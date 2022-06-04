How to Bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney | Nevada Sports Betting Sites

Bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney in Nevada this weekend as one of the biggest unified title bouts of the year goes down Saturday night from Marvel Stadium in Australia. Two undefeated champions go head-to-head with the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles on the line.

Nevada Boxing Betting — How to Watch George Kambosos vs Devin Haney

🥊 Boxing Event : George Kambosos vs Devin Haney

: George Kambosos vs Devin Haney ​​🏆 Boxing Titles: Unified Lightweight Championship

Unified Lightweight Championship 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, June 4th, 2022

Saturday, June 4th, 2022 🕙 When is Kambosos vs Haney Fight: 11:00 pm ET

11:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Kambosos 20-0 | Haney 27-0

Kambosos 20-0 | Haney 27-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: Kambosos +145 | Haney -165

George Kambosos vs Devin Haney — Boxing Fight Odds

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney comes in as the slight betting favorite as he faces off against George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday in Melbourne. For Haney, it’s the shortest favorite odds the 27-0 champion has ever been lined at, with his two previous appearances in 2021 seeing him set at odds of -600 and -800 respectively.

For full boxing odds on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

Boxing Betting Odds for George Kambosos vs Devin Haney

Devin Haney is the betting favorite lined at odds of -165, while George Kambosos is the slight underdog at odds of +145.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play George Kambosos +145 Devin Haney -165

Boxing Odds for George Kambosos vs Devin Haney | Total Rounds

The betting total is lined at 11.5 rounds, with heavy chalk odds on the Over at -420, and long shot odds on the Under at +335.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 11.5 -425 Under 11.5 +340

With the boxing betting market split between Kambosos and Haney in this match-up, Nevada sports betting fans may be looking to alternative markets in order to wager on the fight without having to pick the outright winner. Luckily, a number of Nevada sportsbooks offer special props and odds on whether or not the fight will go the distance, which round the fight will end, or even live odds on the bout as it's taking place.

Free Boxing Picks | Best Bets For George Kambosos vs Devin Haney in Nevada

While both George Kambosos and Devin Haney have had a tendency to go the distance in their most recent bouts, there looks to be a ton of betting value on the Under 11.5 rounds prop at the current price of +340 via BetOnline.

Kambosos managed to knock down Teofimo Lopez in the opening round of his upset title win back in November. Meanwhile, Haney himself is coming off four straight decision wins but does hold 15 career knockouts to his name, with his most recent being a fourth-round stoppage win over Zaur Abdullaev, when he failed to answer the fifth round bell back in 2019.

The betting market is expecting this fight to go the distance, and while it is more than likely to be the outcome, the chances of the fight ending inside the distance are far great than what the current odds are indicating, which is why the Under 11.5 rounds is the best bet headed into Saturday night’s lightweight title fight.

