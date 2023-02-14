MLB Home Run Odds: Judge And Trout Top The List For 2023

Pitchers and catchers will being to report to training camps within the next few weeks, meaning that the start of the MLB season is right around the corner.

One of the most intriguing storylines of last year’s MLB season was the home run chase. It was of course a one-man show, but the Yankees and the league did everything they could to make Aaron Judge’s performance into a historical milestone. Judge hit 62 homers in 2022, the most ever for a player in the American League, and 11 off of the league-wide record.

Can Anyone Catch Aaron Judge For Most Home Runs In MLB?

He was celebrated for passing Roger Maris’ mark of 61, and mostly by those who have a certain vendetta out for the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGuire, and Sammy Sosa. He was crowned by some as the “actual” Home Run King, that his numbers are the most impressive for anyone not under suspicion of steroid use.

Judge’s feat was impressive. Not only did he set the American League mark, but no one else came within 16 homers of his total. Kyle Schwarber hit 46 while Mike Trout and Pete Alonso smacked 40 each, but it was a race for second place for essentially the entire season.

The sports books are predicting that he’ll do it again.

According to leading sports books, Judge has the shortest odds to win the home run crown, coming in at +575. He did his damage last season while looking for a new contract, and that may have contributed to his outlandish output. But he has a good chance of repeating in 2023, and +575 is an outstanding value if you think he can remain healthy and put up somewhat similar numbers.

Most Home Runs Odds Play Aaron Judge +575 Mike Trout +800

Who Else Is In The Running?

The top 4 looks similar to how the top-4 finished last year, except there is a bit of a dropoff for Schwarber. Trout comes in at +800 and Alonso at +900, while Yordan Alvarez sits at +1000.

Looking for value? He hit “only” 32 homers last season, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has the big bat ability that could push him up the rankings this coming year. Depending on the outlet, VGJ’d odds at being crowned the Home Run King sit somewhere between +1000 and +1400, giving a minimum 10/1 value on something that has an actual realistic chance of happening.

Some other notable numbers are Fernando Tatis Jr. at +1400, and Shohei Otani at +1500. And if you’re looking for a true dark horse, Ronald Acuna Jr. is sitting at +4000.