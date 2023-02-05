Betting Odds: When Will LeBron James Break The Record? And How?

LeBron James is on the cusp of breaking one of the most storied records in all of sports. It has taken 20 long seasons, but this coming week, he will very likely break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most points in an NBA career.

Abdul-Jabbar finished his own 20-year career with 38,387 points, a number that was never truly threatened, though some came within shouting distance. Karl Malone finished about 1,400 points shy, with Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan rounding out the top-5 with 32,000+ each. But James is the first to truly come close, and barring some kind of freak injury, it is going to happen very soon.

But when exactly? And how? You can bet on it!

When Will LeBron James Break The Scoring Record?

LeBron and the Lakers are scheduled to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder this coming Tuesday, and James is 35 points behind the idol spot. He needs 36, a number that he has eclipsed nine times in a single game already this season. And yet, it is Los Angeles’ next game against the Bucks that is heavily favored for when the accomplishment will take place.

Under the heading of “When will LeBron James break the scoring record”, Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks sits at -295 odds, easily the favorite. The previous contest, against the Thunder, comes in at +250. Oklahoma City and Los Angeles are neighbors near the bottom of the standings in the Western Conference, and it could be a hotly contested game. Should James enter the 4th quarter with 24 points under his belt and the Lakers down by 5, look for his attempts to skyrocket and the record to be his on Tuesday.

How Will The Basket Happen?

You can also place a wager on how the record-breaking basket happens. A two-point field goal sits at -150, a three-pointer at +260, and a free throw is +350. And who will make the assist if there is one? Russell Westbrook would be the favorite at +300, with Patrick Beverley, Anthony Davis, and Dennis Schröder tied for second at +450.

While it is unlikely to happen, what if LeBron takes a game off this week? One can’t help but notice Saturday’s game looming on the schedule, a matchup with the James’ long-time rival Golden State Warriors, a game that will be broadcast on ABC. That game is +850. The league was likely salivating at the thought of that being the game when LeBron surpasses Abdul-Jabbar, but James and the Lakers will be broadcast on national television in each game they play this week.