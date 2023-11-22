Football, in one form or another, has been played on Thanksgiving since 1876. When the NFL opened for business 44 years later, the holiday was targeted to help increase the fledgling league’s appeal.

The strategy worked.

Big time.

Last year, 42.1 million viewers watched the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants matchup, a record for a regular-season game.

The year, with the Detroit Lions commanding the league’s attention, Thursday’s three matchups promise to create additional commercial appeal.

Here’s a look at why Betonline Sportsbook favored the Lions (-8), Cowboys (-12) and the San Francisco 49ers (-7) for Thursday’s Thanksgiving contests.

The latest “Off the Field” presented by @rhoback explores the role Thanksgiving games played in helping the NFL’s rise in popularity. pic.twitter.com/TbXtA4FQHV — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 22, 2023

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET

The Lions (8-2), who seek their first North Division title, are ranked second in the NFC and for a change will be must-see TV.

Sans 1939-44, the Lions have played on Thanksgiving each year since 1934. Their first nationally televised Turkey game occurred on 1953 against the Green Bay Packers.

Fast-forward to Thursday and the Lions, who have won three in a row, will look to continue marching toward their first division title since claiming the 1991 Central crown by sweeping the Packers (4-6).

First-year starting quarterback Jordan Love, who threw two interceptions and suffered five sacks during a Week 4 loss to the Lions, sparking a four-game losing streak. Love has started to trend up in November, compiling his first 300-yard passing game against the San Diego Chargers last week.

The Lions have dropped their past six Thanksgiving outings.

We finally get to see a very good Detroit Lions football team playing on Thanksgiving… pic.twitter.com/kqieRjadt0 — Eric (@eric__jf) November 22, 2023

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET

Winners of 12 straight at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys (7-3) continue to dominate at their $1.2 billon home, outscoring their opponents 160-50 through four openings this season.

That’s the Cowboys’ largest points difference through four home games since 1973 when the franchise played at Texas Stadium.

Since Dak Prescott was drafted in 2016, the Cowboys’ quarterback has earned 43 wins in his opening 61 home starts.

The Commanders (4-7) opened the season with consecutive wins, but defensive struggles have torpedoed the fast start. The Commanders have yielded at least 29 points in seven games.

November 22, 1979 “THE PRO FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP OF TEXAS” In one of NFL history’s most thrilling Thanksgiving games — a tit-for-tat, momentum-swinging, heavyweight bout with five lead changes — the #Houston Oilers down the intrastate rival #Cowboys at Texas Stadium,… pic.twitter.com/D2oGjRrY6S — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) November 22, 2023

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET

Pity the Seahawks.

After losing three games to the 49ers last season by a combined score of 89-43, the host Seahawks (6-4) face the resurgent 49ers (7-3), who have won two straight after dropping three in a row.

The Seahawks, who lost QB Geno Smith (triceps) and RB Kenneth Walker (oblique strain) to injury during last Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, could be drawing the 49ers at a bad time. Smith was listed as limited and Walker did not participate in Tuesday’s walk-through.

If the 49ers roll on Thursday, they will assume command of the West Division.

The NFL announced that during this year’s Thanksgiving games, coin featuring a silhouette of Hall of Famer John Madden will be used during coin tosses. A silhouette of his face will be “Heads” and a six-legged turducken on the reverse side will be “Tails.” pic.twitter.com/qbHIY1g7Zc — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 17, 2023

Thursday’s NFL Odds

Here is a look at the updated NFL odds for Thursday’s games, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

* Odds as of Wednesday