Bet on Your Favorite Super Bowl Ads with Bovada’s Prop Bets

Super Bowl LVII is less than a week away and fans are gearing up for the much-anticipated match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. While the focus of the day will be on the game, Super Bowl Sunday is also known for its highly anticipated commercials. Bovada, one of the top US sportsbooks, is offering a variety of prop bets on these ads, giving fans the opportunity to make some money while enjoying the game.

But what exactly are prop bets? Prop bets, or proposition bets, are bets made on specific events or outcomes within a game. In this case, Bovada is offering prop bets on the advertisements that will air during the Super Bowl.

Battle of the Snacks and Battle of the Beers

Companies pay good money for ad slots on Super Bowl Sunday, with 30-second slots selling for about $7 million. But which ads will be the first to grace our screens? If you think you know better than the oddsmakers at Bovada, now is your chance to bet on it!

The battle of the snacks is one of the most highly anticipated prop bets offered by Bovada. Will the first commercial shown be for Doritos or M&Ms? According to Bovada, Doritos are favored at -150, while M&Ms are the underdog at +115. This means that for every $150 bet on Doritos, you would win $100 if they are the first snack brand to air a commercial. Meanwhile, a $75 bet would win $50 and so forth. On the other hand, a $100 bet on M&Ms would yield a $115 or a $10 bet would win $11.50 if they are the first snack brand to air a commercial.

Which Commerical Will Be Shown First?

Odds Sportsbook Doritos -150 M&Ms

+115

Another popular prop bet is the battle of the beers, with Bovada offering odds on whether the first commercial shown will be for Heineken or Budweiser. Budweiser, representing the USA is the heavy favorite at -275. Meanwhile, Heineken, Europe’s representative in the market, is the underdog at +200.

Which Commerical Will Be Shown First?

Odds Sportsbook Budweiser -275 Heineken

+200

Avocados from Mexico and Hellman’s Mayonnaise are also part of the prop bet lineup. Avocados from Mexico are favored at -450 to be the first ad shown, while Hellman’s Mayonnaise is the underdog at +300.

The Chips are Down

If chips are more your thing, Doritos and Pringles are also included in the prop bet lineup, with Doritos favored at -425 to beat out Pringles at +330. PopCorners, a brand that claims to be a healthier snack than chips, also face off against Pringles, with both snacks priced at -115. It will be interesting to see which brand’s commercial airs first during the Super Bowl.

Which Commerical Will Be Shown First?

Odds Sportsbook Pringles -115 PopCorners

-115

Another close advertisement battle is between Experian and Rakuten, with both priced at -115. Rakuten, a website that offers shoppers cash back, and consumer credit reporting agency Experian cannot be separated by the oddsmakers as they are unsure which commercial will hit the airwaves first.

Which Commerical Will Be Shown First?

Odds Sportsbook Experian -115 Rakuten

-115

Finally, the advertisement prop bet lineup includes a battle between M&Ms and the new Pepsi Zero Sugar, with M&Ms favored to be the first ad shown at -150 and Pepsi Zero Sugar at +115.

Super Bowl Sunday is not only about the game, but also about the commercials that air during the broadcast. Bovada’s prop bets on the commercials add an extra layer of excitement to the day and give fans the opportunity to win some money while enjoying the game. With a variety of prop bets to choose from, there is something for everyone. So sit back, grab some snacks, and get ready for an exciting day of football and commercials.