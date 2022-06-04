How to Bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney | New York Sports Betting Sites

George Kambosos vs Devin Haney takes place this Saturday for the unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles from Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Haney comes in as the slight betting favorite in what should be a razor-thin match-up, with the betting market expecting the fight to go the full 12-rounds.

New York sports betting fans can bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney this Saturday. To learn more about how to bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney in New York, continue reading as we dive into the best betting options for New York boxing fans looking to wager on this weekend's lightweight super fight.

New York sports betting became legalized and regulated in January of 2022 for both online and retail wagering. With that, betting on the biggest boxing fights of the year is now easier than ever before. If you’ve never bet on boxing before or are just looking for a refresher, you’ve come to the right place.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney in New York, check out the instructions below.

🥊 Boxing Event : George Kambosos vs Devin Haney

: George Kambosos vs Devin Haney ​​🏆 Boxing Titles: Unified Lightweight Championship

Unified Lightweight Championship 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, June 4th, 2022

Saturday, June 4th, 2022 🕙 When is Kambosos vs Haney Fight: 11:00 pm ET

11:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia 📺 TV Channel: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Kambosos 20-0 | Haney 27-0

Kambosos 20-0 | Haney 27-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: Kambosos +145 | Haney -165

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney comes in as the slight betting favorite as he faces off against George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday in Melbourne. For Haney, it’s the shorest favorite odds the 27-0 champion has ever been lined at, with his two previous appearances in 2021 seeing him set at odds of -600 and -800 respectively.

For full boxing odds on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

Devin Haney is the betting favorite lined at odds of -165, while George Kambosos is the slight underdog at odds of +145.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play George Kambosos +145 Devin Haney -165

The betting total is lined at 11.5 rounds, with heavy chalk odds on the Over at -420, and long shot odds on the Under at +335.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 11.5 -425 Under 11.5 +340

With the boxing betting market split between Kambosos and Haney in this match-up, New York sports betting fans may be looking to alternative markets in order to wager on the fight without having to pick the outright winner. Luckily, a number of New York sportsbooks offer special props and odds on whether or not the fight will go the distance, which round the fight will end, or even live odds on the bout as it’s taking place. For more information on the best-betting outlets available in New York for this weekend’s George Kambosos vs Devin Haney lightweight title fight, continue reading as we rate our three New York sportsbooks.

BetOnline— $1,000 Boxing Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top New York sports betting site available for betting on this Saturday's lightweight title fight. Sign-up with BetOnline now and cash in on a special 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000, exclusively for New York residents.

BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for George Kambosos vs Devin Haney this Weekend

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Boxing Betting Offer in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on boxing online, BetUS has more to offer than most New York online casinos and sportsbooks. For this Saturday's George Kambosos vs Devin Haney fight, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free boxing bets.

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney in New York



🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Boxing Odds in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular New York sports betting app in the industry and has great betting offers for this weekend's lightweight title bout. MyBookie has made a name for itself with great loyalty rewards and free bets for the biggest fights of the year. Sign-up with MyBookie today and receive a special 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

Free Boxing Picks | Best Bets For George Kambosos vs Devin Haney in New York

Both Haney and Kambosos have had a knack for going the distance in their fights as of late. Since the start of 2019, both Haney and Kambosos have combined for 12 pro-fights, with 9 of them going to the judge’s scorecards. The betting market expects heavily that this bout will be much of the same in this meeting between the two undefeated fighters, however, there may be some value on the under.

Kambosos managed to knock down Teofimo Lopez in the opening round of their match-up in November and has a tendency to draw his opponents into a firefight. While it’s more than likely that this fight does reach the judge’s score cards, the likelihood that this fight ends inside the distance is far greater than what the current odds are indicating. Bet on the Under 11.5 rounds at the current long-shot odds of +340 via BetOnline.

Click on the button below to claim your free boxing betting offers at BetUS and BetOnline, two of the best New York sports betting sites.