News

Betting Odds: Will Anyone Catch Nikola Jokic In NBA MVP Race?

Author image
Anthony Cardenas
Twitter
3 min read
rsz_22nba-jokic-pro-1-1-d437-videosixteenbynine3000

We still have some time until the NBA All-Star break, but we are well past the halfway point of the 2022-2023 NBA season. The standings in both conferences are experiencing log jams as the league is highly competitive, and there are storylines aplenty as the NBA generally tends to provide.

Also heating up are the races for the individual awards for the season, including Most Improved Player, Coach Of The Year, and 6th Man of the Year. But the big prize that garners the most attention is of course the Most Valuable Player award, and as it stands today, it is likely that we are going to see a three-peat when the designation is handed out this season.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been one of the most dominant forces in the game over the last few years, and he has been rewarded for it by winning back-to-back league MVPs in 2021 and 2022. And according to sports books around the nation, we could have our first winner of three in a row since Larry Bird finished the feat in 1986.

Nikola Jokic is the clear favorite for NBA MVP

Betting Odds: Will Anyone Catch Nikola Jokic In NBA MVP Race?

Jokic is currently averaging a triple double, a feat that should be unheard of for someone playing center, and his odds to win MVP are at -130 because of it. But there are a couple of things that could sway the votes away from the reigning winner.

There is plenty of season left to play, and a change in performance is possible, however unlikely. There is also the serious issue of voter fatigue, when people find themselves getting tired of voting for the same person year in and year out. This has caused certain players to have their rightful MVP trophies given to other guys who may have inferior statistics but are a new name in the talk for the award.

Does anyone else have a chance?

The other potential candidates are familiar faces to the MVP race. Joel Embiid has the second-shortest odds at +250, and Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo both sit at +700. The latter probably has some voter fatigue following him as well, as he was a back-to-back winner immediately before Jokic.

There are other long shots. Jayson Tatum is the only one within reaching distance of the top players, sitting at +1200. Ja Morant and LeBron James are coming in at +4500, with everyone else at +9000 or higher.

It is essentially a four-man race, which is really a two-man race. And unless Nikola Jokic falters completely down the stretch, then he’ll be the first to win the MVP award three times in a row in over 35 years.

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter

Anthony Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony Cardenas

Anthony Cardenas

Twitter
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony Cardenas

Related To News

News
Clash mixed reviews 2 6 23 (1)

NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum Receives Mixed Reviews on Future

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  6h
News
Nancy Kerrigan
Top Three Figure Skating Sagas Of All Time
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 4 2023
News
NASCAR: Jimmy Johnson
Diamond Anniversary: NASCAR Cup Series Announces 2023 Schedule Changes
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 31 2023
News
Sportsbooks Predict Elon Musk Will Surpass Barack Obama In Twitter Followers
Sportsbooks Predict Elon Musk Will Surpass Barack Obama In Twitter Followers
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 31 2023
News
Khaby Lame Expected To Finish 2023 As Most Followed TikTok Account
Khaby Lame Expected To Finish 2023 As Most Followed TikTok Account
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 1 2023
News
DeMeco Ryans 49ers
DeMeco Ryans Becomes Favorite For Texans Next Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 30 2023
News
rsz_brock-purdy-1
The 49ers Will Have QB Questions to Answer During Off-Season
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  Jan 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top