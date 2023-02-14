News

Derek Carr Next Team Odds: Bucs Favored To Sign Free Agent QB

Author image
Anthony Cardenas
Twitter
3 min read
Derek Carr of The Raiders plays against the Rams.

The Las Vegas Raiders made it official this afternoon as they released quarterback Derek Carr. The writing had been on the wall since roughly mid-season, when the team and their signal caller of the last 9 years became at odds, and Carr was benched for the final two games of the season.

The 31-year-old still figures to have plenty left in the tank. He is a year removed from throwing 4,800 yards and leading the Raiders to a 10-7 record, and threw 24 touchdowns in 15 games in 2022. All eyes will be on Las Vegas as they attempt to lure Aaron Rodgers in from the Packers, but where Carr ends up will be interesting as well. Who has the best NFL odds to land him?

Buccaneers Are Favorites For Derek Carr, Panthers Close Behind

Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Oddsmakers have him filling Tom Brady’s shoes as the most likely outcome. The Buccaneers are +250 to land Carr, and they could actually be the best situation for him. There are already plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the ball, and a pairing with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin could be difficult to pass up.

The team with the second-shortest odds may come as a surprise. The Carolina Panthers are under new tutelage with their new head coach Frank Reich, and have a glaring need at quarterback. Carolina is +300 to land Carr, an interesting development given that the Saints (+400) have reportedly met with Carr and attempted to trade for him.

NFL Team Odds Play
Buccaneers +250 BetOnline logo
Panthers +300 BetOnline logo
Saints +400 BetOnline logo
Jets +625 BetOnline logo
Colts +1000 BetOnline logo
Texans +1400 BetOnline logo
Field +500 BetOnline logo

The New York Jets are the only other team with shorter than +1000 odds to land the former Raiders signal caller. They sit at +625, and will have one of the most interesting quarterback searches this off-season. They may actually have a bit of an upper hand with Carr, as New York hired former Las Vegas offensive coordinator Todd Downing to be their passing game coordinator. Downing has a long and successful history with the free agent quarterback, and he could help in recruiting Carr to play for the Jets.

The Indianapolis Colts (+1000) and Houston Texans (+1400) are the other teams listed as possible destinations, with the field getting +500 consideration. The Colts will have a new head coach this season though he doesn’t have any connection to Carr, and it is unlikely that he winds up with the franchise that his brother took the first snaps for.

Carr will be free to sign with any team as soon as possible.

