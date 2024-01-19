Kick off the NFL Divisional Round with a winning start at BetOnline! Grab the opportunity to boost your betting game with an incredible offer: receive up to $1,000 plus 2 free bets. This exclusive BetOnline promo is designed to enhance your NFL Divisional Round experience, giving you more chances to bet and win big. BetOnline’s bonus is your ticket to excitement and potential big wins during one of football’s most thrilling weekends.

BetOnline is offering a $1,000 bonus and two free bets to kick-off this week’s NFL Divsional Round. The two free bets are worth a total of $75, with a $50 free bet to use with Live Betting and a free $25 player prop wager. Let’s take a look at how to claim this BetOnline promotion.

BetOnline Bonus for 2024 NFL Divisional Round

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline $1,000 Bonus:



Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000. Email [email protected] to request your two free bets. Dive into the BetOnline Sportsbook and place your bets on the NFL playoffs.

BetOnline NFL Divisional Round Odds

With your bonus credited, you are ready to go, let’s take a look at the odds on each of this week’s NFL Divisional Round games:

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens – AFC Divisional Round Odds

📅 Date: 1/20/24

🕔 Time: 4:30pm ET

📺 TV: ESPN

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Houston Texans +360 +9.5 -108 Over 43.5 -110 Baltimore Ravens -450 -9.5 -112 Under 43.5 -110

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers – NFC Divisional Round Odds

📅 Date: 1/20/24

🕔 Time: 8:15pm ET

📺 TV: FOX

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Green Bay Packers +360 +9.5 -110 Over 50.5 -110 San Francisco 49ers -450 -9.5 -110 Under 50.5 -110

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions – NFC Divisional Round Odds

📅 Date: 1/21/24

🕔 Time: 3:00pm ET

📺 TV: NBC

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Tampa Bay Buccaneers +238 +6.5 -110 Over 48.5 -110 Detroit Lions -283 -6.5 -110 Under 48.5 -110

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills – AFC Divisional Round Odds

📅 Date: 1/21/24

🕔 Time: 6:30pm ET

📺 TV: CBS

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Kansas City Chiefs +125 +2.5 -101 Over 45.5 -110 Buffalo Bills -145 -2.5 -119 Under 45.5 -110

