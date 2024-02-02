NFL News and Rumors

BetOnline Currently Offering Best Odds on Length of National Anthem Super Bowl Prop Bet

One of the more popular prop bets in recent times is how long it takes the singer to sing the pre-game national anthem. This year, Reba McEntire is entrusted with the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ as she kicks off proceedings at Super Bowl 58. Currently, this prop bet is not available at sportsbooks like DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, or BetMGM. However, BetOnline have stuck their neck out, and have set the odds on the time it will take McIntyre to perform the anthem before the 2024 Super Bowl. So let’s take a look at the odds on Super Bowl 2024’s national anthem length.

National Anthem Length Odds

Reba McEntire National Anthem Length Odds Sportsbook
Over 86.5 Seconds -160
Under 86.5 Seconds +120

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation. Other specials also available at BetOnline.ag

BetOnline have set the line for Reba McEntire’s performance of the national anthem at 86.5 seconds. The over is now favored with odds of -160, with the underpriced at +120. Simply put, this means a wager of $160 will profit $100 on over 86.5 seconds, and a $100 wager profits $120 if under 86.5 wins.

This line falls way short of times set by sportsbooks in recent years. It is, in fact, the lowest line on record since the national anthem prop bet began. Kelly Clarkson’s line was 94 seconds in Super Bowl 46 and Mickey Guyton’s line was 95.5 seconds a few years ago. Clarkson pushed and Guyton sailed over, meaning backing the under on any line under 100 has been unsuccessful so far.

RELATED: NATIONAL ANTHEM LENGTH HISTORY

National Anthem Prop Bet History

The shortest national anthem performance on record belongs to Neil Diamond at a remarkably quick 62 seconds. However, that was way back in Super Bowl 21. Nobody has managed to go under 86.5 seconds since Aaron Neville in Super Bowl 24.

The longest it’s taken for an anthem singer to complete the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ is 156 seconds. It should come as no surprise that was Alicia Keys, who loves to drag out those notes.

History strongly favors over 86.5 seconds here, even at the current odds. Let’s hope Reba can drag a few of these notes out long enough à la Alicia Keys to make us some money!

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
Arrow to top