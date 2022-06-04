How to Bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney | Canada Sports Betting Sites

The unified lightweight gold is on the line as George Kambosos takes on Devin Haney from Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia this Saturday night.

Both fighters come into this match-up as undefeated champions, with Haney lined as the slight betting favorite with a 27-0 record, 15 wins by knock, and 12 by decision. Kambosos is coming off the biggest win of his career, pulling off a miraculously upset over Teofimo Lopez back in November. Now, the Aussie comes in as the betting underdog in front of his home crowd in the jam-packed Marvel Stadium.

Canada has recently legalized single-game sports betting, with province-wide regulations granting licenses to new merchants and retailers in the Canadian sports betting industry. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney in Canada, check out the instructions below.

Canada Boxing Betting — How to Watch George Kambosos vs Devin Haney

🥊 Boxing Event : George Kambosos vs Devin Haney

: George Kambosos vs Devin Haney ​​🏆 Boxing Titles: Unified Lightweight Championship

Unified Lightweight Championship 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, June 4th, 2022

Saturday, June 4th, 2022 🕙 When is Kambosos vs Haney Fight: 11:00 pm ET

11:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Kambosos 20-0 | Haney 27-0

Kambosos 20-0 | Haney 27-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: Kambosos +145 | Haney -165

George Kambosos vs Devin Haney — Boxing Fight Odds

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney comes in as the slight betting favorite as he faces off against George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday in Melbourne. For Haney, it’s the shortest favorite odds the 27-0 champion has ever been lined at, with his two previous appearances in 2021 seeing him set at odds of -600 and -800 respectively.

For full boxing odds on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

Boxing Betting Odds for George Kambosos vs Devin Haney

Devin Haney is the betting favorite lined at odds of -165, while George Kambosos is the slight underdog at odds of +145.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play George Kambosos +145 Devin Haney -165

Boxing Odds for George Kambosos vs Devin Haney | Total Rounds

The betting total is lined at 11.5 rounds, with heavy chalk odds on the Over at -420, and long shot odds on the Under at +335.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 11.5 -425 Under 11.5 +340

With the boxing betting market split between Kambosos and Haney in this match-up, Canadian sports betting fans may be looking to alternative markets in order to wager on the fight without having to pick the outright winner. Luckily, a number of Canadian sportsbooks offer special props and odds on whether or not the fight will go the distance, which round the fight will end, or even live odds on the bout as it’s taking place. For more information on the best-betting outlets available in Canada for this weekend’s George Kambosos vs Devin Haney lightweight title fight, continue reading as we rate our three Canada sportsbooks.

Free Boxing Picks | Best Bets For George Kambosos vs Devin Haney in Canada

The Under 11.5 rounds prop at the current price of +340 via BetOnline looks to be the best value bet on the board coming into Saturday’s lightweight super fight. Both Haney and Kambosos have a knack for going the distance as of late, but Kambosos has shown a tendency to draw his opponents into fire fights and even managed to knock down Teofimo Lopez in the early rounds of his last appearance. With this in mind, the chances of the fight ending inside the distance are far greater than what the current odds are indicating, which makes the Under 11.5 rounds prop the best bet on the board for Saturday’s unified title fight.

