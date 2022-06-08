Betting Guides

BetOnline Racebook Belmont Free Bets | Belmont 2022 Betting Offers

Andy Newton
Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Belmont Stakes Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Claim Offer
$2,500 in Belmont Stakes Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Claim Offer
$500 in Free Belmont Stakes Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer

 

BetOnline have an exclusive offer to The Sports Daily readers. You can claim a 50% welcome bonus up to $1000 with BetOnline by reading on and claiming this offer in which you can place plenty of free bets on the 2022 Belmont Stakes race on Saturday 11th June.

How To Claim The BetOnline Belmont Stakes Betting Offer

To claim this exclusive betting offer from the team at BetOnline, all you have to do is follow these simple steps. Once you do so, you will be rewarded with your welcome bonus of up to $1000.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Sign up by following the steps and create an account
  3. Make a qualifying deposit and bet
  4. Receive your 50% welcome bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $1000)
How to Place a Bet With Your BetOnline Belmont Stakes Free Bets

Once you sign up to BetOnline and claim your Belmont Stakes betting offer, placing a bet on the big race could not be easier. Follow our simple guide below to place your bets.

  • SIGN-UP to BetOnline 
  • Go to the BetOnline ‘RaceBook’ section
  • Click on 2022 Belmont Stakes in the Featured Races section
  • Select your Belmont Stakes Bet and place it

BetOnline has one of the best RaceBooks on the market and they have plenty of choice for bettors for the Belmont Stakes on Saturday 11th June.

You can bet on your horse to win, place or show. A ‘Win’ bet requires the horse to be in first place. A ‘place’ means your selection needs to finish in first or second and a ‘Show’ is for your horse to finish in the first three finishers.

But that’s not all, as BetOnline also have markets such as the Exacta, Trifecta and Superfecta for those who think they know the order of the finishers. BetOnline will also have plenty of specials and other markets available on the day of the race.

BetOnline Belmont Stakes Odds (The Main Runners)

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Mo Donegal To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 2/1 With BetOnline
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet
Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Back We The People To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 3/1 With BetOnline
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet
Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Rich Strike To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 5/1 With BetOnline
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Bet Now
Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Creative Minister To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 6/1
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet
Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Nest To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 8/1 With BetOnline
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet
Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Barber Road To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 10/1 With BetOnline
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet
Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Ethereal Road To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 10/1 With BetOnline
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet
Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Skippylongstockings To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 12/1 With BetOnline
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet
Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Golden Glider To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 20/1 With BetOnline
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet
Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
Back Western River To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 33/1 With BetOnline
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Place Bet

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: Belmont Stakes Runners, Riders, Draw and Latest Odds for 2022 Race

BetOnline Belmont Stakes Betting Offers For Existing Customers

BetOnline Kentucky Derby Betting Offer

BetOnline existing customers can make use of some cracking betting offers once joined too

Daily 9% and 5% Track Rebates

Internet wagers with BetOnline can also receive up to a 9% daily rebate. Telephone wagers will receive up to a 5% daily rebate. There is no limit to how much a Player may earn as well as no minimum volume of wagers that need to be placed.

  • BetOnline offers up to a 9% in daily rebates.
  • The following wager types are NOT eligible for rebates:
  • All wagers that pay $2.20 or less for $2.00
  • Tracks in categories D & E
  • Matchup bets
  • Fixed odds bets
  • Propositional bets
  • Internet wagers will receive a 9% daily rebate on exotic wagers and a 4% rebate for Win, Place Show wagers at category A, B and C racetracks. Telephone wagers will receive a 5% daily rebate on exotics and a 2% rebate for Win Place Show. The only exceptions to this rule are that both online and phone wagers on NYRA tracks will receive a 4% rebate.

$25 RISK-FREE Offer

BetOnline will also give you a free $25 horse racing bet. Make your first wager and if it doesn’t win, they will reimburse you with a free play up to $25.

  • The $25.00 free play is good on your FIRST bet ever placed in BetOnline’s Racebook.
  • This promotion is valid on one bet only.
  • To participate:
    a. Place a real-money bet in the Racebook.
    b. If your bet wins, congratulations you are already profiting on the horses; however, you are not eligible for reimbursement per this promotion.
    c. If your bet loses, you are eligible for reimbursement with up to a $25.00 free play. For reimbursement, send an e-mail to [email protected] with your account number and the ticket number of the single horse bet you want refunded within 24 hours of the completion of the race you bet on. Put “$25 Horse Free Play” in the subject line of the email.
  • Once your e-mail has been received, your losing bet will be reimbursed with a Free Play up to $25, within 48 hours.
  • If your first ever Racebook bet is less than $25 and it loses, you can claim your bet amount. For example, if you bet $15, you will be eligible for a $15 Free Play.
  • If your first ever Racebook bet exceeds $25 and it loses, you can claim $25. For example, if you bet $50, you will be eligible for a $25 Free Play.
  • There is a 6x (six time) rollover requirement associated with the free play.
Topics  
Betting Guides

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

