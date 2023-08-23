Recent developments have stirred the collegiate sports world as former USC football sensation Reggie Bush takes on the NCAA. After a decade-long scandal surrounding alleged “pay-for-play” arrangements that led to the removal of his prized Heisman Trophy, the tides are turning. The major question now: What are the odds that Reggie Bush will emerge victorious in his defamation lawsuit and regain his Heisman trophy?

In the wake of this riveting development, The Sports Daily’s team of in-house oddsmakers delved deep. They spent hours sifting through a plethora of information, or just put their finger in the air and offered their best guess.

Regardless, their mission was clear. They aimed to provide the most accurate odds on the Reggie Bush saga. College football fans have two pressing questions. Will Reggie Bush win his defamation lawsuit? Will Bush reclaim the Heisman trophy that was once stripped from him? Here, we take a look at what the oddsmakers think and have a closer look at the lawsuit.

Key Points

Reggie Bush has a 60% probability of winning the defamation suit against the NCAA .

. Reggie Bush has odds of +200 to have his Heisman Trophy win restored .

. New NIL rules and the NCAA’s controversial statement have amplified discourse surrounding Bush’s college football career.

Odds on Reggie Bush’s Heisman Trophy Win Being Reinstated and Defamation Trial

Will Reggie Bush Win His Defamation Lawsuit?

Yes: -150

-150 No: +120

Will Reggie Bush Be Reinstated as a Heisman Trophy Winner?

Yes: +200

+200 No: -250

Odds of -150 for a Reggie Bush Lawsuit Victory

Given that Bush’s primary contention is the NCAA’s “completely false and highly offensive” statement regarding his alleged “pay-for-play arrangement,” it seems that many experts believe the NCAA might have overstepped its boundaries.

Bush’s legal team recently issued a powerful statement, emphasizing the irreparable damage to his reputation, which may be a driving force behind the oddsmakers making a Bush victory odds on at -150. This translates to a 60% chance of probability of Bush win in the defamation lawsuit.

A 33% Shot at Redemption and Bush’s Name Back on the Heisman Trophy



For Reggie Bush, the Heisman Trophy isn’t just a piece of hardware; it’s a symbol of his college football glory and achievements on the field. The betting odds of +200 on Bush regaining this accolade mirrors the complexities of not just reinstating a title, but addressing a decade-long narrative of alleged violations.

The Heisman Trust’s steadfast stance, coupled with the NCAA’s previous rulings, presents a formidable challenge. However, the ever-evolving landscape of college sports, especially with the advent of NIL rights, offers a glimmer of hope. A successful defamation lawsuit might tilt the scales in favor of a Heisman return, but it’s undeniably an uphill battle.

NIL Rules and The NCAA’s Controversy

With the acceptance of NIL rights for collegiate athletes, the lines that once defined amateurism are continuously being redrawn. This has brought a renewed focus to Bush’s past allegations and the NCAA’s subsequent actions.

The NCAA’s 2021 statement, which became the crux of Bush’s defamation claims, might be viewed under a different lens in today’s sports world. Assertions of “pay-for-play” arrangements in a pre-NIL era might not carry the same weight now, and this paradigm shift could play a pivotal role in the final verdicts of both the lawsuit and the Heisman reinstatement.

What the Lawsuit Involves

NCAA’s Statement

The NCAA had issued a statement in 2021. This was in response to inquiries about the potential reinstatement of Reggie Bush’s records. Mainly, this was in the context of recent changes to name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules. In their statement, the NCAA highlighted:

“Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images, and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements.”

They emphasized that the “NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports” and that the rules “are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools.”

This statement, especially the allusion to “pay-for-play” arrangements, is critical because it implies that Reggie Bush was involved in such arrangements. This was a significant factor leading to his Heisman Trophy’s forfeiture.

Bush’s Legal Team’s Response

Bush’s legal team has countered this statement, deeming it as both “completely false and highly offensive.” They particularly focused on the following points:

The lawsuit asserts that the NCAA maligned Bush’s character by issuing a statement that was inaccurate and caused significant damage to his reputation.

They vehemently denied any “pay-for-play arrangement,” emphasizing that Bush was never accused of, involved in, or sanctioned for any such arrangement.

The statement by Bush’s legal representatives clearly states that the NCAA’s claims substantially and irreparably tarnished Bush’s public image.

In essence, while the NCAA’s statement alludes to improper benefits in the context of Reggie Bush, his legal team has countered, saying that such a statement was false, maligning, and damaging to Bush’s character and reputation.

TSD Commentary



“As the Reggie Bush saga unfolds, it is clear that the implications of this case extend beyond one athlete’s quest for justice,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at The Sports Daily. “It encapsulates the broader dynamics of college sports, the ever-evolving regulations, and the enduring power of legacy.

“While the odds provide insight into the probabilities, the real outcome remains uncertain. We eagerly await the judgment of the courts and the response of institutions like the NCAA and the Heisman Trust. Whatever the result, it’s evident that this case will be a touchstone for discussions on athlete rights, collegiate regulations, and the transformative power of sports.”

