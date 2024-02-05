Get ready for the ultimate betting experience with BetOnline’s Super Bowl 2024 betting offers. Dive into a world of exciting contests and grab your chance to win big with free bets. BetOnline is bring you the best Super Bowl betting opportunities. Let’s take a look at BetOnline’s best promos, free bets and offers for Super Bowl 58.

BetOnline Super Bowl 2024 Offer: $1,000 Bonus + 2 Free Bets

BetOnline is offering a $1,000 bonus and two free bets to customers just in time for the 2024 Super Bowl. The two free bets are worth a total of $75, with a $50 free bet to use with Live Betting and a free $25 player prop wager. Let’s take a look at how to claim this BetOnline promotion.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl 2024 Betting Offer

Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000. Use promo code CRYPTO100 on first deposit. Email [email protected] to request your two free bets. Dive into the BetOnline Sportsbook and place your bets on the 2024 Super Bowl.

Terms & Conditions

Offer is available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $100 required to claim the 100% bonus offer.

required to claim the 100% bonus offer. Free plays expire in 30 days.

How To Start An Online Sports Betting Account At BetOnline

Starting your online sports betting account at BetOnline could not be simpler. Let’s go through a step-by-step guide on creating and funding your new BetOnline account in time for the Super Bowl.

Step 1: Click Below to Register Your BetOnline Account With Your Details

CLICK HERE to begin the registration process for your new BetOnline account.

Once you see the below page, input your personal details in order to create your BetOnline account.

Step 2: Make a Qualifying Deposit

With your account established, it is now time to fund the account. In order to claim the 100% deposit bonus, you should make your deposit in a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

Ensure you deposit a minimum of $100 to claim your 100% bonus of $100. The maximum bonus is $1,000, and to claim this you should deposit $1,000.

Enter code CRYPTO100 in order to access your bonus.

Step 3: Email BetOnline to Claim Your Free Bets

Your two free bets are not automatically credited to your account. In order to claim your two free bets, a $50 free bet to use with Live Betting and a free $25 player prop wager, you should email [email protected] with your account details and your request.

Once approved, these free bets will be applied to your account.

Step 4: Head to the Sportsbook and Place Your Bets on the 2024 Super Bowl

With your account funded, bonuses and free bets in place, you are now ready to to head the sportsbook and place your wagers.

Super Bowl 2024 Odds

Super Bowl 2024 Same-Game Parlays

Whether you like the Chiefs or 49ers to win the Super Bowl, there are plenty of Same-Game Parlays (SGPs) available at BetOnline that allow you to win big on the big game.

In an SGP, you pick multiple events that you think will happen during a game. This allows for increased odds and bigger wins. All of the events you select must happen for your bet to be successful.

Let’s take a look at a few examples, but remember you can also create your own versions at BetOnline.

SF 49ers SGP (Odds: +3700) Deebo Samuel to score first TD Brock Purdy over 1.5 passing TDs Brock Purdy over 247.5 passing yards 49ers to score over 23.5 points



KC Chiefs SGP (Odds: +3001) Travis Kelce to score first TD Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing TDs Isiah Pacheco over 69.5 rushing yards Patrick Mahomes over 262.5 passing yards



Super Bowl Shootout SGP (+8300) Brock Purdy to throw 3+ passing TDs Patrick Mahomes to throw 3+ passing TDs Christian McCaffrey to score 2+ TDs Travis Kelce to score 2+ TDs Deebo Samuel to score a TD



BetOnline $50,000 Props Pool Betting Contest

Contest Rules

Log in and Register : Sign into your account and enter the $50,000 Super Bowl Props Pool by making predictions for the 20 listed questions .

: Sign into your account and enter the $50,000 Super Bowl Props Pool by . Entry Deadline : You can register for the contest anytime before 6:10 pm ET on Sunday, February 11th, 2024 .

: You can register for the contest anytime before . Modify Your Picks : Feel free to change your answers anytime before the deadline of 6:10 pm ET on February 11th, 2024. After this, your selections are final.

: Feel free to change your answers anytime before the deadline of 6:10 pm ET on February 11th, 2024. After this, your selections are final. Minimum Betting Requirement : T o be eligible for a prize, place a minimum of $25 in real-money bets on Super Bowl LVIII Props and/or Player Props from January 29th to February 11th, 2024.

: T Props and/or Player Props from January 29th to February 11th, 2024. Earn Points and Win: Earn one point for each correct prediction. The top scorers will win up to $2,500 in sportsbook Free Play prizes based on their total points.