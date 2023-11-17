College Football News and Rumors

Betonline Sportsbook Favors Michigan, Despite Staff Shakeup, To Avoid ‘Trap Game,’ Claim Program’s 1,000th Win Against Big Ten-Foe Maryland At SECU Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
4 min read
jj mcarthy exits win versus penn state (1)

Eight days before “The Game” and about 24 hours before Michigan’s football team was scheduled to face the bowl-eligible Maryland Terrapins, the No. 3 Wolverines faced a widening scandal.

Connected with the sign-stealing scheme that led to the suspension of coach Jim Harbaugh for the final three regular-season games, linebackers coach Chris Partridge was fired Friday. The move caused another sudden change the Wolverines needed to endure during their unbeaten campaign. The team’s mantra has become Michigan Vs. Everybody.

With one more win, the Wolverines will become the first college football program to record 1,000 wins.

But that historic game note has become a national news footnote.

Could Saturday be a “trap game?”

Michigan LB Coach Chris Partridge Loses Job

Partridge became the second Michigan staffer to lose his position over the past few weeks over the program’s sign-stealing scheme. Ex-recruiting analyst Connor Stalions resigned Nov. 3 after evidence showed he orchestrated a sign-stealing scheme.

The statement from Michigan’s athletic department was short and concise: “Effective today, Chris Partridge has been relieved of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football staff. Rick Minter will serve as the team’s linebackers coach.”

Rick Minter, who will take over the position group on the fly, is the father of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Betonline Sportsbook remains confident the Wolverines will overcome the staff shakeup and remain focused on the Big Ten road game at SECU Stadium and not look ahead to the Nov. 25 clash with No. 2 Ohio State. The Wolverines on Friday were favored by 19 points.

Yahoo Sports on Friday reported Partridge, who was scheduled to make $500,000 this season, “allegedly participated in the destruction of evidence on a computer after the scandal broke.” As of Friday, Partridge was not alleged to have knowledge of Stalions’ advanced scouting practices.

At 10-0, Michigan has mauled its opponents this season, scoring at least 30 points in nine outings. The Wolverines’ defense is ranked No. 1 in points allowed per game (7.5). They are coming off an emotional 24-15 win over then-No. 10 Penn State. Maryland (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) started hot, winning their first five games this season, but dropped four consecutive conference contests before edging Nebraska, 13-10, last Saturday.

Maryland’s Offense Could Struggle Vs. Michigan’s Defense

Michigan struggled against Maryland last season. In the conference opener for both clubs, running back Blake Corum rushed for 243 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Wolverines survived 34-27 at Michigan Stadium. Corum’s 47-yard scoring run with 3:31 remaining in the fourth quarter clinched the victory. 

Betonline’s game odds suggest the Wolverines will take care of business Saturday. 

The Terrapins offense, which is led by mobile quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, will be challenged by the Wolverines’ defense, which is led by a deep defensive front. Generating 26 sacks and 174 pressures, the Wolverines’ pass rush generally sets the unit’s tone. Benefitting from a strong push up front, the secondary has yielded just five TD passes this season. 

Offensively, Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy will seek to take advantage of the Terrapins’ defense, which allowed 148 points during their recent four-game losing streak.  

Will Corum take over again? 

Michigan At Maryland Odds 

Here is a look at the odds for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup between Michigan and host Maryland, according to Betonline Sportsbook: 

Favorite Michigan at Maryland Play
Michigan -19 BetOnline logo

*-Odds released Friday

Topics  
BetOnline Sportsbook College Football News and Rumors Maryland Terrapins Michigan Wolverines
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

