Bet On The World Cup In KY With The Top 5 Kentucky Sports Betting Sites

Wagering on the 2022 Qatar World Cup from The Bluegrass State couldn’t be easier. Simply sign-up to the top 5 Kentucky Sports Betting Sites on this page and claim a maximum of $6,000 in free bets to use on any market at the World Cup. So, if you reside in the state of Kentucky and want to bet on the soccer at the World Cup, be sure to join the five best KY Sports Betting Sites listed on this page.

Best Kentucky Sports Betting Sites For The World Cup



You can bet on the World Cup in KY by signing up to the sportsbooks below. There is also $6,000 on offer by using our top five Kentucky Sportsbooks for the World Cup which can also be used in ANY US state.

Can I Bet On The World Cup In Kentucky?

Let’s cut to the chase – YES! That’s right, anyone living in Kentucky, or even ANY STATE in the US can use our top 5 Kentucky sports betting sites to bet on the World Cup.

All you need to do is read on and see how to join our featured Kentucky sports betting sites, plus the added bonus is they will ALL give you tasty World Cup free bets when you sign-up too. In fact, if you ‘max out’ there is a cool $6,000 on offer!

Shall we ‘kick-off’ with a generous $1,000 free bet with BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus? Just following the steps below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline

Create an account and deposit up to $2,000

Use our dedicated promo code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ to unlock your bonus

‘ to unlock your bonus Receive your 50% deposit bonus of $1,000

WHAT IF I CAN’T DEPOSIT THE FULL $2,000?

Relax, this is okay too! The BetOnline offer if 50% matched on you opening deposit only with the minimum being just $55, which would get you a $27.50 free bet still. Or, a bit more – say a $200 deposit will get you a $100 World Cup free bet (we’ve got a snazzy deposit table below to help).

How Can I Watch The World Cup In Kentucky?



📅 FIFA World Cup START Date : Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Sunday Nov 20, 2022 📅 FIFA World Cup FINAL Date : Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Sunday Dec 18, 2022 🕙 World Cup : See our World Cup kick-offs US/Canada time guide

: See our World Cup kick-offs US/Canada time guide 🏟 Where Is 2022 World Cup: Qatar

Qatar 📺 Watch: FOX Sports & JazzSports

FIFA World Cup 2022 Betting Odds

Not long to go now until the 2022 World cup gets underway. It all kicks-off with hosts Qatar vs Ecuador on Sunday November 20. The pre-tournament favorites are of course five-time winners Brazil, but countries like Spain, Germany, currently holders France and England will believe they have what it takes to come out on top come December 18 in the World Cup Final.

Argentina are the second favorites to lift the World Cup trophy. Could Lionel Messi finally get his hands on a World Cup and further enhance his reputation as potentially the greatest soccer player of all time? All of these questions will be answered in the next four weeks!

Perhaps you think Gregg Berhalter’s side, the USMNT, could spring a surprise and get to the later stages of the tournament. The 16th best nation according to the FIFA World Rankings are priced at a sensational +11000 with the best offshore sportsbooks, so it could be worth your while to back your own with the plethora of free bets you can earn on this page.

To enjoy the World Cup even further, make sure you sign-up to the five leading Kentucky Sports Betting Sites featured in this article and claim your $6,000 in World cup cash bonuses. You can use these free bets to wager on ANY soccer market you please throughout the whole duration of the World Cup, whether that be the Golden Boot winner, outright winner, individual matches or much, much more!

USA World Cup Group Games

USA v Wales, Nov 21

USA v England, Nov 25

USA v Iran, Nov 29

The Best World Cup Kentucky Sports Betting Sites: KY Sportsbooks

There is a lot to bet on at the upcoming FIFA World Cup and you can make sure your soccer bets are placed by signing our top KY sports betting sites below.

Kentucky Sportsbooks For The World Cup Betting Markets



See a list with definitions of what each of the markets are on our Kentucky sportsbooks for the World Cup.

Money Line Match Betting: Select a side to win a match (or the tie/draw)



Select a side to win a match (or the tie/draw) Under/Over 2.5 Goals: How many goals will be scored in a match



How many goals will be scored in a match World Cup Match Spreads: Bet on sides with goal handicaps

Bet on sides with goal handicaps World Cup Group Betting: Which side will win their respective group



Which side will win their respective group World Cup Futures: Back a side (country to win the 2022 World Cup)

Back a side (country to win the 2022 World Cup) World Cup Top Goalscorer Betting: Pick a player to score the most World Cup goals

BetOnline – $1,000 In Free Bets With World Cup Kentucky Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline has already been mentioned as our featured Kentucky sports betting site on this page, but in case you’ve missed them they are the first $1,000 to claim on your road to getting $6,000 in World Cup free bets.

New customers will be given a ‘pat on the back’ with a 50% matched bonus and this is available on only your first deposit (up to $1,000) when you use our dedicated World Cup bonus code INSIDERS.

You can still claim this offer with a minimum $55 deposit too, so if you can’t stump-up the full $2,000 (to get the $1,000 free bet), that’s fine – you decide!

See our table below with some deposit examples when joining BetOnline:

Deposit

Promo Code

Matched %

Free Bet

Sportsbook $2,000 INSIDERS 50% $1,000 $,1000 INSIDERS 50% $500 $500 INSIDERS 50% $250 $250 INSIDERS 50% $125

BetOnline 2022 World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55 (gets you a $27.50 free bet)

10x Rollover Requirement

First Deposit Only Qualifies For Bonus

Bet In ANY US State

US State Maximum Soccer Sportsbooks bonus of $1,000

Kentucky Sports Betting Site World Cup Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bovada – $750 To Claim With Top World Cup Kentucky Sports Betting Site

Next to join the World Cup free bets party are Bovada.

This top Kentucky sports betting site for the World Cup will add another $750 to your betting funds if you play your cards right thanks to their 75% matched bonus offer.

Promo code INSIDERS is needed again to get this World Cup bonus, so just remember to use our code when making your first deposit with Bovada.

Let’s take a look. So, a $1,000 first deposit with Bovada, you will get you a free bet worth $750 – add that to the $1,000 from BetOnline previously and you’ll now sitting on $1,750 – Wow!

Again, if you can’t do the full $1,000 – even a $250 deposit gets you a $187.50 World Cup soccer free bet to use.

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining Bovada:

Deposit

Promo Code

Matched %

Free Bet

Sportsbook $1,000 INSIDERS 75% $750 $500 INSIDERS 75% $375 $250 INSIDERS 75% $187.50 $125 INSIDERS 75% $93.75

Bovada 2022 World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 World Cup Free Bets

Rollover Requirement

First Deposit Only Qualifies For Bonus

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Bet In ANY US State

US State Kentucky Sports Betting Site World Cup Free Bets expire in 30 days

Everygame – Fancy Another $750 In World Cup Free Bets With Leading Kentucky Sports Betting Site?

Everygame have all the World Cup matches and markets that you’ll need ahead of the biggest soccer event on the calendar. Add in up to $750 in free bets (we’ll show you how to get these below) and also the ability to place your soccer bets with them if you live in Kentucky or ANY US State, then Everygame tick a lot of boxes.

Everygame have a maximum of $750 in free bets to claim too – these are made up of three $250 free bets on you opening trio of deposits.

So, just outlay up to $250 and then Everygame will match that to 100% – meaning another $250 extra in your new Sportsbook account ready for World Cup betting action.

You can repeat this twice more!

That’s right, Everygame they will allow you to press the repeat button on their free bet offer two more times which equates to $750 in total if you deposit the full $250 each time. But, like our previous Kentucky sports betting sites on this page, you can start with lower amounts if that helps.

It’s promo code ‘INSIDERS‘ again when you sign-up and for your first THREE deposits to get the Everygame free bets – add this to the $1,750 you could get with Bovada and BetOnline, makes our total now at $2,500.

Everygame 2022 World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250

You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses

Bet in ANY US State, including Kentucky

US State, including Kentucky The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

MyBookie – $1,000 World Cup Bonus On Offer From Kentucky Sports Betting Site

MyBookie does exactly what it says on the tin! They are your bookie – there to serve and give you the best odds and all the popular markets you need, including the 2022 World Cup.

They also have a 50% matched deposit bonus on the table for new players after joining and on you first outlay.

MyBookie will honour this to $1,000, so you will need to deposit $2,000 to get that figure, or lower is fine with the minimum just $50 ($25 free bet). Plonk the MyBookie free bet with the previous three on this page, boosts our tally to $3,500 in free bets.

Promo code INSIDERS needs to be used again and MyBookie are another Kentucky Sportsbook for the World Cup that will let their customers punting on soccer if living in Kentucky.

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining MyBookie:

Deposit

Promo Code

Matched %

Free Bet

Sportsbook $2,000 INSIDERS 50% $1,000 $1,000 INSIDERS 50% $500 $500 INSIDERS 50% $250 $250 INSIDERS 50% $125

MyBookie 2022 World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Bet in ANY US State

US State Kentucky Sports Betting Sites World Cup Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

BETUS – A Stonking £2,500 Deposit Match To Round Off Your World Cup Free Bets?

BetUS are the last of our featured Kentucky sports betting sites to get involved with.

Labelled as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’, so they are obviously doing something right and with $2,500 in free bets up for grabs they’ve got one of the best opening offers in the land.

The BetUS offer works with a 125% matched bonus (up to $2,500) on your first deposit – again, using our Promo Code INSIDERS.

We’ll be honest, working out what 125% of a figure had us reaching for the calculator, so to help here are some examples – deposit $2,000 and you will receive their maximum $2,500 in soccer free bets that you can use when betting on the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

If you can’t deposit the full amount? No worries as even a $500 opening deposit gets you a $625 free bet, or $250 will bank you $312.50 in World Cup free bets. Their minimum deposit to get the offer is $100 (gets you a $125 free bet).

The BetUS $2,500 free bet, added to the $3,500 you’ve hopefully already claimed, then we complete the set and take the total up to the promised $6,000 in World Cup free bets – Bingo!

See below our table with some deposit examples when joining BetUS:

Deposit

Promo Code

Matched %

Free Bet

Sportsbook $2,000 INSIDERS 125% $2,500 $1,000 INSIDERS 125% $1,250 $500 INSIDERS 125% $625 $250 INSIDERS 125% $312.50

BetUS 2022 World Cup Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Bet in ANY US State

US State Kentucky Sportsbook World Cup Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

$6,000 In 2022 World Cup Free Bets| Join Our Leading Kentucky Sports Betting Sites For The World Cup With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

In summary see below our best soccer betting sites in the US, that will allow you to place bets in ANY US state, including Kentucky.

You don’t have to deposit the full amounts with our leading KY Sportsbooks to get the offers (just make sure it’s their minimum), but if you can ‘GO BIG’ with them all then you’ll have $6,000 in free bets that you can then use to bet on the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

OUR TIP – Use our unique World Cup promo code INSIDERS with ALL of our Kentucky sports betting sites for the World Cup to make sure your soccer free bets are credited to your new accounts.

Kick-off the World Cup in style, or claim these soccer cash bonuses throughout the tournament to make the free bet fun last longer!

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

