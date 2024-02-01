Super Bowl LVIII is fast approaching and NFL bettors are shopping around for the best value on their Super Bowl 58 props. Despite there being numerous exotic props in the Super Bowl, one of the favorite prop bets for bettors is the big game’s MVP. And if it’s Brock Purdy that you fancy to take home that coveted award, look no further than BetOnline, who have the best odds in the industry on the San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Brock Purdy has been a revelation since he was drafted by the 49ers in the seventh round with the last pick of the NFL Draft in 2022. Just a mere two seasons later and he’s one of the favorites to take home the MVP award in the Super Bowl.

There are several analysts and pundits who believe that should the Niners win the Super Bowl, it will be behind a big performance from Purdy. If you agree with them, we have saved you a bunch of time shopping around sportsbooks for the best odds on this prop bet.

Which Sportsbook Has the Best Odds on Brock Purdy Winning the Super Bowl MVP?

The best odds available on Brock Purdy winning the Super Bowl MVP are with BetOnline. Let’s take a closer look at the odds available with other sportsbooks and see how much extra placing this bet with BetOnline could net you should it win.

BetOnline BetMGM FanDuel Caesars Bet365 Brock Purdy Super Bowl MVP Odds +225 +220 +200 +200 +200

From the table above, we can see that BetOnline’s odds of +225 are significantly better than other popular sportsbooks. A $1,000 wager that wins at +225 profits $2,250, while a $1,000 wager at +200 profits just $2,000. Betting Brock Purdy to be Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline means you could be profiting an extra $250 just for placing the wager there. That’s a lot of celebratory beers!