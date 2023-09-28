NFL News and Rumors

BetOnline NFL Free Bet: $1000 To Bet On TNF – Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
4 min read
Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love

Grab the BetOnline NFL free bet of $1000 ahead of today’s Thursday Night Football that sees the Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers – which will be the 188th time the sides have met.

BetOnline have a reputation as one of the main go-to NFL sportsbooks – having delivered year-after year by understanding the needs of bettors and bringing an unmatched betting experience to the table for its members.

The NFL ‘week 4’ action gets going today with the Detroit Lions on the road to face the Green Bay Packers for the big Thursday Night Football action and you can tap into the action with BetOnline’s NFL free bet.

So, with this game in mind, let’s look at one of their top promos for the 2023 NFL season, where new users can claim up to a free $1,000 with a simple 100% deposit bonus.

Claim Your $1,000 Free Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: Lions vs. Packers: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets

BetOnline NFL Free Bet: $1000 To Bet On TNF – Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

Your Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 50% Bonus:

  1. Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.
  2. Register your BetOnline account with your details.
  3. Deposit up to $2,000 to claim the 50% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $2,000.
  4. Head into the NFL scene and place your bets on your favorite teams, players, or match outcomes for the 2023 season.
Bet Money Line Play

Detroit Lions

 -125

Green Bay Packers

 +105

Note: odds are subject to change

Why Choose BetOnline To Bet On Detriot Lions @ Green Bay Packers Thursday Night Football?

  • Diverse Bonuses: BetOnline ensures your loyalty is rewarded with a range of bonuses and promotions.
  • Sports Variety: Their platform isn’t just limited to NFL; from cricket to entertainment props, you’re spoiled for choice.
  • Live Betting: Variety of sporting events offered with in-play wagering.
  • Flexible Payment Options: With an array of deposit options, including leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and traditional methods like Visa and Mastercard, transactions are hassle-free.
  • No KYC Checks: Your privacy is paramount. No unnecessary KYC checks mean you’re betting with peace of mind.
  • Bet on Local Teams: Enjoy the privilege of betting on in-state teams, encompassing both pro and college levels.
  • Age-Friendly: While many platforms have a 21+ age criterion, BetOnline welcomes enthusiasts aged 18 and above.
  • Always At Your Service: Their customer service, known for its excellence, ensures that any hitches or queries are addressed promptly.

When you couple BetOnline’s long history, its popular offerings for the 2023 NFL season – plus, its unwavering commitment to user experience, the choice is not hard. Whether you’re a rookie bettor or a seasoned pundit, you should consider BetOnline this NFL season.

Visit BetOnline

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting journalist that likes to use key stats and trends to find winners, plus highlight new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has many top industry contacts, including with some of the leading horse racing yards in the UK with his long association with FromTheStables and TrainersQuotes. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright too, plus was the former editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for the sportsbooks and exchange MatchBook and has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a trend to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a stats-based betting angle.
