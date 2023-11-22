NFL News and Rumors

Betonline Sportsbook Favors Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers To Win NFL Matchups On Thanksgiving

Jeff Hawkins
Football, in one form or another, has been played on Thanksgiving since 1876. When the NFL opened for business 44 years later, the holiday was targeted to help increase the fledgling league’s appeal.

The strategy worked.

Big time.

Last year, 42.1 million viewers watched the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants matchup, a record for a regular-season game.

The year, with the Detroit Lions commanding the league’s attention, Thursday’s three matchups promise to create additional commercial appeal.

Here’s a look at why Betonline Sportsbook favored the Lions (-8), Cowboys (-12) and the San Francisco 49ers (-7) for Thursday’s Thanksgiving contests.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET

The Lions (8-2), who seek their first North Division title, are ranked second in the NFC and for a change will be must-see TV.

Sans 1939-44, the Lions have played on Thanksgiving each year since 1934. Their first nationally televised Turkey game occurred on 1953 against the Green Bay Packers.

Fast-forward to Thursday and the Lions, who have won three in a row, will look to continue marching toward their first division title since claiming the 1991 Central crown by sweeping the Packers (4-6).

First-year starting quarterback Jordan Love, who threw two interceptions and suffered five sacks during a Week 4 loss to the Lions, sparking a four-game losing streak. Love has started to trend up in November, compiling his first 300-yard passing game against the San Diego Chargers last week.

The Lions have dropped their past six Thanksgiving outings.

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET

Winners of 12 straight at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys (7-3) continue to dominate at their $1.2 billon home, outscoring their opponents 160-50 through four openings this season.

That’s the Cowboys’ largest points difference through four home games since 1973 when the franchise played at Texas Stadium.

Since Dak Prescott was drafted in 2016, the Cowboys’ quarterback has earned 43 wins in his opening 61 home starts.

The Commanders (4-7) opened the season with consecutive wins, but defensive struggles have torpedoed the fast start. The Commanders have yielded at least 29 points in seven games.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET

Pity the Seahawks.

After losing three games to the 49ers last season by a combined score of 89-43, the host Seahawks (6-4) face the resurgent 49ers (7-3), who have won two straight after dropping three in a row.

The Seahawks, who lost QB Geno Smith (triceps) and RB Kenneth Walker (oblique strain) to injury during last Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, could be drawing the 49ers at a bad time. Smith was listed as limited and Walker did not participate in Tuesday’s walk-through.

If the 49ers roll on Thursday, they will assume command of the West Division.

Thursday’s NFL Odds 

Here is a look at the updated NFL odds for Thursday’s games, according to Betonline Sportsbook: 

Teams Favorite, Odds Play
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Lions, -8 BetOnline logo
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Cowboys, -12 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 49ers, -7 BetOnline logo

* Odds as of Wednesday

49ers BetOnline Sportsbook Commanders Cowboys Lions NFL News and Rumors Packers Seattle Seahawks
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
