BetOnline Racebook Belmont Free Bets | Belmont 2022 Betting Offers

BetOnline have an exclusive offer to The Sports Daily readers. You can claim a 50% welcome bonus up to $1000 with BetOnline by reading on and claiming this offer in which you can place plenty of free bets on the 2022 Belmont Stakes race on Saturday 11th June.



How To Claim The BetOnline Belmont Stakes Betting Offer

To claim this exclusive betting offer from the team at BetOnline, all you have to do is follow these simple steps. Once you do so, you will be rewarded with your welcome bonus of up to $1000.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Sign up by following the steps and create an account Make a qualifying deposit and bet Receive your 50% welcome bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $1000)

How to Place a Bet With Your BetOnline Belmont Stakes Free Bets

Once you sign up to BetOnline and claim your Belmont Stakes betting offer, placing a bet on the big race could not be easier. Follow our simple guide below to place your bets.

SIGN-UP to BetOnline

Go to the BetOnline ‘RaceBook’ section

Click on 2022 Belmont Stakes in the Featured Races section

Select your Belmont Stakes Bet and place it

BetOnline has one of the best RaceBooks on the market and they have plenty of choice for bettors for the Belmont Stakes on Saturday 11th June.

You can bet on your horse to win, place or show. A ‘Win’ bet requires the horse to be in first place. A ‘place’ means your selection needs to finish in first or second and a ‘Show’ is for your horse to finish in the first three finishers.

But that’s not all, as BetOnline also have markets such as the Exacta, Trifecta and Superfecta for those who think they know the order of the finishers. BetOnline will also have plenty of specials and other markets available on the day of the race.

BetOnline Belmont Stakes Odds (The Main Runners)

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back Mo Donegal To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 2/1 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Place Bet

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back We The People To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 3/1 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Place Bet

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back Rich Strike To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 5/1 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Bet Now

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back Nest To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 8/1 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Place Bet

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back Barber Road To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 10/1 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Place Bet

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back Ethereal Road To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 10/1 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Place Bet

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back Skippylongstockings To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 12/1 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Place Bet

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back Golden Glider To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 20/1 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Place Bet

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. Back Western River To Win The Belmont Stakes @ 33/1 With BetOnline Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Place Bet

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: Belmont Stakes Runners, Riders, Draw and Latest Odds for 2022 Race

BetOnline Belmont Stakes Betting Offers For Existing Customers

BetOnline existing customers can make use of some cracking betting offers once joined too

Daily 9% and 5% Track Rebates



Internet wagers with BetOnline can also receive up to a 9% daily rebate. Telephone wagers will receive up to a 5% daily rebate. There is no limit to how much a Player may earn as well as no minimum volume of wagers that need to be placed.

BetOnline offers up to a 9% in daily rebates.

The following wager types are NOT eligible for rebates:

All wagers that pay $2.20 or less for $2.00

Tracks in categories D & E

Matchup bets

Fixed odds bets

Propositional bets

Internet wagers will receive a 9% daily rebate on exotic wagers and a 4% rebate for Win, Place Show wagers at category A, B and C racetracks. Telephone wagers will receive a 5% daily rebate on exotics and a 2% rebate for Win Place Show. The only exceptions to this rule are that both online and phone wagers on NYRA tracks will receive a 4% rebate.

$25 RISK-FREE Offer

BetOnline will also give you a free $25 horse racing bet. Make your first wager and if it doesn’t win, they will reimburse you with a free play up to $25.