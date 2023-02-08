BetOnline Super Bowl Betting Offers & Free Bet Bonuses

NFL News and Rumors

Arizona plays host to this year’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, and BetOnline are on hand to offer up to $1000 worth of free bets ahead of Sunday’s game.

BetOnline Super Bowl Betting Offer – 50% Deposit Bonus

BetOnline are offering new customers and fans of the NFL the opportunity to claim a 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl.

Here is how you can claim yours:

  1. Click to register with BetOnline
  2. Deposit a maximum of $2000
  3. Receive $1000 worth of Super Bowl free bets

How to Bet With BetOnline’s Super Bowl Betting Offer

Once logged on to the BetOnline homepage, you can begin inputting your details to open an account and begin betting.

  • Find the ‘football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets
  • Begin betting

 BetOnline Super Bowl Offer – T’s & C’s

  • Minimum $55 deposit required
  • 50% bonus applies to first deposit only
  • Maximum bonus is $1000

Why You Should Join BetOnline For The Super Bowl

BetOnline offers Super Bowl bettors the chance to wager on everything from traditional markets such as spreads and moneylines, all the way down to coin tosses and MVP winners.

Not only this, but the site comes equipped with a host of unique benefits that may be preferable this weekend:

  • Anyone 18 and over in ANY STATE can use BetOnline
  • Wide range of payment methods including crypto
  • Minimal ‘Know Your Customer’ checks
  • Operational for 20 years
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in soccer, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry.
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in soccer, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
