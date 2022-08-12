BetOnline Arlington Million Free Bets | Churchill Downs Betting Offers

BetOnline have an exclusive offer to The Sports Daily readers. You can claim a 50% welcome bonus up to $1000 with BetOnline by reading on and claiming this offer in which you can place plenty of free bets on the 2022 Arlington Million race on Saturday 13th August.



DID YOU KNOW? ALL of the last 10 Arlington Million winners were aged between 4-6 years-old

What Date/Time Is The 2022 Arlington Million?

Run over 1m 1f, the Arlington Million is for 3+ year-olds will be staged this year at the home of the Kentucky Derby – Churchill Downs racecourse – (formerly run at Arlington Park)

📅Date: Saturday 13th August 2022, 6:25pm EDT

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs, Kentucky

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

📺 TV: Sky/NBCSN/TVG

You can bet on the Arlington Million with BetOnline and also get a 50% welcome bonus (up to $1,000) to use on the race.

RELATED: Arlington Million Tops The Bill | What Are The Big Saturday Races?

How To Claim The BetOnline Arlington Million Betting Offer

To claim this exclusive betting offer from the team at BetOnline, all you have to do is follow these simple steps. Once you do so, you will be rewarded with your welcome bonus of up to $1000.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Sign up by following the steps and create an account Make a qualifying deposit and bet Receive your 50% welcome bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $1000)

How to Place a Bet With Your BetOnline Arlington Million Free Bets

Once you sign up to BetOnline and claim your Arlington Million betting offer, placing a bet on the big race could not be easier. Follow our simple guide below to place your bets.

SIGN-UP to BetOnline

Go to the BetOnline ‘RaceBook’ section

Click on 2022 Arlington Million in the Featured Races section

Select your Arlington Million Bet and place it

RELATED: Arlington Million Trends, Runners, Betting and Best Bets

BetOnline has one of the best RaceBooks on the market and they have plenty of choice for bettors for the Arlington Million on Saturday 13th August and Churchill Downs racecourse, the home of the Kentucky Derby .

You can bet on your horse to win, place or show. A ‘Win’ bet requires the horse to be in first place. A ‘place’ means your selection needs to finish in first or second and a ‘Show’ is for your horse to finish in the first three finishers.

But that’s not all, as BetOnline also have markets such as the Exacta, Trifecta and Superfecta for those who think they know the order of the finishers. BetOnline will also have plenty of specials and other markets available on the day of the race.

2022 Arlington Million Runners, Riders and Latest Betting



See below the nine 2022 Arlington Million runners and their profiles, plus the latest betting odds from with BetOnline

1. Set Piece @ 4/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: B. Cox

Jockey: F. Geroux

Age: 6

Last Run: 5th, 2022 Forbidden Apple (G3)

This Juddmonte-owned 6 year-old gelding has been handed gate 1 and we’ve only seen one Arlington Million winner from the inside draw in the last 10 runnings (but these were run at Arlington Park). Trained by Brad Cox, he was last seen finishing fifth of 11 on July 15th in the Forbidden Apple (G3) at Saratoga – beaten 3 1/4 lengths. The Dansili gelding did, however, win two starts ago as the 2/1 market leader in the Dinner Party (G2) at Pimlico, while since 2015 we’ve seen two 6 year-old winners of the Arlington Million (Mondialiste and The Pizza Man)

2. Sacred Life @ 9/2 with BetOnline

Trainer: C. Brown

Jockey: M. Franco

Age: 7

Last Run: 1st, 2022 Monmonth Stakes (G3)

Trainer Chad Brown is the main man when it comes to the Arlington Million – he’s landed the big pot three times in the last four runnings. He runs Sacred Life this year in a bid to enhance that record. The 7-year-old has been handed gate 2 and comes here in wining form after landing the Monmouth Stakes (G3) in New Jersey on 18th June. He’s been freshened up since, but despite coming from a yard you have to respect in this race, Sacred Life is yet to place better than third from his four previous Grade 1 starts. Finally, being a 7 year-old also looks a big negative – the last 10 Arlington Million winners have been aged between 4-6 years-old, while since 1985 we’ve only seen one winner aged 7 or older (The Tin Man, 2008).

3. Field Pass @ 8/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: M. Maker

Jockey: R. Gutierrez

Age: 5

Last Run: 1st, 2022 Texas Turf Classic (LS)

Handed draw 3 and will represent trainer Mike Maker, who is yet to win the Arlington Million. Finished third in the Arlington Stakes here at Churchill Downs – going down by only a neck. Since then, after finishing second in the Texas Turf Classic at Lone Star Park (16th July), the 5-year-old Lemon Drop Kid horse was elevated to the winners’ enclosure after stewards decided first-place finisher Megacity, who also runs in this race, interfered with him in the home stretch.

4. Smooth Like Strait @ 5/2 with BetOnline

Trainer: M. McCarthy

Jockey: J. Velázquez

Age: 5

Last Run: 2nd, 2022 Shoemaker Mile (G1)

Handled by the California-based Michael McCarthy and heads into the race being given draw 4. The 5 year-old has got a very consistent profie with five silver medal finishes and a bronze from his last 6 races. His last win now came back in May 21 in the Shoemaker Mile (G1) at Santa Anita, so does have winning form at the top table. John Velázquez, who is yet to win the Arlington Million, is expected to get the ride and will be Smooth Like Strait’s third different pilot in his last three races. One of the leading chances.

5. Megacity @ 15/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: M. Maker

Jockey: G. Corrales

Age: 7

Last Run: 2nd, 2022 Texas Turf Classic (LS)

Another from the Mike Maker yard and has been give gate 5. This 7 year-old will get an opportunity to turn the tables on Field Star after he was deemed to have interfered with the horse in the Texas Turf Classic this season. The gelding’s six wins have included five allowances and one maiden. This will be Megacity’s first time in a Grade 1 race, but the age trend (being a 7 year-old) suggests he’s got a lot to do.

6. Santin @ 3/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: B. Walsh

Jockey: T. Gaffalione

Age: 4

Last Run: 6th, 2022 Manhattan (G1)

Trained by Brendan Walsh, this Godolphin-bred 4 year-old won the Turf Classic (G1) on Kentucky Derby day here at Churchill Downs over the same course and distance as the Arlington Million. He’s since, however, finished a poor sixth in the Manhattan (G1) at Belmont Park (11th June) after rider Tyler Gaffalione, who will ride again here, lost his crop in the closing stages. With proven track form and age on his side it would be no shock to see him bounce back. 6 of the last 10 Million winners have been aged 4. Another that looks to have a big shout.

7. Admission Office @ 10/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: B. Lynch

Jockey: B. Hernandez, Jr

Age: 7

Last Run: 5th, 2022 Grand Couturier (LS)

Drawn 7 and another of the older horses in the race at 7-years-old in the race. Trained by Brian Lynch, and is also another that has track form under his belt after winning the Arlington Stakes (G3) here at Churchill on June 4th. His overall form at the track is decent too (3-3-1-1) so might be one for the place players, but will need to become the oldest Arlington Million winner since The Tin Man (2008).

8. Cavalry Charge @ 20/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: D. Stewart

Jockey: D. Cohen

Age: 5

Last Run: 2nd, 2022 Jonathan B. Schuster Memorial (LS)

Gate 8 for this Dallas Stewart-trained 5 year-old. Heads here with a bit to prove as he’s not won in four starts – his last win came on 19th Feb in a Fair Grounds Stakes (G3) and had Santin in behind that day too. This gelding has since finished second in his most recent race in the Jonathan B. Schuster Memorial at Horseshoe Indianapolis on 9th July.

9. Cellist @ 15/1 with BetOnline

Trainer: G.Arnold

Jockey: C. Lanerie

Age: 4

Last Run: 10th, 2022 Colonial Turf Cup (LS)

This 4 year-old is drawn to the outside post in 9. Trained by Rusty Arnold Cellist is a two-time stakes winner who has track-winning form too. He won here over the longer 1m4f trip, so we know he stays, but the worry on that front is will he have the pace to keep up with the rest? On a plus, he’s got a good record at this venue, so the switch here is in his favour and 6 of the last 10 winners of the Million have been aged 4.

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: Belmont Stakes Runners, Riders, Draw and Latest Odds for 2022 Race

BetOnline Belmont Stakes Betting Offers For Existing Customers

BetOnline existing customers can make use of some cracking betting offers once joined too

Daily 9% and 5% Track Rebates



Internet wagers with BetOnline can also receive up to a 9% daily rebate. Telephone wagers will receive up to a 5% daily rebate. There is no limit to how much a Player may earn as well as no minimum volume of wagers that need to be placed.

BetOnline offers up to a 9% in daily rebates.

The following wager types are NOT eligible for rebates:

All wagers that pay $2.20 or less for $2.00

Tracks in categories D & E

Matchup bets

Fixed odds bets

Propositional bets

Internet wagers will receive a 9% daily rebate on exotic wagers and a 4% rebate for Win, Place Show wagers at category A, B and C racetracks. Telephone wagers will receive a 5% daily rebate on exotics and a 2% rebate for Win Place Show. The only exceptions to this rule are that both online and phone wagers on NYRA tracks will receive a 4% rebate.

$25 RISK-FREE Offer

BetOnline will also give you a free $25 horse racing bet. Make your first wager and if it doesn’t win, they will reimburse you with a free play up to $25.

The $25.00 free play is good on your FIRST bet ever placed in BetOnline’s Racebook.

This promotion is valid on one bet only.

To participate:

a. Place a real-money bet in the Racebook.

b. If your bet wins, congratulations you are already profiting on the horses; however, you are not eligible for reimbursement per this promotion.

c. If your bet loses, you are eligible for reimbursement with up to a $25.00 free play. For reimbursement, send an e-mail to [email protected] with your account number and the ticket number of the single horse bet you want refunded within 24 hours of the completion of the race you bet on. Put “$25 Horse Free Play” in the subject line of the email.

a. Place a real-money bet in the Racebook. b. If your bet wins, congratulations you are already profiting on the horses; however, you are not eligible for reimbursement per this promotion. c. If your bet loses, you are eligible for reimbursement with up to a $25.00 free play. For reimbursement, send an e-mail to [email protected] with your account number and the ticket number of the single horse bet you want refunded within 24 hours of the completion of the race you bet on. Put “$25 Horse Free Play” in the subject line of the email. Once your e-mail has been received, your losing bet will be reimbursed with a Free Play up to $25, within 48 hours.

If your first ever Racebook bet is less than $25 and it loses, you can claim your bet amount. For example, if you bet $15, you will be eligible for a $15 Free Play.

If your first ever Racebook bet exceeds $25 and it loses, you can claim $25. For example, if you bet $50, you will be eligible for a $25 Free Play.

There is a 6x (six time) rollover requirement associated with the free play.

Other Free Bets For Arlington Million