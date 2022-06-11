How to Bet on UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka | Canada Sports Betting Sites

Bet on UFC 275 in Canada this Saturday as UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira puts his UFC gold on the line against Czech MMA sensation, Jiří Procházka. UFC betting fans in Canada can also wager on the co-main event which sees UFC women’s flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, as she defends her UFC gold against Talia Santos. The feature bout of the night sees a rematch of the 2020 UFC fight of the year, as two former UFC women’s strawweight champions meet again, as Zhang Weili rematches Joanna Jędrzejczyk in a three-round UFC women’s strawweight title eliminator bout.

Canadian sports betting fans can wager on UFC 275 this Saturday while cashing in on great betting offers from the top sportsbooks in the great maple north. To learn more about how to bet on UFC 275 in Canada, continue reading as we highlight the best betting options for UFC fans in Canada this weekend.

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for UFC 275

Canada UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka in Canada

🥊 UFC PPV: UFC 275

UFC 275 📅 UFC PPV Date: Saturday, June 11th, 2022

Saturday, June 11th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC 275: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC 275: Singapore Indoor Arena, Kallang, Singapore

Singapore Indoor Arena, Kallang, Singapore 📺 TV Channel: PPV | ESPN+

PPV | ESPN+ 🏆 UFC 275 Main Event: Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka

Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka 📊 UFC Records: Teixeira (16-5) | Procházka (2-0)

Teixeira (16-5) | Procházka (2-0) 🎲 UFC 275 Odds: Teixeira (+180) | Procházka (-210)

UFC Odds | UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka Odds

Glover Teixeira is the +180 betting underdog as he steps into the cage on Saturday to defend his UFC gold against Jiří Procházka. Teixeira has been lined as the betting underdog in each of his last three UFC bouts, cashing as a 2-1 underdog in each of those bouts dating back to 2020.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Teixeira vs Prochazka | UFC 275 Odds

Check out the UFC 275 moneyline odds for Teixeira vs Prochazka from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC 275 Odds BetOnline Free Play Glover Teixeira +180 Jiří Procházka -195

UFC 275 Odds for ChaGlover Teixeira vs Jiří Procházka Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC 275 odds for the over/under for total rounds in the Teixeira vs Prochazka fight.

Total Rounds UFC 275 Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 1.5 -140 Under 1.5 +110

UFC 275 Fight Card | UFC Fights Tonight

Below, we’ll break down the UFC 275 fight card for the fights tonight.

UFC 275 Main Card | 10 PM ET (UFC PPV / ESPN PPV)

Glover Teixeira (c) vs. Jiří Procházka

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Taila Santos

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Jake Matthews vs. André Fialho

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev

UFC 275 Preliminary Card | 8 PM ET (ESPN / ESPN+)

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao

Steve Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate

Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen

Kang Kyung-ho vs. Danaa Batgerel

UFC 275 Early Preliminary Card | 6:30 PM ET (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez

Ramona Pascual vs. Joselyne Edwards

Betting on UFC 275 in Canada | Top Canada Sportsbooks

To learn more about how to bet on UFC 275 in Canada, check out our reviews of the top three Canada sportsbooks available for this weekend’s UFC 275 pay-per-view.

UFC 275 Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets For Teixeira vs Prochazka in Canada

Glover Teixeira comes into Saturday’s bout just short of a 2-1 underdog against the Czech phenom Jiri Prochazka. Teixeira has won each of his last three UFC appearances as the betting underdog, and has a solid chance against the unorthodox striking style of Prochazka, should he be able to withstand the opening exchanges of the bout. The longer the fight goes, the more it will favor the long-time UFC veteran. At the current betting odds of +180 via BetOnline, Glover Teixeira is a great bet to retain his title at UFC 275 on Saturday night.