BetOnline Releases Odds on Tom Brady’s Next Girlfriend – Will Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian or Amber Heard Replace Gisele?

David Evans
Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have not even managed to file for divorce yet. But this hasn’t stopped our friends at BetOnline from offering odds on Brady’s next girlfriend. Will it be Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian or Amber Heard? We take a quick look at the prices and a look at the favorites and best longshots to replace Gisele as Brady’s next girlfriend.

According to sources, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers as their marriage heads off a cliff. Never ones to miss a good betting opportunity, BetOnline are offering odds on who will replace Gisele as Brady’s next girlfriend.

Taylor Swift +1400

BetOnline Releases Odds on Tom Brady's Next Girlfriend - Will Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian or Amber Heard Replace Gisele?

Taylor Swift is the favorite to be Brady’s next girlfriend according to BetOnline. She is known for bagging hot guys. Also, she has apparently written songs about exes including Harry Styles, Zac Efron, Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer. That is quite some list and women everywhere would offer good money for a little bit of Swift’s sauce.

We would to hear the Brady Ballad although we don’t foresee it ever happening.

Adriana Lima +1600

BetOnline Releases Odds on Tom Brady's Next Girlfriend - Will Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian or Amber Heard Replace Gisele?

Adriana Lima is an interesting runner in this market and arguably should have been favorite. We don’t know Brady, but it certainly wouldn’t surprise us to see him trade in one Brazilian supermodel for another. Also, Lima is in the same age range as Brady and of course she is an absolute rocket.

However, she did just give birth to her third child, her first with boyfriend Andre Lemmers. We have never heard of him and we are backing Tom to win an offseason battle for Adriana’s heart.

Kim Kardashian +2500

BetOnline Releases Odds on Tom Brady's Next Girlfriend - Will Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian or Amber Heard Replace Gisele?

Newly single Kim Kardashian is fourth favorite in the market according to BetOnline. Tom Brady does not seem like her type but neither did her last boyfriend Pete Davidson. Additionally, she has said that she would like to date a doctor or a lawyer next, you know, someone on her wavelength.

Why not shoot for the stars, Kim and go for a seven-time Super Bowl champion?

Jennifer Aniston +2500

BetOnline Releases Odds on Tom Brady's Next Girlfriend - Will Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian or Amber Heard Replace Gisele?

At the risk of giving up our ages, we were all big fans of Jennifer Aniston during her ‘Friends’ years… or maybe we just watched it on Netflix or whatever platform it was on just last year. Yes, that’s it. That’s definitely it.

Anyway, Jen has had a tough time dating and never seems to get lucky in that aspect of her life. Why not pair her with the world’s luckiest fella? Maybe it would even it out some. This one is easy to root for but we are not holding our breath.

Amber Heard +10000

BetOnline Releases Odds on Tom Brady's Next Girlfriend - Will Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian or Amber Heard Replace Gisele?

After her less than amicable split with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is back on the prowl. We don’t think Brady has a poop fetish but we can’t be 100% sure. If he has a hammock with hole in it a la John McAfee this 100/1 with BetOnline for Heard to be his next boyfriend could be massive value.

Zach Wilson’s Mom +50000

BetOnline Releases Odds on Tom Brady's Next Girlfriend - Will Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian or Amber Heard Replace Gisele?

Lisa Wilson is New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s mom. Zach was rumored to have slept with one of his mom’s best friends earlier this year. It was then that NFL Twitter became familiar with his smokeshow of a mother. Lisa has over 125,000 Instagram followers where she mainly posts makeup tips.

However, Lisa has been married for 25 years and her religious beliefs may stop her from having any extra marital activity. Not a very lively outsider, but nonetheless a fun addition to the market.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
