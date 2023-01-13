The betting experts at BetOnline have released some key line movements and public betting trends ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Point spreads in Buffalo and Cincinnati have ballooned after injury information was released regarding Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson. On the other hand, the sportsbook’s biggest liability heading into the weekend is the LA Chargers covering the -2.5 point spread on the road in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.

Read on for a full breakdown of the line movements, betting trends, and prop bets for the NFL Wild Card round.

NFL Wild Card Betting Line Movement

Yesterday afternoon, the Dolphins were 9-point underdogs to Buffalo. Moments after it was announced that Tua Tagovailoa would not play, and Skylar Thompson would start, the spread moved to Bills -13.

The Bengals-Ravens game reflects a similar situation. Even though Lamar Jackson hasn’t officially been ruled out, the oddsmakers (and bettors) aren’t expecting him to play.

Cincinnati surfaced as a 5.5-point favorite in that game, but over the course of the last four days the spread has ballooned to -9.

NFL Wild Card Public Betting Trends

BetOnline has revealed the public betting trends ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend, along with its biggest liability in the first round of the playoffs.

Right now, the biggest liability at BetOnline is the Chargers covering the spread.

72.6 percent of the public money has come in on the Chargers -2.5 line and 77.8 percent of the money has come in on the over.

However, that’s not the only game drawing the attention of NFL bettors.

Here are the current betting splits for the NFL Wild Card games:

Seahawks at 49ers (-9.5, 42.5)

61.2% of $ on Niners -9.5

92.6% of $ on Niners ML (-500)

54.5% of $ on OVER

Chargers at Jaguars (+2.5, 47.5)

72.6% of $ on Chargers -2.5

50.0% of $ ML EVEN

77.8% of $ on OVER

Dolphins at Bills (-13, 43.5)

65.4% of $ on Bills -13

93.8% of $ on Bills ML (-750)

66.7% of $ on OVER

Giants at Vikings (-3, 48)

51.1% of $ on Giants +3

62.5% of $ on Giants ML (+140)

59.3% of $ on OVER

Ravens at Bengals (-9, 40.5)

65.3% of $ on Bengals -9

88.9% of $ on Bengals ML (-425)

52.7% of $ on UNDER

Cowboys at Bucs (+2.5, 45.5)

56.0% of $ on Bucs +2.5

61.3% of $ on Bucs ML (+120)

55.8% of $ on UNDER

NFL Wild Card Weekend Prop Bets

BetOnline is one of the best betting sites for NFL props.

The sportsbook offers a wide range of game props, player props, and futures bets, along with exclusive exotic prop bets that can’t be found anywhere else.

Below, you will find some Wild Card-specific prop bets for the weekend’s slate of games.

How many Wild Card teams advance from Wild Card Weekend?

Over/Under 2.5

Will a Wild Card team make the Super Bowl?

Yes +400

No -700

Will a Wild Card team win the Super Bowl?

Yes +600

No -1200

Biggest Winning Margin in any Wild Card Game?

Over/Under 23

Most Points scored by any team Wild Card Weekend?

Over/Under 41.5

Total Points Scored (in all six playoff games combined)

Over/Under 268.5

Will any game go to Overtime Wild Card Weekend?

Yes +200

No -300

Will any team get shut out Wild Card Weekend?

Yes +1200

No -5000

Will any non-QB throw a TD Pass Wild Card Weekend?

Yes +300

No -500

Will any team score a DEF/Special Team TD?

Yes -700

No +400

Will there be a walk-off win Wild Card Weekend?

Yes +140

No -180

Will there be more Close games or blowouts?

Total Games decided by 10+ pts -300

Total Games decided by 3pts or less +200

Wild Card Passing Yards Leader

Joe Burrow +300

Kirk Cousins +450

Tom Brady +500

Josh Allen +600

Justin Herbert +600

Geno Smith +900

Trevor Lawrence +1000

Dak Prescott +1100

Brock Purdy +1200

Daniel Jones +1400

Wild Card Receiving Yards Leader

Justin Jefferson +450

Ja’Marr Chase +650

Stefon Diggs +650

Tyreek Hill +800

Keenan Allen +1000

Mike Evans +1100

CeeDee Lamb +1200

Chris Godwin +1600

DK Metcalf +1600

Christian Kirk +1800

Mark Andrews +1800

Brandon Aiyuk +2000

George Kittle +2000

Tee Higgins +2000

Gabe Davis +2200

Mike Williams +2200

Deebo Samuel +2500

Tyler Lockett +2500

Adam Thielen +3300

Jaylen Waddle +3300

Tyler Boyd +3300

Zay Jones +3300

Darius Slayton +4000

T.J. Hockenson +4000

Wild Card Rushing Yards Leader

Dalvin Cook +500

Saquon Barkley +500

Christian McCaffrey +550

Travis Etienne +650

Kenneth Walker +800

Austin Ekeler +1000

Devin Singletary +1000

J.K. Dobbins +1200

Jeff Wilson Jr. +1200

Joe Mixon +1400

Daniel Jones +1600

Josh Allen +1600

Tony Pollard +1600

Ezekiel Elliott +1800

Leonard Fournette +2200

Highest Scoring Game

Giants vs Vikings +300

Chargers vs Jaguars +375

Cowboys vs Buccaneers +400

Dolphins vs Bills +500

Seahawks vs 49ers +600

Ravens vs Bengals +650

Highest Scoring Team

BUF Bills +400

SF 49ers +500

MIN Vikings +550

CIN Bengals +600

LA Chargers +650

DAL Cowboys +700

TB Buccaneers +1000

JAX Jaguars +1200

NY Giants +1200

BAL Ravens +1400

SEA Seahawks +2500

MIA Dolphins +3300

Lowest Scoring Game

Ravens vs Bengals +220

Dolphins vs Bills +400

Seahawks vs 49ers +400

Cowboys vs Buccaneers +550

Chargers vs Jaguars +600

Giants vs Vikings +1000

Lowest Scoring Team