes. Creative Minister has placed in the top three in all four of his career starts and owns a top Equibase Speed Figure of 108, the highest of any horse in the field.

Only three of the last 35 winners in the Belmont Stakes have led at every call. While wire-to-wire winners aren’t common, Belmont Park is also known to be tough on late closers. Since the course layout changed at Belmont Park in 1926, only five of the 89 winners were more than two lengths behind at the top of the short, 366-yard stretch.

Below, we’ll go over the Belmont Stakes 2022 odds for all of the entries in the $1.5 million, Grade 1 Stakes race at Belmont Park on Saturday night.

Check out the table below for a complete list of Belmont Stakes 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites in Wisconsin.

Belmont Stakes 2022 Betting Trends | Horse Racing Betting Trends

Before you make your Belmont Stakes picks, there are a few horse racing trends that have earned bettors a substantial profit at Belmont Park.

In particular, the Belmont Stakes has not been very friendly to favorites. In fact, the betting favorite has trotted into the winner’s circle just four times in the last 15 years at Belmont Park.

The 1 ½ mile race has also proven to be a difficult challenge for horses that rely on their closing speed. Only three horses rallied from the back half of the pack to win the Belmont Stakes since 2010.

Kentucky Derby 2022 winner Rich Strike could also have history on his side after skipping the 2022 Preakness. Nine of the last 20 Belmont Stakes winners went directly from Churchill Downs to Belmont Park with no race in between. After racing in the Kentucky Derby, Mo Donegal, Barber Road, and Skippy Longstocking join Rich Strike as the horses that fit the bill for this Belmont betting trend.

Let’s go over some of the best Belmont Stakes betting trends in 2022.

Since 2010, only three horses (Essential Quality, Sir Winston, and Creator) have rallied from the back half of the pack to win the Belmont Stakes.

13 of the last 15 (86.7%) Belmont winners were racing within 4 1/2 lengths of the leader after the opening half-mile.

12 of the last 20 (60%) Belmont Stakes winners have run in the Kentucky Derby and 9 of those 12 winners went directly from Churchill Downs to Belmont Park with no race in between.

11 of the last 15 (73%) Belmont Stakes favorites have failed to visit the winner’s circle at Belmont Park.

7 of the last 14 (50%) Belmont Stakes winners have started with odds of 11-1 or higher.

Over the last 20 years, only three Preakness Stakes horses (Afleet Alex, American Pharoah, and Justify) have come back to win the Belmont Stakes. All three horses won the Preakness while American Pharoah and Justify swept the Triple Crown.

Unproven horses have also performed well at the Belmont Stakes. Six of the last 15 winners (40%) had never won a graded stakes race.

The Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Not everyone will be able to make it to Belmont Park this weekend but Wisconsin horse racing fans can still bet on the 2022 Belmont Stakes with the best online sportsbooks. In fact, residents can boost their bankroll and back their favorite Belmont Stakes horses for free at the best Wisconsin sports betting sites.

The Belmont Stakes is part of a magnificent day of horse racing at “Big Sandy”, which will also feature eight other graded stakes, including three “Win-and-You’re-In” qualifying races for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships

As a result, the best Wisconsin sportsbooks are giving away free bets and horse racing betting offers for Belmont Stakes 2022. New members can claim free horse racing bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing horseplayers to minimize their risk when betting on the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Read on to learn more about the best Wisconsin sports betting sites and the Belmont Stakes betting offers available for the horse races at Belmont Park this week.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Horse Racing Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for Belmont Stakes 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best Belmont Stakes odds, BetOnline has everything that horse racing bettors want in an online racebook.

At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free horse racing bet worth $25. That means Wisconsin horse racing fans can cash in the best horse racing odds and back their favorite Belmont Stakes horses for free at Belmont Park.

Bettors can also receive up to 9% cash back in horse racing betting rebates on their Belmont Stakes bets.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Wisconsin Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free Belmont Stakes bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the Belmont Stakes in 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours

When it comes to betting on the Belmont Stakes online, BetUS has more to offer than most Wisconsin online casinos and sportsbooks.

For Belmont Stakes 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free horse racing bets.

Not only can players cash in on competitive Belmont Stakes betting odds but they can also bet on other races at Belmont Park this week.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Wisconsin Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Wisconsin Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the Belmont Stakes, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Belmont Stakes 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the Belmont Stakes online has never been easier.

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park this weekend.

At MyBookie, residents can bet on horse races from the best tracks around the world, making it one of the top Wisconsin racebooks.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Wisconsin Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Wisconsin Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie Belmont Stakes betting offer by clicking the button below.

Belmont Stakes 2022 Expert Picks and Predictions | 2022 Belmont Stakes Best Bets

The #3 horse Nest is a long shot to win the Belmont Stakes this Saturday. The three-year-old filly finished as the runner-up in the Kentucky Oaks last month and has finished in first place in two of her three starts so far in 2022, good enough for $645k worth of prize money for Tom Pletcher and the Repole Stable.

Nest is in a decent position at the #3 spot, which should give her a good path to run along with the expected front-runner and 2022 Kentucky Derby champion, Rich Strike.

At the current fixed odds of 8-1 via BetOnline, the #3 horse Nest is a great bet to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.