As the new NFL season fast approaches, fans and fantasy football enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating who the top wide receivers will be. Our in-house oddsmaker at The Sports Daily and BetOnline have joined forces to give an in-depth look at the most promising candidates. Let’s dive into the figures and take a closer look at some of the players who could be the highest-scoring fantasy wide receiver in 2023 including Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.
Here, at The Sports Daily, our in-house oddsmaker has the latest betting market for the top-scoring fantasy wide receiver in the 2023 NFL season. Our oddsmaker tells me these are based on a PPR league, where a reception also means a point.
Meanwhile, BetOnline has set the betting lines for various categories including Most Receiving TDs and Most Receiving Yards for the season. Let’s take a look at the odds, team dynamics, individual growth, and other relevant factors for each wide receiver in the race.
With the NFL landscape changing and the dynamics of each team’s offense evolving, predicting the top fantasy wide receiver can be a tricky feat. Yet, based on the previous performances, and considering factors such as player health and team adjustments, TSD’s oddsmakers narrowed down the field to these promising talents.
Complete List of Top Fantasy WR Odds for 2023
|Player
|Top Scoring Fantasy WR Odds
|Most Receiving TDs Odds
|Most Receiving Yards Odds
|Justin Jefferson
|+250
|+1300
|+650
|Ja’Marr Chase
|+350
|+550
|+900
|Cooper Kupp
|+600
|+850
|+1200
|Tyreek Hill
|+800
|+1800
|+1000
|Stefon Diggs
|+1100
|+1200
|+2500
|Davante Adams
|+1400
|+1200
|+1800
|CeeDee Lamb
|+1800
|+2200
|+2500
|Amon’Ra St. Brown
|+2000
|+2500
|+2500
|Any Other Player
|+500
|See BetOnline
|See BetOnline
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
- Top Fantasy Wide Receiver Odds: +250
- Most Receiving Touchdowns Odds: +1300
- Most Receiving Yards Odds: +650
- Led the league in targets, receptions, and yards in 2022
- Youngest player ever to achieve the above
- Vikings drafted Jordan Addison in Round 1, possibly helping Jefferson
- +600 for most receiving yards again could be excellent value bet
- Roughly 28.6% chance of being top NFL fantasy wide receiver according to TSD odds
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
- Top Fantasy Wide Receiver Odds: +350
- Most Receiving Touchdowns Odds: +550
- Most Receiving Yards Odds: +900
- Missed a few games in 2022 but was top-5 wide receiver in fantasy points per game
- Big plays with Joe Burrow give him a chance to be best fantasy WR in 2023
- Managed a season worth of yards (1,104) and TDs (9) in just 13 games
- If healthy, should have an opportunity to be WR1
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
- Top Fantasy Wide Receiver Odds: +600
- Most Receiving Touchdowns Odds: +850
- Most Receiving Yards Odds: +1200
- Pulled a hamstring in preseason but likely fine for regular season
- Was second in yards and receptions, third in TDs before premature season end in 2022
- Staying healthy is a concern but will link up often with Matthew Stafford in 2023
- No real depth chart issues, will be clear favorite for Stafford
- +600 for Kupp to be top fantasy WR could be appealing if he plays a full season
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
- Top Fantasy Wide Receiver Odds: +800
- Most Receiving Touchdowns Odds: +1800
- Most Receiving Yards Odds: +1000
- One of the most explosive athletes in the league, in his eighth season at 29
- Found something with Tua Tagovailoa last year, hopes to continue in 2023
- 2nd ranked fantasy WR in 2022
- Same set of coaches and no real receiving acquisitions offer big upside
- 11% chance of finishing as the top-ranked fantasy wide receiver according to TSD odds
Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
- Top Fantasy Wide Receiver Odds: +1100
- Most Receiving Touchdowns Odds: +1200
- Most Receiving Yards Odds: +2500
- Tied second in receiving TDs for WRs with 11
- Top 5 in receiving yards and fantasy points per game
- Connection with QB Josh Allen especially in the red zone (30% targeting)
- +1200 for most receiving touchdowns could be worth chancing
- OC Ken Dorsey loves to throw the ball; +1100 to be fantasy’s no.1 WR is intriguing
Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
- Top Fantasy Wide Receiver Odds: +1400
- Most Receiving Touchdowns Odds: +1200
- Most Receiving Yards Odds: +1800
- Led WRs in touchdowns in 2022 with 14 in the first season with Raiders
- Top fantasy wide receiver in the NFL in 2018 and 2020
- Been in the top 10 since 2017
- Jimmy G in at QB to replace Derek Carr, interesting to see how it plays out
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
- Top Fantasy Wide Receiver Odds: +1800
- Most Receiving Touchdowns Odds: +2200
- Most Receiving Yards Odds: +2500
- Top 5 fantasy WR in 2022
- Top 5 in targets
- Cowboys could start playing faster with Brian Schottenheimer at OC
- Dak Prescott back at QB after injury bodes well
Amon’Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
- Top Fantasy Wide Receiver Odds: +2000
- Most Receiving Touchdowns Odds: +2500
- Most Receiving Yards Odds: +2500
- No.1 option at the Lions
- Lions did draft TE Sam LaPorta and RB Jahmyr Gibbs, a good receiver
- Could get off to strong start as Jameson Williams is suspended for six games
- Solid option but might have work to do to become top fantasy wide receiver; odds of +2000 reflect that
TSD Commentary
According to Nick Raffoul, lead editor at The Sports Daily, “These odds provide a fascinating insight into what might unfold in the coming season. It’s a mix of proven talents and emerging stars, and how they fare will be one of the many intriguing subplots of the NFL season.”
Whether you’re a seasoned fantasy football player or simply a fan watching from the sidelines, these odds present a thrilling prospect of what to expect from the top wide receivers in 2023. It’s going to be a season full of surprises and electric performances.
