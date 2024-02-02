NASCAR News and Rumors

BetOnline Sportsbook Favors Kyle Busch To Claim NASCAR Cup Series’ Clash at the Coliseum Showcase

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
nascar clash at the coliseum 2024 format (1)

Hollywood is rolling out another red carpet for the NASCAR Cup Series.

The premier for the Busch Light Clash of the Coliseum, Part III is scheduled for release Sunday, with Martin Truex Jr. returning for another star spin.

Stock car racing’s preseason showcase has evolved into much-watch TV. BetOnline Sportsbook lists Kyle Busch (+900) as the favorite, with William Byron, Kyle Larson and defending race champion Martin Truex Jr. drawing betting action at +950.

Here’s a primer for the short-track exhibition:

Rounding Out Clash of the Coliseum Format

As a reminder, the Clash of the Coliseum concludes Sunday night with a 150-lap race on the .25-mile asphalt oval in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The teams started arriving Thursday.

To qualify for the main event, Cup drivers will compete in four heat races Saturday night. The top five finishers in each preliminary spin will advance.

Two of the remaining three slots will be determined Sunday during a 75-lap last-chance qualifying run. The final spot is reserved for the pilot who compiled the most points last season, but failed to qualify.

Reigning Cup champ Ryan Blaney is locked into the final.

Martin Truex Jr. Looking For Another Strong Start

Truex, who claimed the 2023 Clash of the Coliseum, went on to claim the regular-season points title. His team struggled in the playoffs, but after contemplating retirement, the 2017 Cup champ returns with an eye on another series title.

Clash Contestants Seek Cleaner Ride

Driving on the short Coliseum track, tempers can flare. The 36 Cup drivers entered for this season’s heat races are aware of the unique racing conditions.

Last season, Truex outlasted the field in an event that featured 25 caution flags. Joining Truex on the podium, Austin Dillon bumped his way into a second-place finish and Busch placed third.

Will fans witness a cleaner event this year?

NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum Odds  

Here are updated drivers’ odds for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Clash at the Coliseum, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Drivers 2024 Clash at the Coliseum Odds Play
Kyle Busch +900 BetOnline logo
William Byron +950 BetOnline logo
Kyle Larson +950 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +950 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +1000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +1100 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +1100 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell +1200 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1400 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +1600 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +1800 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece  +1800 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +2000 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2000 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +2200 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2200 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +2200 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +2500 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +2500 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +2800 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +5000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +6600 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +8000 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +8000 BetOnline logo
John Hunter Nemechek +10000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +10000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +10000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +15000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +20000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +20000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +20000 BetOnline logo
Cory Lajoie +25000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +25000 BetOnline logo
Kaz Grala +25000 BetOnline logo

* Odds current at time of publication

Topics  
Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR Cup Series Clash At The Coliseum Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  5min
NASCAR News and Rumors
ryan blaney wins cup title (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Lists Defending Titleholder Ryan Blaney As Favorite to Repeat
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 30 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
2023 final four nascar cup (1)
How NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Christopher Bell, William Byron Can Claim Elusive Championship
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 29 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
Syndication: The Tennessean
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500: Early Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Daytona International Speedway 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 23 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
jimmie johnson timeline to hall of fame (1)
NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Fans Retrace 7-Time Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson’s Road to Success
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 19 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
chad knaus and jimmie johnson goes into hall fo fame (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Set To Celebrate Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus, Donnie Allison Hall of Fame Inductions
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 19 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
william byron wins pole for championship race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Championship: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Phoenix Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top