NFL News and Rumors

BetOnline Sportsbook Has Best Available Odds on Brock Purdy Being Super Bowl MVP

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy

Super Bowl LVIII is fast approaching and NFL bettors are shopping around for the best value on their Super Bowl 58 props. Despite there being numerous exotic props in the Super Bowl, one of the favorite prop bets for bettors is the big game’s MVP. And if it’s Brock Purdy that you fancy to take home that coveted award, look no further than BetOnline, who have the best odds in the industry on the San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Join BetOnline Now

Brock Purdy has been a revelation since he was drafted by the 49ers in the seventh round with the last pick of the NFL Draft in 2022. Just a mere two seasons later and he’s one of the favorites to take home the MVP award in the Super Bowl.

There are several analysts and pundits who believe that should the Niners win the Super Bowl, it will be behind a big performance from Purdy. If you agree with them, we have saved you a bunch of time shopping around sportsbooks for the best odds on this prop bet.

Which Sportsbook Has the Best Odds on Brock Purdy Winning the Super Bowl MVP?

The best odds available on Brock Purdy winning the Super Bowl MVP are with BetOnline. Let’s take a closer look at the odds available with other sportsbooks and see how much extra placing this bet with BetOnline could net you should it win.

BetOnline BetMGM FanDuel Caesars Bet365
Brock Purdy Super Bowl MVP Odds +225 +220 +200 +200 +200

 

From the table above, we can see that BetOnline’s odds of +225 are significantly better than other popular sportsbooks. A $1,000 wager that wins at +225 profits $2,250, while a $1,000 wager at +200 profits just $2,000. Betting Brock Purdy to be Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline means you could be profiting an extra $250 just for placing the wager there. That’s a lot of celebratory beers!

Back Brock Purdy for Super Bowl MVP @ +225 at BetOnline Now
Topics  
BetOnline Sportsbook NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Reba McEntire performs during CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium

Super Bowl LVIII Props: National Anthem Odds And Betting Guide

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
addison rae nerds
Top 5 Super Bowl Commercials We Can’t Wait To See During 49ers vs Chiefs
Author image David Evans  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald
Who is Mike Macdonald? Meet The Seahawks New Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Caesars sportsbooks takes big bets on 49ers & Super Bowl coin toss
Caesars Sportsbook Takes Big Bets On 49ers & Super Bowl Coin Toss
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl Betting Trends, Systems, & ATS History
Author image David Evans  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to reporters
Bill Belichick TV Network Job Odds: Amazon, NFL Network Top List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik
Will Texans OC Bobby Slowik Remain In Houston?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 30 2024
More News
Arrow to top