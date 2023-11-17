Eight days before “The Game” and about 24 hours before Michigan’s football team was scheduled to face the bowl-eligible Maryland Terrapins, the No. 3 Wolverines faced a widening scandal.

Connected with the sign-stealing scheme that led to the suspension of coach Jim Harbaugh for the final three regular-season games, linebackers coach Chris Partridge was fired Friday. The move caused another sudden change the Wolverines needed to endure during their unbeaten campaign. The team’s mantra has become Michigan Vs. Everybody.

With one more win, the Wolverines will become the first college football program to record 1,000 wins.

But that historic game note has become a national news footnote.

Could Saturday be a “trap game?”

Still the winningest team in college football history 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/m1D7SuGyTs — Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) November 11, 2023

Michigan LB Coach Chris Partridge Loses Job

Partridge became the second Michigan staffer to lose his position over the past few weeks over the program’s sign-stealing scheme. Ex-recruiting analyst Connor Stalions resigned Nov. 3 after evidence showed he orchestrated a sign-stealing scheme.

The statement from Michigan’s athletic department was short and concise: “Effective today, Chris Partridge has been relieved of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football staff. Rick Minter will serve as the team’s linebackers coach.”

Rick Minter, who will take over the position group on the fly, is the father of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Betonline Sportsbook remains confident the Wolverines will overcome the staff shakeup and remain focused on the Big Ten road game at SECU Stadium and not look ahead to the Nov. 25 clash with No. 2 Ohio State. The Wolverines on Friday were favored by 19 points.

Yahoo Sports on Friday reported Partridge, who was scheduled to make $500,000 this season, “allegedly participated in the destruction of evidence on a computer after the scandal broke.” As of Friday, Partridge was not alleged to have knowledge of Stalions’ advanced scouting practices.

At 10-0, Michigan has mauled its opponents this season, scoring at least 30 points in nine outings. The Wolverines’ defense is ranked No. 1 in points allowed per game (7.5). They are coming off an emotional 24-15 win over then-No. 10 Penn State. Maryland (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) started hot, winning their first five games this season, but dropped four consecutive conference contests before edging Nebraska, 13-10, last Saturday.

Last year Maryland hung around ‘til Blake Corum delivered the knockout punch 〽️ #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gvdT8aSoBT — Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) November 16, 2023

Maryland’s Offense Could Struggle Vs. Michigan’s Defense

Michigan struggled against Maryland last season. In the conference opener for both clubs, running back Blake Corum rushed for 243 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Wolverines survived 34-27 at Michigan Stadium. Corum’s 47-yard scoring run with 3:31 remaining in the fourth quarter clinched the victory.

Betonline’s game odds suggest the Wolverines will take care of business Saturday.

The Terrapins offense, which is led by mobile quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, will be challenged by the Wolverines’ defense, which is led by a deep defensive front. Generating 26 sacks and 174 pressures, the Wolverines’ pass rush generally sets the unit’s tone. Benefitting from a strong push up front, the secondary has yielded just five TD passes this season.

Offensively, Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy will seek to take advantage of the Terrapins’ defense, which allowed 148 points during their recent four-game losing streak.

Will Corum take over again?

Michigan At Maryland Odds

Here is a look at the odds for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup between Michigan and host Maryland, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Favorite Michigan at Maryland Play Michigan -19

*-Odds released Friday

In 1985 Maryland would go on to win the ACC, but in their first ever matchup with Michigan earlier that season they were shutout 〽️ #GoBlue #MichiganMemoryVault pic.twitter.com/14nQabuXJh — Michigan Football on UMGoBlue (@UMGoBlog) November 15, 2023