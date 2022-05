How to Bet on Charles Schwab Challenge | Wisconsin Sports Betting Guide

Golf fans can bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge in Wisconsin this weekend as the tournament tees off with the first round on Thursday, May 26th from the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The 2022 PGA Champion Justin Thomas is among the top betting favorites along with last year’s tournament runner-up Jordan Spieth, and number one ranked golfer in the world, and the 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Wisconsin sports betting fans can get in on the golf betting action this weekend with a number of great betting offers from the top sportsbooks in the Badger State. To learn more about how to bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge in Wisconsin, continue reading as we dive into the best betting options for Wisconsin golf betting fans this weekend.

How to Bet on Charles Schwab Challenge in Wisconsin

Wisconsin sports betting is in the very early stages of becoming legalized and state-regulated. There are currently only retail sports betting outlets available at a limited number of tribal casinos in Wisconsin. Even so, Wisconsin residents looking to bet on golf can do so from the comfort of their own homes with just a few added steps along the way.

For a full step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge in Wisconsin, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your golf betting offers for the Charles Schwab Challenge Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your Wisconsin sports betting offer for the Charles Schwab Challenge Place your free golf bets at the best Wisconsin sports betting sites

The Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites for Charles Schwab Challenge

Wisconsin Golf Betting Guide β€” How to Watch the Charles Schwab Challenge in Wisconsin

Some of the top golfers on the PGA Tour will be making the trip to Texas this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge. 2022 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas is slated to be among the field of golfers, along with world number one Scottie Scheffler, as well as last year’s winner Jason Kokrak. The field will play for a chance at $8.4 million dollars in prize money, with a winner’s share of just over $1.5 million dollars. Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in Wisconsin.

🏌 PGA Tour Event: 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge πŸ“ Charles Schwab Challenge Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Thursday, May 26, 2022 πŸ’° Charles Schwab Challenge Purse: $8,400,000

$8,400,000 πŸ’Έ Charles Schwab Challenge Payout: $1,512,000

$1,512,000 πŸ† Charles Schwab Challenge 2021 Winner: Jason Kokrak

Jason Kokrak πŸ•™ Tee Times Start: TBD

TBD πŸ“Ί TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ β›³ Golf Course: Colonial Country Club | Forth Worth, Texas

Colonial Country Club | Forth Worth, Texas 🎲 Charles Schwab Challenge Odds: Scottie Scheffler +1200 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Jordan Spieth +1200

Charles Schwab Challenge Odds | Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 Odds

World number one and 2022 Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler is the co-favorite along with last week’s PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, and 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge runner-up Jordan Spieth. The three are all lined at 12-1 odds to win this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge, while last year’s winner Jason Kokrak is a 50-1 long-shot to repeat as champion.

For a full breakdown of the top golfers on the Charles Schwab Challenge odds board, check out the chart below.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +1200 Justin Thomas +1200 Jordan Spieth +1200 Collin Morikawa +1600 Viktor Hovland +2000 Will Zalatoris +2500 Sam Burns +2800 Sungjae Im +2800 Max Homa +3500 Tommy Fleetwood +3500

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Wisconsin for Charles Schwab Challenge 2022

The best Wisconsin sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the Charles Schwab Challenge this week. With up to $5,750 in free bonus cash up for grabs, PGA Tour fans can sign up for one of the top golf betting sites and bet on Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 for free.

To learn how to bet on Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 at the best Wisconsin sports betting sites, scroll down below.

Charles Schwab Challenge Picks | 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Predictions

Tommy Fleetwood is coming off a hot finish to his campaign at the 2022 PGA Championship last Sunday. In the final round, the Englishman shot a score of 67, good enough for -3 under par and just two shots behind the lead. Fleetwood would go on to finish tied for fifth place and has now finished among the top fifteen in each of the two majors in 2022. This year has been a bit of a renaissance for Fleetwood, who has looked to be returning to form after a few years of hit-or-miss performances. The 31-year-old from Southport, English is lined at long-shot odds to win the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, and at the current price of 35-1 via BetOnline, there is some great value on Fleetwood to win the tournament at Colonial Country Club this weekend.