The betting experts at BetOnline have released some key line movements and public betting trends ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend.
Point spreads in Buffalo and Cincinnati have ballooned after injury information was released regarding Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson. On the other hand, the sportsbook’s biggest liability heading into the weekend is the LA Chargers covering the -2.5 point spread on the road in Jacksonville against the Jaguars.
Read on for a full breakdown of the line movements, betting trends, and prop bets for the NFL Wild Card round.
NFL Wild Card Betting Line Movement
Yesterday afternoon, the Dolphins were 9-point underdogs to Buffalo. Moments after it was announced that Tua Tagovailoa would not play, and Skylar Thompson would start, the spread moved to Bills -13.
The Bengals-Ravens game reflects a similar situation. Even though Lamar Jackson hasn’t officially been ruled out, the oddsmakers (and bettors) aren’t expecting him to play.
Cincinnati surfaced as a 5.5-point favorite in that game, but over the course of the last four days the spread has ballooned to -9.
NFL Wild Card Public Betting Trends
BetOnline has revealed the public betting trends ahead of NFL Wild Card Weekend, along with its biggest liability in the first round of the playoffs.
Right now, the biggest liability at BetOnline is the Chargers covering the spread.
72.6 percent of the public money has come in on the Chargers -2.5 line and 77.8 percent of the money has come in on the over.
However, that’s not the only game drawing the attention of NFL bettors.
Here are the current betting splits for the NFL Wild Card games:
Seahawks at 49ers (-9.5, 42.5)
- 61.2% of $ on Niners -9.5
- 92.6% of $ on Niners ML (-500)
- 54.5% of $ on OVER
Chargers at Jaguars (+2.5, 47.5)
- 72.6% of $ on Chargers -2.5
- 50.0% of $ ML EVEN
- 77.8% of $ on OVER
Dolphins at Bills (-13, 43.5)
- 65.4% of $ on Bills -13
- 93.8% of $ on Bills ML (-750)
- 66.7% of $ on OVER
Giants at Vikings (-3, 48)
- 51.1% of $ on Giants +3
- 62.5% of $ on Giants ML (+140)
- 59.3% of $ on OVER
Ravens at Bengals (-9, 40.5)
- 65.3% of $ on Bengals -9
- 88.9% of $ on Bengals ML (-425)
- 52.7% of $ on UNDER
Cowboys at Bucs (+2.5, 45.5)
- 56.0% of $ on Bucs +2.5
- 61.3% of $ on Bucs ML (+120)
- 55.8% of $ on UNDER
NFL Wild Card Weekend Prop Bets
BetOnline is one of the best betting sites for NFL props.
The sportsbook offers a wide range of game props, player props, and futures bets, along with exclusive exotic prop bets that can’t be found anywhere else.
Below, you will find some Wild Card-specific prop bets for the weekend’s slate of games.
How many Wild Card teams advance from Wild Card Weekend?
- Over/Under 2.5
Will a Wild Card team make the Super Bowl?
- Yes +400
- No -700
Will a Wild Card team win the Super Bowl?
- Yes +600
- No -1200
Biggest Winning Margin in any Wild Card Game?
- Over/Under 23
Most Points scored by any team Wild Card Weekend?
- Over/Under 41.5
Total Points Scored (in all six playoff games combined)
- Over/Under 268.5
Will any game go to Overtime Wild Card Weekend?
- Yes +200
- No -300
Will any team get shut out Wild Card Weekend?
- Yes +1200
- No -5000
Will any non-QB throw a TD Pass Wild Card Weekend?
- Yes +300
- No -500
Will any team score a DEF/Special Team TD?
- Yes -700
- No +400
Will there be a walk-off win Wild Card Weekend?
- Yes +140
- No -180
Will there be more Close games or blowouts?
- Total Games decided by 10+ pts -300
- Total Games decided by 3pts or less +200
Wild Card Passing Yards Leader
- Joe Burrow +300
- Kirk Cousins +450
- Tom Brady +500
- Josh Allen +600
- Justin Herbert +600
- Geno Smith +900
- Trevor Lawrence +1000
- Dak Prescott +1100
- Brock Purdy +1200
- Daniel Jones +1400
Wild Card Receiving Yards Leader
- Justin Jefferson +450
- Ja’Marr Chase +650
- Stefon Diggs +650
- Tyreek Hill +800
- Keenan Allen +1000
- Mike Evans +1100
- CeeDee Lamb +1200
- Chris Godwin +1600
- DK Metcalf +1600
- Christian Kirk +1800
- Mark Andrews +1800
- Brandon Aiyuk +2000
- George Kittle +2000
- Tee Higgins +2000
- Gabe Davis +2200
- Mike Williams +2200
- Deebo Samuel +2500
- Tyler Lockett +2500
- Adam Thielen +3300
- Jaylen Waddle +3300
- Tyler Boyd +3300
- Zay Jones +3300
- Darius Slayton +4000
- T.J. Hockenson +4000
Wild Card Rushing Yards Leader
- Dalvin Cook +500
- Saquon Barkley +500
- Christian McCaffrey +550
- Travis Etienne +650
- Kenneth Walker +800
- Austin Ekeler +1000
- Devin Singletary +1000
- J.K. Dobbins +1200
- Jeff Wilson Jr. +1200
- Joe Mixon +1400
- Daniel Jones +1600
- Josh Allen +1600
- Tony Pollard +1600
- Ezekiel Elliott +1800
- Leonard Fournette +2200
Highest Scoring Game
- Giants vs Vikings +300
- Chargers vs Jaguars +375
- Cowboys vs Buccaneers +400
- Dolphins vs Bills +500
- Seahawks vs 49ers +600
- Ravens vs Bengals +650
Highest Scoring Team
- BUF Bills +400
- SF 49ers +500
- MIN Vikings +550
- CIN Bengals +600
- LA Chargers +650
- DAL Cowboys +700
- TB Buccaneers +1000
- JAX Jaguars +1200
- NY Giants +1200
- BAL Ravens +1400
- SEA Seahawks +2500
- MIA Dolphins +3300
Lowest Scoring Game
- Ravens vs Bengals +220
- Dolphins vs Bills +400
- Seahawks vs 49ers +400
- Cowboys vs Buccaneers +550
- Chargers vs Jaguars +600
- Giants vs Vikings +1000
Lowest Scoring Team
- MIA Dolphins +200
- SEA Seahawks +350
- BAL Ravens +400
- JAX Jaguars +700
- NY Giants +750
- TB Buccaneers +900
- LA Chargers +1100
- DAL Cowboys +1400
- CIN Bengals +1800
- MIN Vikings +1800
- SF 49ers +3300
- BUF Bills +4000