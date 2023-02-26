Betting Public Favors Paul over Fury

Social media darling Jake Paul is favored to beat Tommy Fury when the two unbeaten cruiserweights collide in Saudi Arabia.

At betonline Paul is a -155 favorite to Fury’s +125. The betting public likes Paul as well. As of Friday morning, he had received nearly 60% of the bets and 85.5% of handle on the moneyline. When odds opened at several sportsbooks, the consensus had Paul at -160 and Fury as a +125 underdog. Line movement has been a bit on the volatile side since. Some books have Paul lined at -180 and Fury at +140. Others have been more generous in Fury’s direction.

Favored fight outcome

In a consensus of several sportsbooks including BetOnline, It appears a Paul decision at +180 is the most popular outcome. A Paul stoppage or disqualification win is +220. A Fury knockout or DQ win is +280 while a Fury decision win is +500. These are average prices.

Paul enters the fight with a record of 6-0 with four wins by knockout/TKO and two decisions. He has faced more high profile fighters, although they’ve been a combination of media personalities, NBA players and MMA fighters.

Fury is 8-0 but hasn’t fought anyone of stature. Four of his wins have come by way of stoppage and four by decision.

Third time is the charm

This will be the third time these two have tried to meet. The first planned fight with fell through due to a Fury injury. Another fight with Fury was canceled in late 2022 when Fury was denied entry into the United States.

Truth be told the two men are better known for their exploits outside the ring. Paul was an actor, turned YouTuber, turned social media influencer. Fury is a British reality TV star and the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The combined record of his eight opponents is 24-1176-5. Fury won his first pro bout with a decision victory over Jevgenijs Andrejevs, who was 10-102-3 at the time. Two of his other victories have come against fighters who were 0-26 and 0-26-2 respectively.

The fight has been branded as “The Truth” And the truth is the public is probably right to support Paul in this bout.