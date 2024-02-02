Hollywood is rolling out another red carpet for the NASCAR Cup Series.
The premier for the Busch Light Clash of the Coliseum, Part III is scheduled for release Sunday, with Martin Truex Jr. returning for another star spin.
Stock car racing’s preseason showcase has evolved into much-watch TV. BetOnline Sportsbook lists Kyle Busch (+900) as the favorite, with William Byron, Kyle Larson and defending race champion Martin Truex Jr. drawing betting action at +950.
Here’s a primer for the short-track exhibition:
The @lacoliseum will look even better once fans are in the stands & cars are on track!#BuschLightClash | @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/2J8drfJ4Pl
— Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (@nascarclash) January 31, 2024
Rounding Out Clash of the Coliseum Format
As a reminder, the Clash of the Coliseum concludes Sunday night with a 150-lap race on the .25-mile asphalt oval in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The teams started arriving Thursday.
To qualify for the main event, Cup drivers will compete in four heat races Saturday night. The top five finishers in each preliminary spin will advance.
Two of the remaining three slots will be determined Sunday during a 75-lap last-chance qualifying run. The final spot is reserved for the pilot who compiled the most points last season, but failed to qualify.
Reigning Cup champ Ryan Blaney is locked into the final.
The @NASCARMex haulers have arrived to the @lacoliseum! pic.twitter.com/uS24VXzZki
— Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (@nascarclash) February 2, 2024
Martin Truex Jr. Looking For Another Strong Start
Truex, who claimed the 2023 Clash of the Coliseum, went on to claim the regular-season points title. His team struggled in the playoffs, but after contemplating retirement, the 2017 Cup champ returns with an eye on another series title.
Martin Truex Jr. is looking forward to defending his Clash victory from 2023 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Why he likes this year’s format a little better: pic.twitter.com/WT1mQxYBMi
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 25, 2024
Clash Contestants Seek Cleaner Ride
Driving on the short Coliseum track, tempers can flare. The 36 Cup drivers entered for this season’s heat races are aware of the unique racing conditions.
Last season, Truex outlasted the field in an event that featured 25 caution flags. Joining Truex on the podium, Austin Dillon bumped his way into a second-place finish and Busch placed third.
Will fans witness a cleaner event this year?
@NASCARONFOX this should be called the Crash at the Coliseum not the Clash pic.twitter.com/QH9Qbbdg7R
— W_Nort (@irish12188) February 6, 2023
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum Odds
Here are updated drivers’ odds for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Clash at the Coliseum, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:
|Drivers
|2024 Clash at the Coliseum Odds
|Play
|Kyle Busch
|+900
|William Byron
|+950
|Kyle Larson
|+950
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+950
|Denny Hamlin
|+1000
|Ryan Blaney
|+1100
|Joey Logano
|+1100
|Christopher Bell
|+1200
|Chase Elliott
|+1400
|Brad Keselowski
|+1600
|Chase Briscoe
|+1800
|Ryan Preece
|+1800
|Tyler Reddick
|+2000
|Chris Buescher
|+2000
|Ross Chastain
|+2200
|Alex Bowman
|+2200
|Josh Berry
|+2200
|Ty Gibbs
|+2500
|Bubba Wallace
|+2500
|Austin Dillon
|+2800
|Erik Jones
|+5000
|Austin Cindric
|+6600
|Daniel Suarez
|+8000
|Noah Gragson
|+8000
|John Hunter Nemechek
|+10000
|Justin Haley
|+10000
|Carson Hocevar
|+10000
|Michael McDowell
|+15000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+20000
|Daniel Hemric
|+20000
|Zane Smith
|+20000
|Harrison Burton
|+20000
|Cory Lajoie
|+25000
|Todd Gilliland
|+25000
|Kaz Grala
|+25000
* Odds current at time of publication