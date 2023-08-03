As the new NFL season fast approaches, fans and fantasy football enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating who the top wide receivers will be. Our in-house oddsmaker at The Sports Daily and BetOnline have joined forces to give an in-depth look at the most promising candidates. Let’s dive into the figures and take a closer look at some of the players who could be the highest-scoring fantasy wide receiver in 2023 including Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.



Here, at The Sports Daily, our in-house oddsmaker has the latest betting market for the top-scoring fantasy wide receiver in the 2023 NFL season. Our oddsmaker tells me these are based on a PPR league, where a reception also means a point.

Meanwhile, BetOnline has set the betting lines for various categories including Most Receiving TDs and Most Receiving Yards for the season. Let’s take a look at the odds, team dynamics, individual growth, and other relevant factors for each wide receiver in the race.

With the NFL landscape changing and the dynamics of each team’s offense evolving, predicting the top fantasy wide receiver can be a tricky feat. Yet, based on the previous performances, and considering factors such as player health and team adjustments, TSD’s oddsmakers narrowed down the field to these promising talents.

Complete List of Top Fantasy WR Odds for 2023

*Table best viewed in landscape mode on mobile devices

** Scroll to see more

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Top Fantasy Wide Receiver Odds: +250

+250 Most Receiving Touchdowns Odds: +1300

+1300 Most Receiving Yards Odds: +650

Led the league in targets, receptions, and yards in 2022

Youngest player ever to achieve the above

Vikings drafted Jordan Addison in Round 1, possibly helping Jefferson

+600 for most receiving yards again could be excellent value bet

Roughly 28.6% chance of being top NFL fantasy wide receiver according to TSD odds

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Top Fantasy Wide Receiver Odds: +350

+350 Most Receiving Touchdowns Odds: +550

+550 Most Receiving Yards Odds: +900

Missed a few games in 2022 but was top-5 wide receiver in fantasy points per game

Big plays with Joe Burrow give him a chance to be best fantasy WR in 2023

Managed a season worth of yards (1,104) and TDs (9) in just 13 games

If healthy, should have an opportunity to be WR1

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Top Fantasy Wide Receiver Odds: +600

+600 Most Receiving Touchdowns Odds: +850

+850 Most Receiving Yards Odds: +1200

Pulled a hamstring in preseason but likely fine for regular season

Was second in yards and receptions, third in TDs before premature season end in 2022

Staying healthy is a concern but will link up often with Matthew Stafford in 2023

No real depth chart issues, will be clear favorite for Stafford

+600 for Kupp to be top fantasy WR could be appealing if he plays a full season

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Top Fantasy Wide Receiver Odds: +800

+800 Most Receiving Touchdowns Odds: +1800

+1800 Most Receiving Yards Odds: +1000

One of the most explosive athletes in the league, in his eighth season at 29

Found something with Tua Tagovailoa last year, hopes to continue in 2023

2nd ranked fantasy WR in 2022

Same set of coaches and no real receiving acquisitions offer big upside

11% chance of finishing as the top-ranked fantasy wide receiver according to TSD odds

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Top Fantasy Wide Receiver Odds: +1100

+1100 Most Receiving Touchdowns Odds: +1200

+1200 Most Receiving Yards Odds: +2500

Tied second in receiving TDs for WRs with 11

Top 5 in receiving yards and fantasy points per game

Connection with QB Josh Allen especially in the red zone (30% targeting)

+1200 for most receiving touchdowns could be worth chancing

OC Ken Dorsey loves to throw the ball; +1100 to be fantasy’s no.1 WR is intriguing

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Top Fantasy Wide Receiver Odds: +1400

+1400 Most Receiving Touchdowns Odds: +1200

+1200 Most Receiving Yards Odds: +1800

Led WRs in touchdowns in 2022 with 14 in the first season with Raiders

Top fantasy wide receiver in the NFL in 2018 and 2020

Been in the top 10 since 2017

Jimmy G in at QB to replace Derek Carr, interesting to see how it plays out

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Top Fantasy Wide Receiver Odds: +1800

+1800 Most Receiving Touchdowns Odds: +2200

+2200 Most Receiving Yards Odds: +2500

Top 5 fantasy WR in 2022

Top 5 in targets

Cowboys could start playing faster with Brian Schottenheimer at OC

Dak Prescott back at QB after injury bodes well

Amon’Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Top Fantasy Wide Receiver Odds: +2000

+2000 Most Receiving Touchdowns Odds: +2500

+2500 Most Receiving Yards Odds: +2500

No.1 option at the Lions

Lions did draft TE Sam LaPorta and RB Jahmyr Gibbs, a good receiver

Could get off to strong start as Jameson Williams is suspended for six games

Solid option but might have work to do to become top fantasy wide receiver; odds of +2000 reflect that

TSD Commentary

According to Nick Raffoul, lead editor at The Sports Daily, “These odds provide a fascinating insight into what might unfold in the coming season. It’s a mix of proven talents and emerging stars, and how they fare will be one of the many intriguing subplots of the NFL season.”

Whether you’re a seasoned fantasy football player or simply a fan watching from the sidelines, these odds present a thrilling prospect of what to expect from the top wide receivers in 2023. It’s going to be a season full of surprises and electric performances.

