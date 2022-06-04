How to Bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney | Florida Sports Betting Sites

Florida sports betting is still not recognized as state law, but boxing fans in the sunshine state can still place bets online for this weekend’s lightweight unified title fight between George Kabosos Jr. and Devin Haney.

The best Florida sports betting sites are giving out free bets and great boxing betting offers for Saturday’s Kambosos vs Haney fight. To learn more about how to bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney in Florida while cashing in on the best boxing odds and offers in the state, continue reading as we dive into the top betting options for Florida boxing fans looking to wager on Saturday’s lightweight super fight.

Despite being one of the most populated states in the country, Florida sports betting is still not legal and regulated. Nonetheless, betting on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney in Florida this weekend is still very possible, with just a few extra added steps needed along the way.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney in Florida, check out the instructions below.

Florida Boxing Betting — How to Watch George Kambosos vs Devin Haney

🥊 Boxing Event : George Kambosos vs Devin Haney

: George Kambosos vs Devin Haney ​​🏆 Boxing Titles: Unified Lightweight Championship

Unified Lightweight Championship 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, June 4th, 2022

Saturday, June 4th, 2022 🕙 When is Kambosos vs Haney Fight: 11:00 pm ET

11:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Kambosos 20-0 | Haney 27-0

Kambosos 20-0 | Haney 27-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: Kambosos +145 | Haney -165

George Kambosos vs Devin Haney — Boxing Fight Odds

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney comes in as the slight betting favorite as he faces off against George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday in Melbourne. For Haney, it’s the shorest favorite odds the 27-0 champion has ever been lined at, with his two previous appearances in 2021 seeing him set at odds of -600 and -800 respectively.

For full boxing odds on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

Boxing Betting Odds for George Kambosos vs Devin Haney

Devin Haney is the betting favorite lined at odds of -165, while George Kambosos is the slight underdog at odds of +145.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play George Kambosos +145 Devin Haney -165

Boxing Odds for George Kambosos vs Devin Haney | Total Rounds

The betting total is lined at 11.5 rounds, with heavy chalk odds on the Over at -420, and long shot odds on the Under at +335.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 11.5 -420 Under 11.5 +390

With the boxing betting market split between Kambosos and Haney in this match-up, Florida sports betting fans may be looking to alternative markets in order to wager on the fight without having to pick the outright winner. Luckily, a number of Florida sportsbooks offer special props and odds on whether or not the fight will go the distance, which round the fight will end, or even live odds on the bout as it’s taking place. For more information on the best-betting outlets available in Florida for this weekend’s George Kambosos vs Devin Haney lightweight title fight, continue reading as we rate our three Florida sportsbooks.

Free Boxing Picks | Best Bets For George Kambosos vs Devin Haney in Florida

Both George Kambosos and Devin Haney come into Saturday’s match-up riding significant streaks of wins by way of decision. Kambosos has won four of his last five fights by way of the judge’s scorecards, while Haney has four straight fights by decision, with five of his last seven fights having gone the distance.

The betting market expects this fight will go the distance, with strong chalk odds on the Over 11.5 rounds. This fight is almost too close to call, and it many situations like this it is best to go with the plus-money fighter if you feel compelled to pick a side. The betting value in this match-up is undoubtedly on the Under 11.5 rounds at odds of +390 via BetOnline. As the probability of this fight not going the distance is far greater than what the betting odds are indicating.

