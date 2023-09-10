NFL News and Rumors

BetNow Sportsbook Bonus For NFL Sunday | $1000 Free Bets For Week 1 Matches

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL: Preseason-Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs

The BetNow sportsbook bonus for NFL Sunday can land new players up to $1000 in free bets for any of the week 1 matches – there’s 14 of them.

Claim Free NFL Bets at BetNow

How To Bet On NFL With BetNow

  1. Create a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL bets

RELATED: NFL Network’s NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions

BetNow Sportsbook Bonus For NFL Sunday | $1000 Free Bets (100% Deposit)

The BetNow NFL offer and free bet bonus is one of the biggest around, giving you up to $300 in free bets to use on the upcoming new season that gets going on Thursday 7th September with games also on Sunday 9th and Monday 10th.

You can also use the BetNow sportsbook in ANY US state – even if you live in a current banned betting area.

  • Deposit up to a max of $1000 to claim 100% deposit bonus
  • Get 100% deposit bonus as a NFL free bet
  • Maximum free bet $1000

What If You Can’t Deposit The Full Amount To Claim 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000?

Relax – as BetNow will give you a 100% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $20 opening deposit will bag you a $20 NFL free bet.

Why Join BetNow For NFL Betting?

BetNow have your back when it comes to your 2023/24 NFL betting on the week 1 games.

NFL fans can place a bets on many markets – including on the moneyline, point spread, total points and many more like player props and best of all you can bet with BetNow in ANY state in the US.

If that’s not enough, BetNow also has a top welcome bonus of 100% on your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000.

Meaning if you deposit $1000 you can enjoy wagering on the NFL with $1000 worth of free bets for the new NFL season.

Finally, long after sign-up there are also many BetNow existing customer offers to look out for that include a 25% reup bonus, a 2% rebate on any losses and also a 25% bonus on any friends that players refer.

Reasons To Bet With BetNow

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $1000
  • 10% weekly rebate on any losses
  • Big NFL markets selection for various games
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • 25% bonus with BetNow loyalty program
  • Easy to navigate site and top mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
Claim Free NFL Bets at BetNow

RELATED: New York Times’ NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Arrow to top