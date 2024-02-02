Hollywood is rolling out another red carpet for the NASCAR Cup Series.

The premier for the Busch Light Clash of the Coliseum, Part III is scheduled for release Sunday, with Martin Truex Jr. returning for another star spin.

Stock car racing’s preseason showcase has evolved into much-watch TV. BetOnline Sportsbook lists Kyle Busch (+900) as the favorite, with William Byron, Kyle Larson and defending race champion Martin Truex Jr. drawing betting action at +950.

Here’s a primer for the short-track exhibition:

The @lacoliseum will look even better once fans are in the stands & cars are on track!#BuschLightClash | @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/2J8drfJ4Pl — Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (@nascarclash) January 31, 2024

Rounding Out Clash of the Coliseum Format

As a reminder, the Clash of the Coliseum concludes Sunday night with a 150-lap race on the .25-mile asphalt oval in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The teams started arriving Thursday.

To qualify for the main event, Cup drivers will compete in four heat races Saturday night. The top five finishers in each preliminary spin will advance.

Two of the remaining three slots will be determined Sunday during a 75-lap last-chance qualifying run. The final spot is reserved for the pilot who compiled the most points last season, but failed to qualify.

Reigning Cup champ Ryan Blaney is locked into the final.

The @NASCARMex haulers have arrived to the @lacoliseum! pic.twitter.com/uS24VXzZki — Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (@nascarclash) February 2, 2024

Martin Truex Jr. Looking For Another Strong Start

Truex, who claimed the 2023 Clash of the Coliseum, went on to claim the regular-season points title. His team struggled in the playoffs, but after contemplating retirement, the 2017 Cup champ returns with an eye on another series title.

Martin Truex Jr. is looking forward to defending his Clash victory from 2023 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Why he likes this year’s format a little better: pic.twitter.com/WT1mQxYBMi — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 25, 2024

Clash Contestants Seek Cleaner Ride

Driving on the short Coliseum track, tempers can flare. The 36 Cup drivers entered for this season’s heat races are aware of the unique racing conditions.

Last season, Truex outlasted the field in an event that featured 25 caution flags. Joining Truex on the podium, Austin Dillon bumped his way into a second-place finish and Busch placed third.

Will fans witness a cleaner event this year?

@NASCARONFOX this should be called the Crash at the Coliseum not the Clash pic.twitter.com/QH9Qbbdg7R — W_Nort (@irish12188) February 6, 2023

NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum Odds

Here are updated drivers’ odds for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Clash at the Coliseum, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Drivers 2024 Clash at the Coliseum Odds Play Kyle Busch +900 William Byron +950 Kyle Larson +950 Martin Truex Jr. +950 Denny Hamlin +1000 Ryan Blaney +1100 Joey Logano +1100 Christopher Bell +1200 Chase Elliott +1400 Brad Keselowski +1600 Chase Briscoe +1800 Ryan Preece +1800 Tyler Reddick +2000 Chris Buescher +2000 Ross Chastain +2200 Alex Bowman +2200 Josh Berry +2200 Ty Gibbs +2500 Bubba Wallace +2500 Austin Dillon +2800 Erik Jones +5000 Austin Cindric +6600 Daniel Suarez +8000 Noah Gragson +8000 John Hunter Nemechek +10000 Justin Haley +10000 Carson Hocevar +10000 Michael McDowell +15000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +20000 Daniel Hemric +20000 Zane Smith +20000 Harrison Burton +20000 Cory Lajoie +25000 Todd Gilliland +25000 Kaz Grala +25000

* Odds current at time of publication